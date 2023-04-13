Manchester United injury updates: Lisandro Martinez, Varane join Rashford

It got worse when Martinez was injured after United had used all of its subs. The Red Devils’ center back was carried off the pitch by Sevilla players, who both were cognizant of his injury and anxious to get on with their comeback bid. There were speculation of an Achilles injury but Ten Hag says the ailment is on a different part of his leg.
United boss Erik ten Hag could not provide a firm update on the injuries but acknowledged that the nature of Martinez’s injury, which came away from contact, is a reason for worry.
“We’ve seen Lisandro drops out after a moment where there was no opponent involved so it does not look great,” Ten Hag said, via the BBC. “I can’t say [how serious it is] at this moment, the same with Rafa.”
Ten Hag was also obviously displeased with the blown lead.
“We had the game in our hand. We were 2-0 up and should’ve scored three or four – the game was totally on us. Unlucky moments with injuries, we had to make some subs with injuries then we lost the control.
“I know we can do better with these players in the last part of the game and we needed to be more composed, it was not a nice night.”
United is off to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and could be asking more from Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof if Varane and Martinez are out for any period of time.
Then it’s the second leg in Sevilla on Thursday followed by an FA Cup semifinal with Brighton before two games in four days against Spurs and Aston Villa between April 27-30.
The UEFA Europa League and Conference League quarterfinal fields left plenty to play for after exciting first legs Thursday.
Manchester United and West Ham both sacrificed first leg leads but head to the second leg knowing a win will get the job done (You’l forgive Erik ten Hag if he’s not feeling so rosy after his near-perfect tactical set-up was undone by a weird triple sub that seemed to snap Sevilla to life).
MUNICH — Bayern Munich has dropped Sadio Mané from its squad for the team’s next game and will fine the Senegal forward following reports in German media that he struck teammate Leroy Sané after Tuesday’s Champions League loss to Manchester City.
“Sadio Mané, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday’s home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern’s Champions League match at Manchester City. Mané will also be given a fine,” the club said in a brief statement Thursday. Bayern did not give further details of what happened.
The incident was first reported by German tabloid newspaper Bild and allegedly occurred in the locker room after the 3-0 loss to City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Bild reported that Mané had struck Sané in the face after an argument in the locker room, following an earlier disagreement on the field.
Mané and Sané both trained with the Bayern team Thursday and Mané was seen speaking with coach Thomas Tuchel.
Mané signed with Bayern in June from Liverpool, where he won the Premier League and Champions League. He has 11 goals in 32 games for Bayern across all competitions but hasn’t scored since a leg injury in November which forced the Senegal forward to miss the World Cup. In Tuchel’s four games since replacing Julian Nagelsmann as coach last month, Mané has started one and came off the bench in the other three.
Bayern’s next game is against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Welcome to Leicester City’s relegation fight, Dean Smith, now here’s your reward: a debut against fit-and-firing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).
Smith takes the helm of a Leicester side in the relegation zone following a eight-match winless run that includes just one draw: a 1-1 mid-March split at Brentford.
The Foxes are two points back of 17th-place Everton, who will play earlier Saturday.
Man City will be looking to pull within three points of Premier League-leading Arsenal before the Gunners play at West Ham on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola’s men have not lost and have only drawn once since a February 5 defeat at Tottenham, and are fresh off a dominant display against Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Man City is a locomotive right now, steaming through teams as Erling Haaland continues to etch his name into the Premier League record book. But Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji have helped make sure that the attacking pieces can do their thing with full security.
Leicester’s scores four times in its last five games but two of those goals were from Harvey Barnes, who may not be available at the Etihad Stadium. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s absence also stings, and whether Youri Tielemans is fit to play will be a huge thing to monitor before the game.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Phil Foden (illness)
Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Harvey Barnes (thigh)
Manchester United clouded its own bright path to the UEFA Europa League semifinals after a Marcel Sabitzer brace was canceled out by a pair of late own goals in a 2-2 UEL quarterfinal first leg draw at Old Trafford on Thursday.
The Bayern Munich loanee struck for both of his goals in the first half, getting assists from Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial as the Red Devils built their lead.
But old Manchester derby foe Jesus Navas got a double deflection in the 84th minute to give the visitors a chance heading back to Spain, and Youssef En-Nesyri climbed Casemiro to head an equalizer off Harry Maguire and past David De Gea in stoppage time. The Sevilla goals were debited as own goals to Tyrell Malacia and Maguire.
Manchester United is still alive for three trophies, claiming the first when it beat Newcastle United to win the League Cup. The Red Devils took down one side of the Gran Derbi when it beat Andalusian side Real Betis in the Round of 16.
Sevilla drew Celta Vigo at the weekend and sits well off its standards at 13th on La Liga’s table. José Luis Mendilibar’s men will feel pretty good heading into the second leg.
Manchester United vs Sevilla player ratings: Stars of the Show
Marcel Sabitzer: How could it not be? A pair of goals to set the Red Devils up for a tricky away leg.
Casemiro: It’s like they are an entire new class of team when he’s available.
Lucas Ocampos: Sevilla’s best hope of getting through Man Utd’s back line.
Youssef En-Nesyri: Changed the game off the bench, and deserved the wicked turn his late header took off Harry Maguire’s face and into the United goal.
Ten Hag may rue subs, will definitely rue late concessions to keeps tie open
When we say Manchester United was cruising through this encounter, we are only overstating it in the sense that Sevilla had sharpened their cleats and made it less fun for the Red Devils.
But in terms of the way Erik Ten Hag lined his team up, what he asked them to do, and how they executed it? Call Huey Lewis up, cause they were cruising together.
Yet all it takes is one mistake for a tournament-hardened team like Sevilla to burst into the picture and Navas’ shot took a hard turn off Tyrell Malacia and then David De Gea to make it 2-1.
The visitors kept coming forward and Youssef En-Nesyri forced something special out of De Gea as the game hit stoppage time, then beat the keeper in added time to make it 2-2.
Sevilla will have done enough with its final 20 minutes or so to let United know it’ll have to grind hard next Thursday in Spain, but will Ten Hag be wondering whether he pulled too many influencers off the pitch, too soon?
United was in control at the hour mark when he yanked off Fernandes, Martial, and Jadon Sancho for Anthony Elanga, Wout Weghorst, and Christian Eriksen. He’d then take off the dangerous Antony, comically marked by four Sevilla players at one stage in the game, for Facundo Pellistri.
They weren’t close to the same team from that point forward, and 2-0 became 2-2.
What’s next?
Man United is off to Nottingham Forest on Sunday before the return leg in Seville on Thursday.
Sevilla meets Valencia away on Sunday.
Marcel Sabitzer goal video: Austrian snaps in pair of goals
🔥🔥🤯🤯 ¡Golaaaaazo del Manchester United para abrir el marcador! 🤯🤯🔥🔥
Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in. The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions. But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.