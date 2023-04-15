Erling Haaland continues to score goals for fun in the Premier League in 2022-23 with the Norwegian striker leading Manchester City’s title push.
Haaland has bagged hat tricks, headers, volleys, you name it, he’s pretty much done it all.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
The towering forward has already broken records galore and he is well on track to break plenty more between now and the end of the season.
Below you will find every Erling Haaland goal video from the Premier League season so far.
2 goals vs Leicester City – April 15, 2023
2 goals at Southampton – April 8, 2023
Goal at Crystal Palace – March 11, 2023
Goal at Bournemouth – February 25, 2023
Goal at Arsenal – February 15, 2023
3 goals vs Wolves – January 22, 2023
Goal vs Tottenham – January 19, 2023
Goal vs Everton – December 31, 2022
2 goals at Leeds – December, 28, 2022
Goal vs Fulham – November 5, 2022
2 goals vs Brighton – October 22, 2022
Goal vs Southampton – October 8, 2022
3 goals vs Manchester United – October 2, 2022
Goal at Wolves – September 17, 2022
Goal at Aston Villa – September 3, 2022
3 goals vs Nottingham Forest – August 31, 2022
3 goals vs Crystal Palace – August 28, 2022
Goal at Newcastle – August 21, 2022