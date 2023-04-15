Everton looks to take advantage of wobbly Fulham to keep its Premier League safety hopes above the bottom three with a result at Goodison Park (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).
The Toffees’ 27 points are outside the drop zone on goal differential as Sean Dyche had led the club to four-straight results — three draws and a win — before a 2-0 loss at Manchester United last time out.
Fulham, meanwhile, has regressed to the mean after a terrific first 20-or-so games back in the Premier League.
The Cottagers have won just twice in 10 matches since mid-January. They sit 10th as part of a four-match losing run.
Here's what you need for Everton vs Fulham.
How to watch Everton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
The Toffees have been getting goals from all sorts of folks, but two of the goals in their recent unbeaten run come from now-suspended Abdoulaye Doucoure. Dyche’s men, however, will be happy to know that Fulham is still without Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Fulham’s four-match losing streak includes all kinds of ways to lose a game and two of them relegation six-pointers: 3-2 at Brentford, 3-0 vs Arsenal, 2-1 at Bournemouth, and 1-0 versus West Ham.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Seamus Coleman (knock). OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh)
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (knee)