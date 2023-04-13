Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with these two teams flip-flopped when it comes to their current positions in the Premier League.

Of course, after Chelsea took both Graham Potter (who lasted less than seven months) and Marc Cucurella from Brighton earlier this season it didn’t work as planned.

Frank Lampard is back in charge at Chelsea as caretaker boss but the same problems continue for the Blues as they failed to score in their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend and they also lost 2-0 at Real Madrid on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg. Can Lampard engineer some attacking thrust and clinical finishing from somewhere? Chelsea’s faint hopes of salvaging their terrible season (they sit in 11th place in the Premier League table) just got even fainter after that defeat at Real.

Brighton lost 2-1 at Tottenham last time out as their top four hopes (yes, top four) took a huge hit and Roberto De Zerbi’s side received an apology for one refereeing call and could feel aggrieved with about four other decisions in that loss at Spurs. De Zerbi was sent off following a huge melee on the sidelines between the coaches and the Italian boss has grown a little frustrated in recent weeks. Still, Brighton are having a fine season as they’re battling for European qualification, are in the FA Cup semifinal and their talented squad has so much hunger to continue to break records as the Seagulls soar.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Brighton.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Chelsea are a mess right now and have failed to score in four-straight games for the first time in almost 30 years. How can so many good players not score, or even like like scoring, during most games? Lampard has to find some kind of attacking combos that will create chances, let alone put them away. In truth, this has been the same problem for Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter before him. Lampard will want to finish the season strongly to show off his managerial ability but expect to see Chelsea rest plenty of key players for this game as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday. Lampard insists ‘special things can happen at Stamford Bridge’ but there’s been no sign of that for the Blues this season.

Brighton are so much fun to watch and the trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma are wanted by most, if not all, top six teams in the Premier League. The Seagulls were the better team at Tottenham last week but somehow lost and they will be hoping to add a more ruthless streak to their play over their last 10 games of the season. They are still in with a chance of a top four finish but more likely they are pushing for a top six finish which would be a phenomenal achievement.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Levi Colwill (unable to face parent club)

