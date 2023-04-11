Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day.

It’s only gotten tighter as the season’s gone on, with Arsenal holding on for a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, April 9, to even change the bookmakers’ minds on where it’s all headed come May 28.

Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?

Every match matters, of course, but a late Wednesday in April at the Etihad Stadium may well be the biggest one on the calendar if Man City can continue to navigate three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone.

For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they have regressed in recent weeks and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal (73 points through 30 games): West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City (67 points through 29 games): Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings

Sunday, April 9: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings

Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET

Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET

Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET

Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of April 9, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWD

Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWW

Current Premier League table

Key injuries

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), William Saliba (back)

Manchester City: Phil Foden (appendectomy)

Premier League title odds (As of April 3, 2023)

Manchester City: -140

Arsenal: +110

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the title on goal difference)

2. Arsenal – 87 points

