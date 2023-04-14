Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur looks to improve its top-four footing versus improved Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and onlinve via INBCSports.com).

Spurs a five-match Premier League unbeaten run to the South Coast after Harry Kane’s late goal led Tottenham past Brighton last time out, and can finish the weekend in the top four with a win due to Manchester United’s FA Cup activity.

Tottenham has played two more matches than both third-place Newcastle and fourth-place Man United.

Bournemouth has won three-of-five under Gary O’Neil and carries 30 points and 15th-place into the weekend, the latest a 1-0 win at Leicester City. The Cherries are three points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s what you need for Tottenham vs Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

It’s still all about Harry Kane at Tottenham, as the one-time want-away center forward is producing at a better rate than anyone not named Erling Haaland. Spurs have won five-straight home Premier League matches since losing to North London derby in January. Heung-min Son scored a beautiful goal in the win over Brighton to give him two goals during Spurs’ four-match unbeaten streak.

The Cherries blew two Kieffer Moore-inspired leads the last time these two met on October 29 at the Vitality Stadium, but the 30-year-old is barely featuring anymore. Phillip Billing has been playing inspired and boasts winning goals over Liverpool and Leicester City as part of Bournemouth’s upturn in fortune.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emerson Royal (knee), Lucas Moura (suspension), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Ben Davies (thigh), Rodrigo Betancur (knee).

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Marcos Senesi (thigh), Hamed Traore (foot). OUT: Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (other).

