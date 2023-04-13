Manchester United clouded its own bright path to the UEFA Europa League semifinals after a Marcel Sabitzer brace was canceled out by a pair of late own goals in a 2-2 UEL quarterfinal first leg draw at Old Trafford on Thursday.
The Bayern Munich loanee struck for both of his goals in the first half, getting assists from Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial as the Red Devils built their lead.
But old Manchester derby foe Jesus Navas got a double deflection in the 84th minute to give the visitors a chance heading back to Spain, and Youssef En-Nesyri climbed Casemiro to head an equalizer off Harry Maguire and past David De Gea in stoppage time. The Sevilla goals were debited as own goals to Tyrell Malacia and Maguire.
Manchester United is still alive for three trophies, claiming the first when it beat Newcastle United to win the League Cup. The Red Devils took down one side of the Gran Derbi when it beat Andalusian side Real Betis in the Round of 16.
Sevilla drew Celta Vigo at the weekend and sits well off its standards at 13th on La Liga’s table. José Luis Mendilibar’s men will feel pretty good heading into the second leg.
Manchester United vs Sevilla player ratings: Stars of the Show
Marcel Sabitzer: How could it not be? A pair of goals to set the Red Devils up for a tricky away leg.
Casemiro: It’s like they are an entire new class of team when he’s available.
Lucas Ocampos: Sevilla’s best hope of getting through Man Utd’s back line.
Youssef En-Nesyri: Changed the game off the bench, and deserved the wicked turn his late header took off Harry Maguire’s face and into the United goal.
Ten Hag may rue subs, will definitely rue late concessions to keeps tie open
When we say Manchester United was cruising through this encounter, we are only overstating it in the sense that Sevilla had sharpened their cleats and made it less fun for the Red Devils.
But in terms of the way Erik Ten Hag lined his team up, what he asked them to do, and how they executed it? Call Huey Lewis up, cause they were cruising together.
Yet all it takes is one mistake for a tournament-hardened team like Sevilla to burst into the picture and Navas’ shot took a hard turn off Tyrell Malacia and then David De Gea to make it 2-1.
The visitors kept coming forward and Youssef En-Nesyri forced something special out of De Gea as the game hit stoppage time, then beat the keeper in added time to make it 2-2.
Sevilla will have done enough with its final 20 minutes or so to let United know it’ll have to grind hard next Thursday in Spain, but will Ten Hag be wondering whether he pulled too many influencers off the pitch, too soon?
United was in control at the hour mark when he yanked off Fernandes, Martial, and Jadon Sancho for Anthony Elanga, Wout Weghorst, and Christian Eriksen. He’d then take off the dangerous Antony, comically marked by four Sevilla players at one stage in the game, for Facundo Pellistri.
They weren’t close to the same team from that point forward, and 2-0 became 2-2.
What’s next?
Man United is off to Nottingham Forest on Sunday before the return leg in Seville on Thursday.
Sevilla meets Valencia away on Sunday.
Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in. The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions. But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.
Welcome to Leicester City’s relegation fight, Dean Smith, now here’s your reward: a debut against fit-and-firing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).
Smith takes the helm of a Leicester side in the relegation zone following a eight-match winless run that includes just one draw: a 1-1 mid-March split at Brentford.
The Foxes are two points back of 17th-place Everton, who will play earlier Saturday.
Man City will be looking to pull within three points of Premier League-leading Arsenal before the Gunners play at West Ham on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola’s men have not lost and have only drawn once since a February 5 defeat at Tottenham, and are fresh off a dominant display against Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.
How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday TV Channel: NBC Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Man City is a locomotive right now, steaming through teams as Erling Haaland continues to etch his name into the Premier League record book. But Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji have helped make sure that the attacking pieces can do their thing with full security.
Leicester’s scores four times in its last five games but two of those goals were from Harvey Barnes, who may not be available at the Etihad Stadium. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s absence also stings, and whether Youri Tielemans is fit to play will be a huge thing to monitor before the game.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Phil Foden (illness)
Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Harvey Barnes (thigh)
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Tuesday 2 May
3pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
The United States men’s national team roster is set for next week’s “Continental Clasico” against Mexico in Glendale, Arizona (Watch en Espanol via Peacock Premiumat 10pm ET on Wednesday, April 19).
The roster is heavy on Major League Soccer players since it’s occurring outside of the FIFA international window, with AC Milan’s Sergino Dest, Louisville City’s Joshua Wynder and FC Juarez’s Alan Sonora the only non-MLS players on the list.
Dest’s name is the biggest surprise, less so when considering that Milan has not been using the Barcelona loanee.
USMNT 23-man roster for Continental Clasico versus Mexico
(caps in parenthesis)
Goalkeepers
Sean Johnson, Toronto FC (11)
Drake Callender, Inter Miami (0)
Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati (0)
Defenders
DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami (77)
Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (39)
Aaron Long, LAFC (31)
Sergino Dest, AC Milan (24)
Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati (22)
Shaq Moore, Nashville (17)
Julian Gressel, Vancouver Whitecaps (2)
Joshua Wynder, Louisville City (0)
Caleb Wiley, Atlanta United (0)
Midfielders
Kellyn Acosta, LAFC (57)
Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders (32)
Jackson Yueill, San Jose Earthquakes (16)
James Sands, NYCFC (7)
Alan Sonora, FC Juarez (2)
Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew (2)
Forwards
Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (51)
Paul Arriola, FC Dallas (50)
Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas (17)
Brandon Vazquez, FC Cincinnati (2)
Cade Cowell, San Jose Earthquakes (2)
Six Premier League teams will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party, and you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.
Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.
The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:
Aston Villa
Brentford
Brighton
Chelsea
Fulham
Newcastle United
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.
“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.
“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”
Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.
Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live
Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD When: July 22-30 Tickets: Via the Premier League How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock
Saturday July 22
Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday July 23
Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday July 26
Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando
Friday July 28
Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
Sunday July 30
Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland