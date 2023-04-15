Manchester City title tracker – How can Man City win the Premier League?

By Apr 15, 2023, 3:23 PM EDT
0 Comments

What does Manchester City need to become the first team to win three-straight Premier League titles in 14 years?

Pep Guardiola’s Man City are three points back of Arsenal but is holding a match-in-hand with an April 26 visit from the Gunners still to come to the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland is rewriting the goals record book, while Kevin De Bruyne continues to ask whether the Playmaker of the Season award should be renamed for the Belgian.

But how, and when, can Man City make the Premier League title its own? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Manchester City need to win the Premier League title?

With eight games remaining, there are many different ways the Man City can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form: if Man City wins its final eight games and holds onto its goal differential advantage over the Gunners (currently seven ahead of Arsenal’s trip to West Ham on Sunday) they will be crowned Premier League champions.

The magic number for Man City to reach is 95 points. If they reach 95 points it will include defeating Arsenal, who would then only be capable of claiming 94 points.

But if Arsenal beats Man City in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26, then Man City’s max points lowers to 91 points. Man City would then need to win the rest of its games and hope that Arsenal loses two matches (drops six points) without erasing the goal differential advantage currently held by City.

If Man City draws Arsenal, then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to lose at least one more game to open the door to City.

There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Man City last win the Premier League?

Last year. And the year before that.

City has won four of the last five Premier League titles to run its total to eight all-time and six during the Premier League era.

Which trophies have Man City won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • Premier League/First Division titles (8)
  • League Cup (8)
  • FA Cup (6)
  • FA Community Shield (6)
  • UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1)

Premier League promotion: Who will join Burnley in top flight?

By Apr 15, 2023, 3:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

Burnley confirmed their return to the Premier League when they were promoted back to the top flight of English football with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in early April.

Now who is going to join the Clarets back in the Premier League?

Sheffield United looks set to seize their place soon, ending a two-year wait to return to the top flight, but Luton Town’s bid to earn a first Premier League season does stand in its way.

Middlesbrough’s trying to get back to the top flight, too, as are a number of familiar names: Norwich City, Blackburn, Sunderland…

Yep, there’s still plenty to decide before the playoff field is set!

How were Burnley promoted?

Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 3rd-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, coupled with 3rd-place Luton Town failing to beat Millwall in a 0-0 draw.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has may tempt 20 goal contributions by the end of the season.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How can Sheffield United earn automatic promotion?

Sheffield United didn’t catch Burnley celebrating on Monday. The Clarets beat the Blades to basically seal the Championship.

Now Sheffield United is up to 79 points through 41 matches. It holds a five-point lead on Luton Town with a match-in-hand and the Blades’ magic number remains 87 points.

It’s likely that 86 points would do the trick as Sheffield United has a 10-goal advantage over Luton when it comes to goal differential, but 87 is unassailable. With five games left, the Blades will be back in the Premier League regardless of outside outcomes if they win three games (or two with two draws).

Sheffield United does not play Luton again this season, but does have an FA Cup semifinal with Manchester City — the team that sent Burnley out of the tournament — on Saturday, April 22.

Who else is in the mix for promotion?

Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town seems unlikely to cough up its place in the playoffs and should be the third seed and Middlesbrough will have to suffer a ridiculous run to sacrifice its playoff place.

Millwall has a three-point lead on seventh and Blackburn‘s got a match-in-hand on the field in sixth place. Coventry City and Preston North End are nipping at the top six heels, while Norwich City, West Brom, Watford, and Sunderland are all within three points of the playoffs. West Brom has a match-in-hand on everyone but Blackburn.

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The final matchday of the Championship season is May 8, and the playoffs begin within a week with two-legged semifinals producing a pair of finalists.

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first- and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

Championship table (As of April 15)

Football League Championship table
NBC Sports’ Championship hub — Stats, standings, more

Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 15, 2023, 3:35 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham has opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and questions over whether Cristian Stellini will be able to right the ship wobbled at the end of Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager. A win over Brighton eased some of those concerns, but a loss to Bournemouth is very different.

Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?

Newcastle’s gotten back to winning ways and would be set for third place based on goal differential and points-per-game, though Manchester United will fancy the opportunity to stake its claim despite being alive in a host of competitions. And Aston Villa, you might have seen, is red-hot and just beat the Magpies at Villa Park.

Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls still can challenge for a place in the Champions League well into the stretch run despite recent setbacks. Liverpool can all but forget about the top four if it fails to beat Arsenal on Sunday.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Fulham (H).

Tottenham: Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).

Newcastle: Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).

Brighton: Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A), Newcastle (A – to be rescheduled).

Aston Villa: Brentford (A), Fulham (H), Manchester United (A), Wolves (A), Tottenham (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle vs Tottenham – 9am ET
Sunday, April 23: Brighton vs Manchester City – 11:30am ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed
Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of April 8, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: WDDWL
Liverpool’s last 5 results: WLLDD
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWWWL
Brighton’s last 5 results: WDWLW
Manchester United’s last 5 results: LDLWW

Premier League top-four odds (As of April 4, 2023)

Manchester United: -400
Newcastle: -275
Tottenham: +250
Liverpool: +350
Brighton: +450
Chelsea: +15000
Brentford: +25000
Aston Villa: +25000
Fulham: +50000

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Premier League relegation odds

By Apr 15, 2023, 3:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League relegation odds are absolutely bonkers right now and it will stay that way until the end of the season.

[ MORE: Current form in relegation scrap ]

With almost half of the Premier League in serious danger of being relegated this season, this is the craziest race to avoid the drop we’ve ever seen.

Who will go down? Who will stay out of the bottom three? Which teams will sink like a stone late in the season? Who will surge to safety?

So. Many. Questions.

Below you will find the latest Premier League relegation odds as there are so many factors to consider when you focus on which teams will avoid the drop and who will be playing in the Championship next season.

Premier League relegation odds (As of April 9, 2023)

Crystal Palace: +6500
Wolves: +3000
West Ham: +1200
Bournemouth: +500
Leeds: +300
Everton: +105
Leicester City: -143
Nottingham Forest: -250
Southampton: -1100

Manchester City handles Leicester City on Haaland’s record-equaling day

By Apr 15, 2023, 3:27 PM EDT
0 Comments

Erling Haaland tied the 38-game single-season Premier League goals record as Manchester City built an early lead and held on for a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in Dean Smith’s first game as Foxes boss.

John Stones scored a sensational goal and Haaland added two, one from the penalty spot and another off Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League-leading 15th assist of the season.

But Smith’s Foxes did not go away, as ex-Man City hotshot Kelechi Iheanacho scored and the Foxes came close to a second goal on multiple occasions as the hosts switched off late in the game.

Man City pulls within three points of Premier League-leading Arsenal before the Gunners play at West Ham on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s men have a match-in-hand on Arsenal and play the leaders on April2 6.

Man City rotated quite a bit over the 90 minutes and was fresh off a dominant display against Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday. They’ll head to Bavaria this week up 3-0.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep’s indestructible Man City thrives with Haaland

This seems cruel given Arsenal’s spot in the Premier League’s catbird seat but right now the division’s second-place side looks like one of the best to ever play the game.

City is putting teams away before the grass has lost its slickness, and Erling Haaland is simply devouring back lines and goalkeepers in one bite.

In short, he looks like a mixture of the biggest superhero holding the cunning of the biggest villain: a mixture of Thor and Thanos, for the Marvel crowd.

City has to stay sharp through a Champions League second leg and an FA Cup semifinal versus Sheffield United before meeting Arsenal on April 26.

If the two-time defending champions do that and beat the Gunners, they’ll face six more Premier League clubs with a UCL semifinal thrown-in.

Here’s how their run-in looks (asterisks next to uncertain fixtures). Are you betting against them?

  • at Bayern Munich, Wednesday (UCL quarterfinal second leg)
  • vs Sheffield United at Wembley, Saturday (FA Cup semifinal)
  • vs Arsenal, April 26
  • at Fulham, April 30
  • vs West Ham, May 3
  • vs Leeds, May 7
  • Real Madrid or Chelsea, May 9 (UCL semifinal first leg)*
  • at Everton, May 14
  • Real Madrid or Chelsea, May 16 (UCL semifinal second leg)*
  • vs Chelsea, May 20
  • at Brentford, May 28
  • FA Cup final, June 3
  • UCL final, June 10

Manchester City vs Leicester City player ratings: Stars of the Show

Erling Haaland: It’s cliche to say that he’s inevitable, but when you’re a mix of Thor and Thanos…

Kevin De Bruyne: With 15 Premier League assists this season, he still could set records.

Jack Grealish: Form of his life continues, as the former Villan deserved an assist or more vs Leicester.

John Stones: What a goal, especially coming from a defender. Hasn’t been as fine a strike from a back outside of Michael Keane for Everton vs Tottenham.

James Maddison: Really should’ve had it 3-2 late but was denied by Ederson.

Manchester City vs Leicester player ratings
What’s next?

Man City’s off to Germany to meet Bayern at 3pm ET Wednesday before a 12:45pm ET Saturday date with Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinals.

Leicester City’s next match is home to Wolves on Saturday, April 22.

John Stones goal video: A precise, impressive opener

Erling Haaland goal video: Penalty makes it 2-0

Erling Haaland goal video: Norwegian ties Salah’s single-season Premier League record

Kelechi Iheanacho goal video: Ex-Man City hotshot ruins clean sheet

How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Man City is a locomotive right now, steaming through teams as Erling Haaland continues to etch his name into the Premier League record book. But Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji have helped make sure that the attacking pieces can do their thing with full security.

Leicester’s scores four times in its last five games but two of those goals were from Harvey Barnes, who may not be available at the Etihad Stadium. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s absence also stings, and whether Youri Tielemans is fit to play will be a huge thing to monitor before the game.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Phil Foden (illness)

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended), Ryan Bertrand (knee, Harvey Barnes (thigh)

