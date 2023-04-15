Manchester City title tracker – How can Man City win the Premier League?

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

What does Manchester City need to become the first team to win three-straight Premier League titles in 14 years?

Pep Guardiola’s Man City are three points back of Arsenal but is holding a match-in-hand with an April 26 visit from the Gunners still to come to the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland is rewriting the goals record book, while Kevin De Bruyne continues to ask whether the Playmaker of the Season award should be renamed for the Belgian.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Man City make the Premier League title its own? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Manchester City need to win the Premier League title?

With eight games remaining, there are many different ways the Man City can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form: if Man City wins its final eight games and holds onto its goal differential advantage over the Gunners (currently seven ahead of Arsenal’s trip to West Ham on Sunday) they will be crowned Premier League champions.

The magic number for Man City to reach is 95 points. If they reach 95 points it will include defeating Arsenal, who would then only be capable of claiming 94 points.

But if Arsenal beats Man City in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26, then Man City’s max points lowers to 91 points. Man City would then need to win the rest of its games and hope that Arsenal loses two matches (drops six points) without erasing the goal differential advantage currently held by City.

If Man City draws Arsenal, then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to lose at least one more game to open the door to City.

There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Man City last win the Premier League?

Last year. And the year before that.

City has won four of the last five Premier League titles to run its total to eight all-time and six during the Premier League era.

Which trophies have Man City won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

Premier League/First Division titles (8)

League Cup (8)

FA Cup (6)

FA Community Shield (6)

UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1)

