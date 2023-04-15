Southampton host Crystal Palace in a massive game for the South Coast club as they try to drag themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Ruben Selles saw his side impress in the first half against Manchester City last time out, but they were blown away in the second half and the 4-1 defeat showcased their lack of quality and confidence in the final third. Southampton have eight games to save themselves from relegation but are four points from safety heading into this weekend. This home game against Palace, plus games at home against Bournemouth and Fulham and a trip to Nottingham Forest, represent their best chances of picking up wins between now and the end of the season. It is now or never for this young Saints side.

As for Palace, well, Roy Hodgson’s surprise return could not have gone any better so far. After a late win against Leicester City in his first game back in charge they then surged back form a tough start to win 5-1 at Leeds United last weekend as their clinical finishing (without the injured Wilfried Zaha) was incredible in the second half. Palace now sit six points above the relegation zone and can relax a little. But not too much.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Southampton v Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints have improved defensively under Ruben Selles but where are the goals going to come from to keep them up? Now is the time to give his side more freedom as the former assistant (who has been placed in charge until the end of the season) has to be braver with his team selection. James Ward-Prowse has looked a shadow of himself in recent weeks as the pressure of the situation appears to be getting to him. Who can be Saints’ unlikely hero? Can any of their midfield or attacking players create the chances they need to try and keep them in the Premier League? Time is running out but their performance in the first 60 minutes against Man City will give them confidence. If they play like that each week until May 28 they could just stay up.

Palace will sit back, soak up pressure and launch counters just like they did against Leeds. Roy Hodgson has his teams do this so well and his coaching methods work well with this group of players. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze ripped Leeds apart last week and they could do something similar to Southampton. Palace will want to grab a big win at St Mary’s to all but secure their Premier League status for another season and start the planning for next season to make sure they aren’t in this kind of situation again.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock), Mislav Orsic (hip) | DOUBT: Romeo Lavia (hamstring)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee) | DOUBT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

