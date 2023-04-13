Manchester City vs Leicester City: How to watch, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to Leicester City’s relegation fight, Dean Smith, now here’s your reward: a debut against fit-and-firing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).

Smith takes the helm of a Leicester side in the relegation zone following a eight-match winless run that includes just one draw: a 1-1 mid-March split at Brentford.

The Foxes are two points back of 17th-place Everton, who will play earlier Saturday.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v LEICESTER CITY

Man City will be looking to pull within three points of Premier League-leading Arsenal before the Gunners play at West Ham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men have not lost and have only drawn once since a February 5 defeat at Tottenham, and are fresh off a dominant display against Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League news Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live... Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023 Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Man City is a locomotive right now, steaming through teams as Erling Haaland continues to etch his name into the Premier League record book. But Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji have helped make sure that the attacking pieces can do their thing with full security.

Leicester’s scores four times in its last five games but two of those goals were from Harvey Barnes, who may not be available at the Etihad Stadium. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s absence also stings, and whether Youri Tielemans is fit to play will be a huge thing to monitor before the game.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Phil Foden (illness)

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Harvey Barnes (thigh)

Latest USMNT news USMNT roster vs Mexico includes Milan’s Dest, Louisville City’s... 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest

Follow @NicholasMendola