Fulham got back to winning ways with a fine, free-flowing performance and a 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After threatening to break into the Premier League’s top-six, Fulham (42 points – 10th place) were winless in their last five games and had lost four in a row. Everton (27 points), meanwhile, remain 17th, though they could slip into the relegation zone if Nottingham Forest or Leicester can get results later this weekend.

After a sleepy first 15 minutes which saw the sides combine for 0.06 xG on one shot apiece, the game suddenly sprang to life and Fulham were ahead after 22 minutes. Harry Wilson smashed the front of the post with a curling effort from the edge of the penalty area, and the ball eventually made its way to Reed near the penalty spot, where he still had to turn and fire low to beat Jordan Pickford.

The lead lasted just 13 minutes, though, as Everton eventually found their feet and applied some pressure of their own. Bernd Leno made a stellar reaction save to deny Neal Maupay from point-blank range in the 32nd minute, but there was nothing he could do three minutes later when Dwight McNeil went alone and picked his spot perfectly.

WATCH EVERTON vs FULHAM FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham regained the lead in the 51st minute, when Harry Wilson smashed a first-time finish home to complete a fantastic team goal. Kenny Tete floated a cross from the right wing to the back post, where Willian brought the ball down and cut it back to Wilson with one deft touch. Wilson arrived, in perfect stride, to guide it just inside the near post.

Dan James tacked on Fulham’s third goal and put the game to bed in the 68th minute.

Latest Premier League news Manchester City vs Leicester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, video... Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season? Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Salah

Dyche experiencing familiar struggles at Everton

After winning two of his first three games in charge, including the 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal, the results are starting to look quite familiar for Sean Dyche. Small sample size, of course, but Dyche’s win percentage (27.27) is now worse than that of Frank Lampard (27.91) and Rafa Benitez (31.82) — Dyche’s most recent predecessors, and the managers who oversaw the majority of Everton’s nosedive.

Everton have kept three clean sheets (in 11 games) since Dyche replace Lampard. The Toffees have won three games under Dyche. You can probably guess which three it was.

Stars of the show

What’s next?

Everton will continue their fight against relegation next Saturday (10 am ET), when they head to south London to take on 12th-place Crystal Palace (36 points). Earlier on Saturday (7:30 am ET), Fulham will host 16th-place Leeds at Craven Cottage.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Everton vs Fulham final score: 1-3

22nd minute – Harrison Reed slots home to give Fulham the lead

35th minute – Dwight McNeil places it in the bottom corner for 1-1

51st minute – Willian sets up Harry Wilson to give Fulham the lead again

68th minute – Dan James bags Fulham’s third goal

How to watch Everton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Toffees have been getting goals from all sorts of folks, but two of the goals in their recent unbeaten run come from now-suspended Abdoulaye Doucoure. Dyche’s men, however, will be happy to know that Fulham is still without Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham’s four-match losing streak includes all kinds of ways to lose a game and two of them relegation six-pointers: 3-2 at Brentford, 3-0 vs Arsenal, 2-1 at Bournemouth, and 1-0 versus West Ham.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Andros Townsend (knee), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Seamus Coleman (knock)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (knee)

Latest USMNT news USMNT roster vs Mexico includes Milan’s Dest, Louisville City’s... 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest

Follow @NicholasMendola