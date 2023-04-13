The United States women’s national team looked close to World Cup-ready in a 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, but an injury to Mallory Swanson will deliver worry that she could miss this summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Swanson hurt her knee and was stretchered off the pitch and taken to a local hospital midway through Saturday’s win, which saw goals from Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan as part of a controlling showing.

U.S. Soccer announced Sunday that it’s a torn patella tendon for Swanson, who is headed back to Chicago “for further evaluation.”

NWSL No. 1 overall pick Alyssa Thompson was called into camp in her Swanson’s stead.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Yanks out-attempted the Irish by a gaudy 25-6, had 11 shots on frame, and held 70 percent possession. The two sides will meet again Tuesday in St. Louis. That’ll be the final friendly before USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski names his World Cup roster.

The USWNT wore their World Cup “paint splatter” jerseys for the first time, and North Carolina Courage defender Emily Fox scored a terrific goal to mark the occasion. Star midfielder Lindsey Horan would later draw and convert a penalty, and the second half marked the return of Julie Ertz to the team for the first time since giving birth.

But all eyes will remain on Swanson’s future.

Mallory Swanson injury update

The Associated Press confirmed through U.S. Soccer that Swanson was taken to a hospital for examinations. Those revealed the patella tendon tear on the left knee of USWNT’s 2023 leading scorer.

Swanson, known as Mallory Pugh before her winter wedding to Chicago Cubs infielder Dansby Swanson, has been in electric form when wearing a national team shirt. Pugh has seven goals in six appearances this year after bagging seven goals and seven assists in 15 matches over the course of 2022.

Swanson was NWSL Best XI for her 2022 club season with Chicago Red Stars, her best scoring season since going pro as a teenager in 2017 for the Washington Spirit.

Emily Fox goal video: Defender strikes from distance

Lindsey Horan goal video: Lyon star draws, converts penalty

Follow @NicholasMendola