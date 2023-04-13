Manchester United injury updates: Lisandro Martinez, Varane join Rashford

Manchester United clouded its own bright path to the UEFA Europa League semifinals after a Marcel Sabitzer brace was canceled out by a pair of late own goals in a 2-2 UEL quarterfinal first leg draw at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Bayern Munich loanee struck for both of his goals in the first half, getting assists from Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial as the Red Devils built their lead.

But old Manchester derby foe Jesus Navas got a double deflection in the 84th minute to give the visitors a chance heading back to Spain, and Youssef En-Nesyri climbed Casemiro to head an equalizer off Harry Maguire and past David De Gea in stoppage time. The Sevilla goals were debited as own goals to Tyrell Malacia and Maguire.

Man United looked for a while like they would cruise into the second leg. The Red Devils’ attack was able to weather the absence of Marcus Rashford, who was Injured In a weekend defeat of Everton (The team says the star striker won’t play for “a few games.”).

Manchester United is still alive for three trophies, claiming the first when it beat Newcastle United to win the League Cup. The Red Devils took down one side of the Gran Derbi when it beat Andalusian side Real Betis in the Round of 16.

Sevilla drew Celta Vigo at the weekend and sits well off its standards at 13th on La Liga’s table. José Luis Mendilibar’s men will feel pretty good heading into the second leg.

Manchester United vs Sevilla player ratings: Stars of the Show

Marcel Sabitzer: How could it not be? A pair of goals to set the Red Devils up for a tricky away leg.

Casemiro: It’s like they are an entire new class of team when he’s available.

Lucas Ocampos: Sevilla’s best hope of getting through Man Utd’s back line.

Youssef En-Nesyri: Changed the game off the bench, and deserved the wicked turn his late header took off Harry Maguire’s face and into the United goal.

Ten Hag may rue subs, will definitely rue late concessions to keeps tie open

When we say Manchester United was cruising through this encounter, we are only overstating it in the sense that Sevilla had sharpened their cleats and made it less fun for the Red Devils.

But in terms of the way Erik Ten Hag lined his team up, what he asked them to do, and how they executed it? Call Huey Lewis up, cause they were cruising together.

Yet all it takes is one mistake for a tournament-hardened team like Sevilla to burst into the picture and Navas’ shot took a hard turn off Tyrell Malacia and then David De Gea to make it 2-1.

The visitors kept coming forward and Youssef En-Nesyri forced something special out of De Gea as the game hit stoppage time, then beat the keeper in added time to make it 2-2.

Sevilla will have done enough with its final 20 minutes or so to let United know it’ll have to grind hard next Thursday in Spain, but will Ten Hag be wondering whether he pulled too many influencers off the pitch, too soon?

United was in control at the hour mark when he yanked off Fernandes, Martial, and Jadon Sancho for Anthony Elanga, Wout Weghorst, and Christian Eriksen. He’d then take off the dangerous Antony, comically marked by four Sevilla players at one stage in the game, for Facundo Pellistri.

They weren’t close to the same team from that point forward, and 2-0 became 2-2.

What’s next?

Man United is off to Nottingham Forest on Sunday before the return leg in Seville on Thursday.

Sevilla meets Valencia away on Sunday.

Marcel Sabitzer goal video: Austrian snaps in pair of goals

Sevilla goal videos: La Liga’s visitors strike back

How to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla live, stream link and start time

Date: 3pm ET Thursday

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Manchester United team news, injuries; Marcus Rashford injury update

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Marcus Rashford (groin), Tom Heaton (ankle), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Luke Shaw (thigh).

From ManUtd.com, regarding Rashford’s injury:

Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in. The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions. But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.

Sevilla team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tecatito (ineligible), Pape Gueye (ineligible).

Your #UEL 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐗𝐈 to face @ManUtd ⚔️ ⚪ 7️⃣ changes 🔄

🔴 Marcao is back 🙌

⚪ Fernando starts 💪 pic.twitter.com/rPBgR1q51o — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) April 13, 2023

