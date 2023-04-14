Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Impressive unbeaten runs clash at Villa Park on Saturday when Aston Villa hosts Newcastle United (Watch live at 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The host Villans have won four-straight Premier League matches as part of a seven-match unbeaten run which has included only bottom-half opponents. That changes Saturday.

Newcastle has won five-straight Premier League outings and three of those, like this one, came away from St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have climbed up to third on the Premier League and can keep pressure on fourth-place Manchester United by winning while the latter competes in the FA Cup semifinals.

Villa is all the way up to sixth place under Unai Emery, nine points back of Newcastle. Villa’s played one more match and has to be conscious of what’s behind them in Brighton and Liverpool both within three points and holding matches-in-hand.

Here’s what you need for Aston Villa vs Newcastle at Villa Park.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Twenty-seven year old Ollie Watkins has a goal or an assist in 10 of 11 Premier League matches to give him 12 goals and five assists this season. Douglas Luiz has also been a huge part of what’s working for Emery at Villa.

Red-hot Alexander Isak and Joelinton are leading the way for Newcastle, who would reach the Champions League well ahead of schedule should they outlast Manchester United and Tottenham.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf). Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Leon Bailey (thigh)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Miguel Almiron (thigh)

