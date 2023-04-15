Surging Aston Villa demolish Newcastle to boost European hopes

By and Apr 15, 2023, 9:30 AM EDT
Red-hot Aston Villa demolished Newcastle 3-0 at Villa Park on Saturday as Ollie Watkins continues to lead their incredible surge up the Premier League table.

It is the first time in 25 years that Villa have won five-straight Premier League games as Unai Emery has led them from a relegation scrap when he arrived in November to a real chance of European qualification as they’re now inserting themselves into the top four scrap after a run of seven wins in their last eight. Villa last qualified for Europe 13 years ago.

Jacob Ramsey set Villa on their way and two second half goals from in-form forward Watkins made it 3-0 and in truth the scoreline flattered Newcastle. Eddie Howe would not have seen this display coming as the third-place Magpies were on a run of five-straight Premier League wins and the manner of this defeat (just their fourth of the season) will hit their top four hopes.

Villa remain in sixth place in the table and have 50 points, six points off the top four. Newcastle have 56 points.

Surging Villa can still finish in the top four

Look, it may be a long shot but the way Aston Villa are playing right now combined with their remaining schedule suggests they could somehow sneak into the top four. Remember: when Unai Emery took charge in November they were just one point above the relegation zone after sacking Steven Gerrard. With five wins in a row and seven victories in their last eight, they are now sixth and are in the hunt for European qualification. This Villa side always had the quality for a top 10 finish but they are overachieving under Emery who has set them up to be solid defensively but also carry a real threat in the final third (they have scored in all of his 18 PL games in charge). Every single player understands their role and they play in a beautiful, yet simple, way. With Ollie Watkins in this kind of form (11 goals in his last 12) their balanced play has a focal point who is making the difference in the final third. Villa play against top four rivals Manchester United and Tottenham in their next five games and if they win both of those they could somehow finish in the top four.

Ollie Watkins: ‘Everyone knows what they are doing’

“We are on a great run at the moment, we are playing good football. Newcastle are a top side and they didn’t have many chances today. That shows what level we are at at the moment,” Ollie Watkins told BT Sport. “We are all enjoying our football here at Villa Park at the moment and once we get that first goal it is a hard place to come. We are really enjoying it, everyone knows what they are doing and it is enjoyable to play in. Trusting teammates in tight areas on the pitch and if we make a mistake we just go again. There is a real togetherness in the team. Everyone is enjoying it and we are looking forward to the games to come.”

Jacob Ramsey: Villa’s players thinking of Europe

“Yeah! For most of the squad this is the first time Europe has come about, if we do get there. We have got to remain humble but why not? We are in good form and we’ve still got to play teams around the area. So hopefully we can win those games and Europe it is!” Jacob Ramsey said when asked by BT Sport about Unai Emery’s comments that European qualification is possible and if they are thinking about it.

“It is a good time to be a Villa player and a Villa fan. Whenever we play at home the crowd give us the buzz and the energy to start the game well and end the game well,” Ramsey added.

Stars of the show; Aston Villa vs Newcastle player ratings

Alex Moreno: Pure quality on the left flank. Set up Watkins for his goal and whipped in some fine deliveries. An excellent January addition.

Ollie Watkins: Got another two goals, had another ruled out, hit the post and set up the opener. What an incredible run of form he is in. Newcastle’s center backs couldn’t handle his pace.

Tyrone Mings: Brilliant defensively and also picked out some lovely passes into midfield, most often to the lively Emiliano Buendia.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Aston Villa host Brentford next Saturday, April 22. Newcastle host top four rivals Tottenham on Sunday, April 23.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

FULL TIME: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle – A resounding win for red-hot Villa and what a job Unai Emery has done. They are chasing European qualification and were great value for the win. Probably Newcastle’s worst display of the season.

GOALLLL! Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle – Ollie Watkins clinches the win with yet another goal. McGinn plays it in and Buendia’s ball across goal is missed by Ramsey and Watkins slots home. The onlooking Gareth Southgate will surely have Watkins in his next England squad in June. 11 goals in his last 12 games for Watkins if you’re counting. And we are.

Newcastle trying to get something going late on but Villa look more likely to score the next goal. Moreno has been rampant down the left flank.

Villa have been sensational today. Newcastle have never really got going.

GOALLLL! Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – It stands this time for Ollie Watkins. Moreno, who has been sensational today, gets to the line and cuts it back for Watkins who takes a good first touch and slams home. Watkins has now scored in four Premier League games in a row and 10 in his last 12 games.

NO GOAL! Aston Villa thought they had gone 2-0 up against Newcastle but the goal is ruled out. Ollie Watkins sent Villa Park bonkers after running through and squeezing the ball under Nick Pope, but VAR is used and his left knee was off.

SAVE! Good stop from Emiliano Martinez. Isak takes his time on the edge of the box and the Swede looks to curl a shot towards the top corner but Martinez pushes it away. Moments later Almiron slams a shot into the side-netting. He should have hit that across goal.

So close to an equalizer right away for Wilson. Isak clips in a cross and Martinez saves. Looks like Wilson was just offside but that is probably a sign of things to come with both Isak and Wilson on at the same time.

It is Almiron who is about to come on, along with Callum Wilson. Villa are pushing for a second…

Second half is underway at Villa. No changes for either side at the break but Miguel Almiron is warming up vigorously on the sidelines as the Paraguayan star is back on the bench after a spell out through injury.

HALF TIME: Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle – Jacob Ramsey’s early goal difference and Villa deserve this lead and probably should be ahead by more. Newcastle have had their moments but just look a little off it and this is very similar to their poor first half at Brentford last week. They turned things around and won it in the second half last week. Can Eddie Howe’s side do the same again?

Things have calmed down a little but. I mean, the game couldn’t continue at that kind of pace!

What a game this is. Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy whip in a lovely cross but Isak can’t get on the end of it. At the other end Emiliano Buendia can’t get enough on his header.

WOW! It should be 2-0 and it should be two for Jacob Ramsey. Initially Ollie Watkins is played over the top and his low shot is saved very well by Nick Pope. The cross then comes in from Alex Moreno and Ramsey, six yards out, somehow hits the crossbar. He should have scored.

GOALLLL! Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle – Jacob Ramsey smashes home to send Villa Park wild and that is a fine goal. John McGinn clips in a lovely ball to the back post and Ollie Watkins, under severe pressure, does superbly to cushion a header down and Ramsey smashes home. Villa Park erupts.

SAVE! Emiliano Martinez pushes away a strong strike from Alexander Isak. Newcastle growing into the game after that slow start.

POST! Villa should be 1-0 up and it is the man in red-hot form, Ollie Watkins, who should have scored. He was played in but scuffed his shot and hit the post. A huge let-off for Newcastle. Watkins, Villa’s fans and Unai Emery cannot believe he didn’t score.

KICK OFF: We are underway at Villa Park and there is a great atmosphere.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Twenty-seven year old Ollie Watkins has a goal or an assist in 10 of 11 Premier League matches to give him 12 goals and five assists this season. Douglas Luiz has also been a huge part of what’s working for Emery at Villa.

Red-hot Alexander Isak and Joelinton are leading the way for Newcastle, who would reach the Champions League well ahead of schedule should they outlast Manchester United and Tottenham.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf). Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Leon Bailey (thigh)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh)

Chelsea vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 15, 2023, 10:08 AM EDT
Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with these two teams flip-flopped when it comes to their current positions in the Premier League.

Of course, after Chelsea took both Graham Potter (who lasted less than seven months) and Marc Cucurella from Brighton earlier this season it didn’t work as planned.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v BRIGHTON

Frank Lampard is back in charge at Chelsea as caretaker boss but the same problems continue for the Blues as they failed to score in their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend and they also lost 2-0 at Real Madrid on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg. Can Lampard engineer some attacking thrust and clinical finishing from somewhere? Chelsea’s faint hopes of salvaging their terrible season (they sit in 11th place in the Premier League table) just got even fainter after that defeat at Real.

Brighton lost 2-1 at Tottenham last time out as their top four hopes (yes, top four) took a huge hit and Roberto De Zerbi’s side received an apology for one refereeing call and could feel aggrieved with about four other decisions in that loss at Spurs. De Zerbi was sent off following a huge melee on the sidelines between the coaches and the Italian boss has grown a little frustrated in recent weeks. Still, Brighton are having a fine season as they’re battling for European qualification, are in the FA Cup semifinal and their talented squad has so much hunger to continue to break records as the Seagulls soar.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Brighton.

Chelsea vs Brighton live score, updates: 0-0

The much-changed Blues have the ball early and win a dangerous free kick that comes to nothing, though the bonus is a very early yellow card for Brighton fullback Joel Veltman.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Chelsea are a mess right now and have failed to score in four-straight games for the first time in almost 30 years. How can so many good players not score, or even like like scoring, during most games? Lampard has to find some kind of attacking combos that will create chances, let alone put them away. In truth, this has been the same problem for Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter before him. Lampard will want to finish the season strongly to show off his managerial ability but expect to see Chelsea rest plenty of key players for this game as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday. Lampard insists ‘special things can happen at Stamford Bridge’ but there’s been no sign of that for the Blues this season.

Brighton are so much fun to watch and the trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma are wanted by most, if not all, top six teams in the Premier League. The Seagulls were the better team at Tottenham last week but somehow lost and they will be hoping to add a more ruthless streak to their play over their last 10 games of the season. They are still in with a chance of a top four finish but more likely they are pushing for a top six finish which would be a phenomenal achievement.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Levi Colwill (unable to face parent club)

Wolves vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 15, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
Wolves host Brentford at Molineux on Saturday hoping to make it back-to-back Premier League wins to push them further away from the relegation scrap.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES v BRENTFORD

Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves bagged a big 1-0 home win against Chelsea last time out, as their first victory in four games gave them some breathing space above the almighty scramble to stay out of the relegation zone. Wolves had a stunning strike from Matheus Nunes to thank for that win and they continue to be tough to break down defensively, as they sit four points above the drop zone.

Brentford have suffered a slump just when they had a chance to push for a top four finish but it has still been an incredible season for Thomas Frank’s side. They lost 2-1 at home against Newcastle in a wild game last weekend and it looks like a top six finish and possible Europa League qualification is now their main aim after four games without a win.

Here’s everything you need for Wolves vs Brentford.

How to watch Wolves vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

KICK OFF: We are underway at Molineux and David Raya has made a superb stop to deny Mario Lemina.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves have such a solid midfield and defense with Jose Sa, Max Kilman and Craig Dawson creating a solid defensive platform which is keeping them in games. Their attack has looked better in recent weeks and they have so many different attacking options to start or come off the bench that they are keeping the intensity of their play high. Can Matheus Cunha or Diego Costa get among the goals in the final weeks of the season to push them towards the top 10?

Brentford are their usual robust selves and are always in with a shout of winning games. They go for it, always, which is incredibly refreshing and Ivan Toney unexpectedly missing his first penalty kick in the Premier League last weekend was a shock. Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Brentford have had a fine campaign and Thomas Frank will have plenty of offers this summer as Tottenham, Chelsea and other big boys search for a new boss.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ruben Neves (suspension), Jonny Otto (suspension), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Pontus Jansson (thigh)

Southampton vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 15, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
Southampton host Crystal Palace in a massive game for the South Coast club as they try to drag themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v CRYSTAL PALACE

Ruben Selles saw his side impress in the first half against Manchester City last time out, but they were blown away in the second half and the 4-1 defeat showcased their lack of quality and confidence in the final third. Southampton have eight games to save themselves from relegation but are four points from safety heading into this weekend. This home game against Palace, plus games at home against Bournemouth and Fulham and a trip to Nottingham Forest, represent their best chances of picking up wins between now and the end of the season. It is now or never for this young Saints side.

As for Palace, well, Roy Hodgson’s surprise return could not have gone any better so far. After a late win against Leicester City in his first game back in charge they then surged back form a tough start to win 5-1 at Leeds United last weekend as their clinical finishing (without the injured Wilfried Zaha) was incredible in the second half. Palace now sit six points above the relegation zone and can relax a little. But not too much.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Southampton v Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

KICK OFF: We are underway at St Mary’s and the home side have started well. Carlos Alcaraz has an effort which is saved comfortably by Sam Johnstone.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints have improved defensively under Ruben Selles but where are the goals going to come from to keep them up? Now is the time to give his side more freedom as the former assistant (who has been placed in charge until the end of the season) has to be braver with his team selection. James Ward-Prowse has looked a shadow of himself in recent weeks as the pressure of the situation appears to be getting to him. Who can be Saints’ unlikely hero? Can any of their midfield or attacking players create the chances they need to try and keep them in the Premier League? Time is running out but their performance in the first 60 minutes against Man City will give them confidence. If they play like that each week until May 28 they could just stay up.

Palace will sit back, soak up pressure and launch counters just like they did against Leeds. Roy Hodgson has his teams do this so well and his coaching methods work well with this group of players. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze ripped Leeds apart last week and they could do something similar to Southampton. Palace will want to grab a big win at St Mary’s to all but secure their Premier League status for another season and start the planning for next season to make sure they aren’t in this kind of situation again.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock), Mislav Orsic (hip)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Tottenham vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 15, 2023, 9:50 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur looks to improve its top-four footing versus improved Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10:15am ET Saturday on USA Network and onlinve via INBCSports.com).

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v BOURNEMOUTH

Spurs a five-match Premier League unbeaten run to the South Coast after Harry Kane’s late goal led Tottenham past Brighton last time out, and can finish the weekend in the top four with a win due to Manchester United’s FA Cup activity.

Tottenham has played two more matches than both third-place Newcastle and fourth-place Man United.

Bournemouth has won three-of-five under Gary O’Neil and carries 30 points and 15th-place into the weekend, the latest a 1-0 win at Leicester City. The Cherries are three points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s what you need for Tottenham vs Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10:15am ET Saturday (kickoff delayed 15 minutes)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

It’s still all about Harry Kane at Tottenham, as the one-time want-away center forward is producing at a better rate than anyone not named Erling Haaland. Spurs have won five-straight home Premier League matches since losing to North London derby in January. Heung-min Son scored a beautiful goal in the win over Brighton to give him two goals during Spurs’ four-match unbeaten streak.

The Cherries blew two Kieffer Moore-inspired leads the last time these two met on October 29 at the Vitality Stadium, but the 30-year-old is barely featuring anymore. Phillip Billing has been playing inspired and boasts winning goals over Liverpool and Leicester City as part of Bournemouth’s upturn in fortune.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emerson Royal (knee), Lucas Moura (suspension), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Ben Davies (thigh), Rodrigo Betancur (knee)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (other), Hamed Traore (foot)

