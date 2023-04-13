Everton vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, video highlights

Apr 13, 2023
Everton looks to take advantage of wobbly Fulham to keep its Premier League safety hopes above the bottom three with a result at Goodison Park (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Toffees’ 27 points are outside the drop zone on goal differential as Sean Dyche had led the club to four-straight results — three draws and a win — before a 2-0 loss at Manchester United last time out.

Fulham, meanwhile, has regressed to the mean after a terrific first 20-or-so games back in the Premier League.

The Cottagers have won just twice in 10 matches since mid-January. They sit 10th as part of a four-match losing run.

Here's what you need for Everton vs Fulham.

How to watch Everton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Toffees have been getting goals from all sorts of folks, but two of the goals in their recent unbeaten run come from now-suspended Abdoulaye Doucoure. Dyche’s men, however, will be happy to know that Fulham is still without Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham’s four-match losing streak includes all kinds of ways to lose a game and two of them relegation six-pointers: 3-2 at Brentford, 3-0 vs Arsenal, 2-1 at Bournemouth, and 1-0 versus West Ham.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Seamus Coleman (knock). OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension),  Layvin Kurzawa (knee)

Premier League relegation history – What do the stats tell us about this season?

Apr 13, 2023
With nine teams currently separated by 10 points, from 20th to 12th places, the 2022-23 Premier League relegation scrap is not only set to last until the final day, but the final two months of the season are sure to be one of the wildest roller-coaster rides of all time.

Three clubs will be relegated from the Premier League (and replaced by three teams from the EFL Championship, of course) at season’s end. Never before have this many clubs been this close to the bottom-three, and the bottom of the table, at this point of a season.

Below is everything you need to know about the relegation scrap set to unfold over the final eight weeks of the 2022-23 season…

Who are the clubs in this year’s Premier League relegation scrap?

Crystal Palace – 33 points, 12th place
Wolves – 31 points, 13th place
West Ham – 30 points, 14th place
Bournemouth – 30 points, 15th place
Leeds – 29 points, 16th place
Everton – 27 points, 17th place
Nottingham Forest – 27 points, 18th place
Leicester – 25 points, 19th place
Southampton – 23 points, 20th place

What was the magic number to avoid relegation in recent seasons?

2022: 36 points
2021: 29 points
2020: 35 points
2019: 35 points
2018: 34 points
2017: 35 points
2016: 38 points
2015: 36 points
2014: 34 points
2013: 37 points
2012: 37 points
2011: 40 points
2010: 31 points
2009: 35 points
2008: 36 points

When was the last time each club was relegated from the Premier League/top flight?

Fulham: 2021 (promoted 2022 – 1 season in PL)
Bournemouth: 2020 (promoted 2022 – 1 season)
Aston Villa: 2016 (promoted 2020 – 4 seasons)
Newcastle: 2016 (promoted 2017 – 6 seasons)
Wolves: 2012 (promoted 2018 – 5 seasons)
West Ham: 2011 (promoted 2012 – 11 seasons)
Southampton: 2005 (promoted 2012 – 11 seasons)
Crystal Palace: 2005 (promoted 2013 – 10 seasons)
Leeds: 2004 (promoted 2020 – 3 seasons)
Leicester: 2004 (promoted 2014 – 9 seasons)
Manchester City: 2001 (promoted 2002 – 21 seasons)
Nottingham Forest: 1999 (promoted 2022 – 1 season)
Chelsea: 1988 (promoted 1989 – 34 seasons)
Brighton: 1983 (promoted 2017 – 6 seasons)
Tottenham: 1977 (promoted 1978 – 45 seasons)
Manchester United: 1974 (promoted in 1975 – 48 seasons)
Liverpool: 1954 (promoted 1962 – 61 seasons)
Everton: 1951 (promoted 1954 – 69 seasons)
Brentford: 1947 (promoted 2021 – 2 seasons)
Arsenal: 1913 (promoted 1915 – 103 seasons)

How many games remaining between relegation candidates?

There are 16 remaining head-to-head matchups between the nine teams currently in the relegation battle.

Crystal Palace: 6 games
Wolves: 3 games
West Ham: 4 games
Bournemouth: 5 games
Leeds: 3 games
Everton: 3 games
Nottingham Forest: 2 games
Leicester: 4 games
Southampton: 3 games

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Apr 13, 2023
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Wolves have moved four points clear of the bottom three but Bournemouth, Leeds, Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham all find themselves within three points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 9

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Chelsea vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Apr 13, 2023
Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with these two teams flip-flopped when it comes to their current positions in the Premier League.

Of course, after Chelsea took both Graham Potter (who lasted less than seven months) and Marc Cucurella from Brighton earlier this season it didn’t work as planned.

Frank Lampard is back in charge at Chelsea as caretaker boss but the same problems continue for the Blues as they failed to score in their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend and they also lost 2-0 at Real Madrid on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg. Can Lampard engineer some attacking thrust and clinical finishing from somewhere? Chelsea’s faint hopes of salvaging their terrible season (they sit in 11th place in the Premier League table) just got even fainter after that defeat at Real.

Brighton lost 2-1 at Tottenham last time out as their top four hopes (yes, top four) took a huge hit and Roberto De Zerbi’s side received an apology for one refereeing call and could feel aggrieved with about four other decisions in that loss at Spurs. De Zerbi was sent off following a huge melee on the sidelines between the coaches and the Italian boss has grown a little frustrated in recent weeks. Still, Brighton are having a fine season as they’re battling for European qualification, are in the FA Cup semifinal and their talented squad has so much hunger to continue to break records as the Seagulls soar.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Brighton.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Chelsea are a mess right now and have failed to score in four-straight games for the first time in almost 30 years. How can so many good players not score, or even like like scoring, during most games? Lampard has to find some kind of attacking combos that will create chances, let alone put them away. In truth, this has been the same problem for Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter before him. Lampard will want to finish the season strongly to show off his managerial ability but expect to see Chelsea rest plenty of key players for this game as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday. Lampard insists ‘special things can happen at Stamford Bridge’ but there’s been no sign of that for the Blues this season.

Brighton are so much fun to watch and the trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma are wanted by most, if not all, top six teams in the Premier League. The Seagulls were the better team at Tottenham last week but somehow lost and they will be hoping to add a more ruthless streak to their play over their last 10 games of the season. They are still in with a chance of a top four finish but more likely they are pushing for a top six finish which would be a phenomenal achievement.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Levi Colwill (unable to face parent club)

Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023

Apr 13, 2023
The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.

Six Premier League teams will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party, and you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.

Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.

The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.

Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?

Premier League

The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:

  • Aston Villa
  • Brentford
  • Brighton
  • Chelsea
  • Fulham
  • Newcastle United

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.

Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD
When: July 22-30
Tickets: Via the Premier League
How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Saturday July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

 

Wednesday July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Friday July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Sunday July 30

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland