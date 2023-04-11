Chelsea host Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday and Stamford Bridge will be rocking.

That is because this tournament is Chelsea’s sole hope of saving their season.

[ LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid ]

The only way the Blues will be in the Champions League next season is if they win the trophy. Frank Lampard has returned as caretaker boss and has a huge task against the reigning European champs. Chelsea have a strange habit of upsetting the odds in Europe, though, and were very impressive as they beat Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

As for Real Madrid, they look highly unlikely to retain their Spanish title so all of their effort is going into retaining the Champions League under former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti. Real knocked out Chelsea in the quarterfinals en-route to winning the trophy last season and they eased past Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16 this season to set up this tie.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Real Madrid.

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live, stream link, updates and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (April 12)

Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Chelsea lost 1-0 at Wolves at the weekend in Lampard’s first game back and it wasn’t pretty. Perhaps they were focused on this tie against Real Madrid? Perhaps not. This Chelsea side is a mess on the pitch right now. Star players are bumbling around in a confused state as they still seem to be recovering from Thomas Tuchel’s shock departure, plus Graham Potter’s uninspiring tenure and now Lampard turning back up. Scoring goals continues to be their main problem and they have failed to score in their last three games in the Premier League heading into this clash. Maybe a trio of Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix can be the answer to their problems in attack?

Real Madrid rested plenty of key players and suffered a shock 3-2 home defeat against Villarreal at the weekend as that all but ended their La Liga title hopes. Ancelotti was not happy with that performance and although Real are still very good, they aren’t as impressive as last season. Still, the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtouis, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr always seem to show up for these big European nights. The experience in this Real side is phenomenal and they can end a tie with a 30-minute blitz, as Liverpool found out in the last round.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head) | DOUBT: Thiago Silva (knee)

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

DOUBT: Ferland Mendy (knock), Mariano Diaz (unknown)

