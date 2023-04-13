The Red Devils beat Newcastle United to win the League Cup and can still win the FA Cup (semifinal April 23) and the Europa League despite their brief Premier League title hopes freefalling into a top-four fight.
Man United took down one side of the Gran Derbi when it beat Andalusian side Real Betis in the Round of 16 but now get the team that knocked it out of the 2019-20 UEL at the semifinal stage.
Sevilla drew Celta Vigo at the weekend and sits well off its standards at 13th on La Liga’s table. José Luis Mendilibar’s men have 32 points and are closer to the bottom three (five points) than the top six (13).
Here’s what you need for Manchester United vs Sevilla at Old Trafford.
Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in. The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions. But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.
Sevilla team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tecatito (ineligible), Pape Gueye (ineligible).
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Wolves have moved four points clear of the bottom three but Bournemouth, Leeds, Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham all find themselves within three points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Brighton lost 2-1 at Tottenham last time out as their top four hopes (yes, top four) took a huge hit and Roberto De Zerbi’s side received an apology for one refereeing call and could feel aggrieved with about four other decisions in that loss at Spurs. De Zerbi was sent off following a huge melee on the sidelines between the coaches and the Italian boss has grown a little frustrated in recent weeks. Still, Brighton are having a fine season as they’re battling for European qualification, are in the FA Cup semifinal and their talented squad has so much hunger to continue to break records as the Seagulls soar.
How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Chelsea are a mess right now and have failed to score in four-straight games for the first time in almost 30 years. How can so many good players not score, or even like like scoring, during most games? Lampard has to find some kind of attacking combos that will create chances, let alone put them away. In truth, this has been the same problem for Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter before him. Lampard will want to finish the season strongly to show off his managerial ability but expect to see Chelsea rest plenty of key players for this game as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday. Lampard insists ‘special things can happen at Stamford Bridge’ but there’s been no sign of that for the Blues this season.
Brighton are so much fun to watch and the trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma are wanted by most, if not all, top six teams in the Premier League. The Seagulls were the better team at Tottenham last week but somehow lost and they will be hoping to add a more ruthless streak to their play over their last 10 games of the season. They are still in with a chance of a top four finish but more likely they are pushing for a top six finish which would be a phenomenal achievement.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock)
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Levi Colwill (unable to face parent club)
Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio found the back of the net as defending champions Real Madrid secured a 2-0 advantage vs Chelsea as the sides faced off in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.
Chelsea looked lively and dangerous on the counter-attack early on, but eventually Real Madrid settled into prolonged periods of possession, forcing the Chelsea defense to withdraw deeper and deeper.
In the 21st minute, the pressure paid off, as Dani Carvajal lifted a ball into the penalty area and Vinicius Junior forced a tough save out of Kepa Arrizabalaga. Too far away to hold onto the ball, Kepa was only able to poke it into the path of Benzema for an open-goal tap-in and a 1-0 advantage.
Real Madrid continued to threaten and cause problems and eventually, just before the hour mark, Chelsea were reduced to 10 men. Rodrygo got on the end of a long ball in behind the Chelsea, before Ben Chilwell pulled him down from behind on the edge of the penalty area. Denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, and a straight red card.
It was all Real Madrid following the sending-off, and Los Blancos got their (deserved) second goal in the 74th minute. Vinicius whipped a cut-back cross to Asensio atop the penalty area, and Asensio whipped a first-time, left-footed finish through traffic and just under Kepa’s hand to make it 2-0.
Sure, there is a chance that Chelsea overturn the two-goal deficit in the second leg and miraculously reach the semifinals, where they will almost certainly face Manchester City, but in all reality this is the end of the road for the 2022-23 season. Thomas Tuchel’s sideGraham Potter’s side Frank Lampard’s side sits 11th in the Premier League, eight points off the European places with eight games left to play, and just two wins in their last 11 league fixtures.
In those 11 games, Chelsea scored just seven goals. To make matters (much) worse, the Blues only scored a goal in four of them. Their current run has seen them go four games without a goal (all competitions) for the first time since December 1993 (seven months shy of 30 years).
This season (in all competitions): 15 wins, 16 defeats.
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Chelsea will welcome 7th-place Brighton to Stamford Bridge in Premier League play on Saturday (10 am ET), before Real Madrid turn up for the second leg next Tuesday (3 pm ET). Real Madrid, meanwhile, will be away to 14th-place Cadiz on Saturday (3 pm ET).
Chelsea lost 1-0 at Wolves at the weekend in Lampard’s first game back and it wasn’t pretty. Perhaps they were focused on this tie against Real Madrid? Perhaps not. This Chelsea side is a mess on the pitch right now. Star players are bumbling around in a confused state as they still seem to be recovering from Thomas Tuchel’s shock departure, plus Graham Potter’s uninspiring tenure and now Lampard turning back up. Scoring goals continues to be their main problem and they have failed to score in their last three games in the Premier League heading into this clash. Maybe a trio of Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix can be the answer to their problems in attack?
Real Madrid rested plenty of key players and suffered a shock 3-2 home defeat against Villarreal at the weekend as that all but ended their La Liga title hopes. Ancelotti was not happy with that performance and although Real are still very good, they aren’t as impressive as last season. Still, the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr always seem to show up for these big European nights. The experience in this Real side is phenomenal and they can end a tie with a 30-minute blitz, as Liverpool found out in the last round.