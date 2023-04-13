Europa League, Conference League: Man United, West Ham play on

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League quarterfinal field is set, but not before Arsenal bowed out of the tournament to Sporting Lisbon in penalties.
Manchester United and West Ham had no such trouble in qualifying for the next stage, with blowout wins on aggregate over Real Betis in the UEL and AEK Larnaca in the UECL, respectively.
Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are joined in the quarters by Juventus, Feyenoord, Sevilla, AS Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise.
West Ham has Belgian side Gent next and, with a win, would meet the winner of AZ Alkmaar and Anderlecht.
The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.
Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.
UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Quarterfinal – Thursdays – April 13 and 20
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+
UEFA Europa League quarterfinal schedule, results
Quarterfinal first leg – Thursday, April 13
Feyenoord vs Roma — 12:45pm ET
Manchester United vs Sevilla — 3pm ET
Juventus vs Sporting CP — 3pm ET
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union St. Gilloise — 3pm ET
Quarterfinal second leg – Thursday, April 20
Roma vs Feyenoord — 3pm ET
Sevilla vs Manchester United — 3pm ET
Sporting CP vs Juventus — 3pm ET
Union St. Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen — 3pm ET
UEFA Europa League quarterfinal & semifinal draws
Quarterfinals – April 13 & 20
Manchester United vs Sevilla
Juventus vs Sporting CP
Feyenoord vs Roma
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union St. Gilloise
Semifinals – May 11 & 18
Manchester United/Sevilla vs Juventus/Sporting CP
Feyenoord/Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen/Union St. Gilloise
UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results
Round of 16 second leg – Thursday, March 15
Freiburg 0-2 (0-3 agg.) Juventus
Feyenoord 7-1 (8-2 agg.) Shakhtar Donetsk
Fenerbahce 1-0 (1-2 agg.) Sevilla
Real Betis 0-1 (1-5 agg.) Manchester United – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Real Sociedad 0-0 (0-2 agg.) AS Roma
Ferencvaros 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Bayer Leverkusen
Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 (6-3 agg.) Union Berlin
Arsenal 1-1 (3-3 aet) Sporting Lisbon — Sporting wins in pens — Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9
AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise
Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord
UEFA Europa League quarterfinal schedule, results
Quarterfinal first leg – Thursday, April 13
Gent vs West Ham — 12:45pm ET
Basel vs Nice — 3pm ET
Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina — 3pm ET
Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar — 3pm ET
Quarterfinal second leg – Thursday, April 20
Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan — 12:45pm ET
AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht — 12:45pm ET
West Ham vs Gent — 3pm ET
Nice vs Basel — 3pm ET
Europa Conference League quarterfinal & semifinal draws
Quarterfinals – April 13 & 20
Gent vs West Ham
Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar
Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina
Basel vs Nice
Semifinals – May 11 & 18
Gent/West Ham vs Anderlecht/AZ Alkmaar
Lech Poznan/Fiorentina vs Basel/Nice
UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule
Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 16
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*
Slovan Bratislava 2-2 (5-5 agg.) Basel — Basel wins 4-1 in penalties
Djurgarden 0-3 (0-5 agg.) Lech Poznan
Sivasspor 1-4 (1-5 agg.) Fiorentina
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 (4-2 agg.) Porto
West Ham 4-0 (6-0 agg.) AEK Larnaca
Villarreal 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Anderlecht
Nice 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol
Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9
Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)
AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice
Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens
