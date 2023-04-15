Kevin De Bruyne becomes fifth man to record 100 Premier League assists

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin De Bruyne, as he’s done so many times, lofted a ball to where only his man could meet it on Saturday, as Erling Haaland’s 32nd goal of the season matched the Premier League record for goals in a single season and marked a bigger number for the assist maker.

“KDB” now has 101 Premier League assists, a feat that can be claimed by only four other players and has never been done faster than De Bruyne’s achieved it.

The assist is De Bruyne’s 15th of this Premier League season and gave Manchester City a 3-0 lead over Leicester City at home.

De Bruyne may not track down Ryan Giggs’ 162 career PL assists, but the other members are the top four are within his reach if he plays at least one more season with Man City.

A couple of current coaches are next on his list: Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard has 101 assists while DC United boss Wayne Rooney recorded 103.

Second place could take some doing, as Cesc Fabregas record 111 assists between Arsenal and Chelsea.

There are several other active Premier League players in and around the top 25 for all-time assists. Check the full list after the jump.

Premier League all-time assist leaders

bold denotes active player

Ryan Giggs, 162 Cesc Fabregas, 111 Wayne Rooney, 103 Frank Lampard, 102 Kevin De Bruyne, 101 Dennis Bergkamp, 94 David Silva, 93 Steven Gerrard, 92 James Milner, 87 David Beckham, 80 Teddy Sheringham, 76 Thierry Henry, 74 Andrew Cole, 73 Christian Eriksen, 73 Ashley Young, 71 Darren Anderton, 68 Gareth Barry, 64 Alan Shearer, 64 Matt Le Tissier, 63 Nolberto Solano, 62 Stewart Downing, 59 Steve McManaman, 59 Peter Crouch, 58 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 58 Raheem Sterling, 58 Eric Cantona, 56 Riyad Mahrez, 56 Kevin Davies, 55 Didier Drogba, 55 Damien Duff, 55 Steed Malbranque, 55 Danny Murphy Andy Robertson, 55 Paul Scholes, 55 Theo Walcott, 55 Eden Hazard, 54 Juan Mata, 54 Mesut Ozil, 54 Mohamed Salah, 54

