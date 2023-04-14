Newcastle has won five-straight Premier League outings and three of those, like this one, came away from St. James’ Park.
The Magpies have climbed up to third on the Premier League and can keep pressure on fourth-place Manchester United by winning while the latter competes in the FA Cup semifinals.
Villa is all the way up to sixth place under Unai Emery, nine points back of Newcastle. Villa’s played one more match and has to be conscious of what’s behind them in Brighton and Liverpool both within three points and holding matches-in-hand.
Here’s what you need for Aston Villa vs Newcastle at Villa Park.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Twenty-seven year old Ollie Watkins has a goal or an assist in 10 of 11 Premier League matches to give him 12 goals and five assists this season. Douglas Luiz has also been a huge part of what’s working for Emery at Villa.
Red-hot Alexander Isak and Joelinton are leading the way for Newcastle, who would reach the Champions League well ahead of schedule should they outlast Manchester United and Tottenham.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf). Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Leon Bailey (thigh)
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Miguel Almiron (thigh)
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Wolves have moved four points clear of the bottom three but Bournemouth, Leeds, Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham all find themselves within three points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him.
A couple of hours of later it was the first name on the list, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, bagging two goals to move seven clear of Kane! The second was an emphatic and acrobatic overhead kick that reminded the Premier League that its Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory even as Kane continues to finish at a world-class rate.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 30 goals have him seven goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000) *tied April 8
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Tuesday 2 May
3pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Welcome to Leicester City’s relegation fight, Dean Smith, now here’s your reward: a debut against fit-and-firing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).
Smith takes the helm of a Leicester side in the relegation zone following a eight-match winless run that includes just one draw: a 1-1 mid-March split at Brentford.
The Foxes are two points back of 17th-place Everton, who will play earlier Saturday.
Man City will be looking to pull within three points of Premier League-leading Arsenal before the Gunners play at West Ham on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola’s men have not lost and have only drawn once since a February 5 defeat at Tottenham, and are fresh off a dominant display against Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.
How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday TV Channel: NBC Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Man City is a locomotive right now, steaming through teams as Erling Haaland continues to etch his name into the Premier League record book. But Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji have helped make sure that the attacking pieces can do their thing with full security.
Leicester’s scores four times in its last five games but two of those goals were from Harvey Barnes, who may not be available at the Etihad Stadium. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s absence also stings, and whether Youri Tielemans is fit to play will be a huge thing to monitor before the game.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Phil Foden (illness)
Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Harvey Barnes (thigh)