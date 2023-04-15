Manchester City vs Arsenal: When is it? How to watch, updates, head-to-head

By and Apr 15, 2023, 5:37 AM EDT
Whatever you think of the chances of Arsenal winning the Premier League, it’ll be a lot easier should the Gunners beat Manchester City on April 26 at the home of the two-time defending champions (Watch live at 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Arsenal has had little to league luck against Man City for the better part of a decade, but has a six-point lead on the table with just over a month to play in the season.

[ MORE: Arsenal title tracker — What do Gunners need? ]

Now City’s played one fewer match than the current leaders and can effectively seize control of the Premier League title race and “three-peat” possibilities by winning at home.

That’s because City holds a six-goal advantage in goal difference and has scored three more goals, and those figures would go up at least by at least one with the projected win at the Etihad.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v ARSENAL

The next tiebreaker is head-to-head points, which Man City would have with a win (or a draw, but that changes the math plenty). Failing that, it’s away goals head-to-head. City has one. Arsenal gets their number on the 26th.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday, April 26
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Premier League tiebreakers

“If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by goal difference, then the number of goals scored, then the team who collected the most points in the head-to-head matches, then who scored most away goals in the head-to-head. ”

Premier League’s official site

Arsenal, Man City upcoming schedules very different

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been eliminated from all other competitions and have only two matches before visiting Man City.

The Gunners will visit West Ham on Sunday before hosting Southampton on April 21.

Man City’s got a much different path, hosting Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 11 before Leicester City visits Saturday in the Premier League.

Then it’s a return leg versus Bayern in Germany before an FA Cup semifinal date with Sheffield United on April 22 and Arsenal’s visit four days later.

Arsenal will have an additional day’s rest leading into the April 26 test.

Arsenal fixture list

Arsenal (73 points through 30 games): West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City fixture list

Manchester City (67 points through 29 games): Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Arsenal vs Manchester City goal difference

1. Arsenal – 73 points through 30 games, Goal Difference is +43

2. Manchester City – 67 points through 29 games, Goal Difference is +48

Manchester City vs Arsenal history

Manchester City has claimed two wins over the Gunners this season, a 1-0 win in the FA Cup fourth round and a 3-1 Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium in February.

Those are the latest results in nearly 200 matches between the two dating back to a Nov. 11, 1893 meeting between Woolwich Arsenal and Ardwick.

Arsenal has won 98 times and drawn 45 matches with Man City, who boasts 64 wins in the all-time series. City has won seven-straight and is 14W-1L in their last 15 against the Gunners.

Man City has lost twice to Arsenal in the FA Cup but hasn’t lost to the Gunners in Premier League play since Dec. 2015, when Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud led the way in a 2-1 win.

Arsenal’s last Premier League point at the Etihad came in 2016 and its last win was the previous season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal unbeaten record

Arsenal are unbeaten in eight Premier League games as of April 13.

Manchester City are unbeaten in eight Premier League games as of April 13 and are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions.

What is Manchester City’s game in hand?

The game Manchester City have in-hand over Arsenal is away at Brighton. As of April 13, there is no date confirmed for when that game will take place.

Manchester City home record this season

In the Premier League this season Manchester City have won 12, drawn one and lost one of their 14 home games. They have scored 47 goals and conceded 14. That lone defeat came at home against Brentford on Nov. 12 in the final game before the World Cup break.

Arsenal away record this season

In the Premier League this season Arsenal have won 11, drawn two and lost two of their 15 away games. Their two defeats came at Manchester United on Sep. 4 and at Everton on Feb. 4. They drew at Southampton on Oct. 23 and against Liverpool on Apr. 9.

Pep Guardiola vs Mikel Arteta record

After leaving Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant Dec. 20, 2019 to become the Arsenal boss in his first gig as a head coach, Mikel Arteta has faced Guardiola on nine occasions.

Pep Guardiola has 8 wins from those 9 games against Arsenal since Arteta was boss.

The only game Arteta has won against Pep Guardiola and Man City was the FA Cup semifinal on July 18, 2020, as they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 15, 2023, 7:16 AM EDT
Impressive unbeaten runs clash at Villa Park on Saturday when Aston Villa hosts Newcastle United (Watch live at 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The host Villans have won four-straight Premier League matches as part of a seven-match unbeaten run which has included only bottom-half opponents. That changes Saturday.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA v NEWCASTLE

Newcastle has won five-straight Premier League outings and three of those, like this one, came away from St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have climbed up to third on the Premier League and can keep pressure on fourth-place Manchester United by winning while the latter competes in the FA Cup semifinals.

Villa is all the way up to sixth place under Unai Emery, nine points back of Newcastle. Villa’s played one more match and has to be conscious of what’s behind them in Brighton and Liverpool both within three points and holding matches-in-hand.

Here’s what you need for Aston Villa vs Newcastle at Villa Park.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Twenty-seven year old Ollie Watkins has a goal or an assist in 10 of 11 Premier League matches to give him 12 goals and five assists this season. Douglas Luiz has also been a huge part of what’s working for Emery at Villa.

Red-hot Alexander Isak and Joelinton are leading the way for Newcastle, who would reach the Champions League well ahead of schedule should they outlast Manchester United and Tottenham.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf). Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Leon Bailey (thigh)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh)

Wolves vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 15, 2023, 7:10 AM EDT
Wolves host Brentford at Molineux on Saturday hoping to make it back-to-back Premier League wins to push them further away from the relegation scrap.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES v BRENTFORD

Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves bagged a big 1-0 home win against Chelsea last time out, as their first victory in four games gave them some breathing space above the almighty scramble to stay out of the relegation zone. Wolves had a stunning strike from Matheus Nunes to thank for that win and they continue to be tough to break down defensively, as they sit four points above the drop zone.

Brentford have suffered a slump just when they had a chance to push for a top four finish but it has still been an incredible season for Thomas Frank’s side. They lost 2-1 at home against Newcastle in a wild game last weekend and it looks like a top six finish and possible Europa League qualification is now their main aim after four games without a win.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Wolves vs Brentford.

How to watch Wolves vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves have such a solid midfield and defense with Jose Sa, Max Kilman and Craig Dawson creating a solid defensive platform which is keeping them in games. Their attack has looked better in recent weeks and they have so many different attacking options to start or come off the bench that they are keeping the intensity of their play high. Can Matheus Cunha or Diego Costa get among the goals in the final weeks of the season to push them towards the top 10?

Brentford are their usual robust selves and are always in with a shout of winning games. They go for it, always, which is incredibly refreshing and Ivan Toney unexpectedly missing his first penalty kick in the Premier League last weekend was a shock. Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Brentford have had a fine campaign and Thomas Frank will have plenty of offers this summer as Tottenham, Chelsea and other big boys search for a new boss.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ruben Neves (suspension), Jonny Otto (suspension), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee). DOUBT: Boubacar Traore (groin),

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Pontus Jansson (thigh)

Southampton vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 15, 2023, 7:10 AM EDT
Southampton host Crystal Palace in a massive game for the South Coast club as they try to drag themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v CRYSTAL PALACE

Ruben Selles saw his side impress in the first half against Manchester City last time out, but they were blown away in the second half and the 4-1 defeat showcased their lack of quality and confidence in the final third. Southampton have eight games to save themselves from relegation but are four points from safety heading into this weekend. This home game against Palace, plus games at home against Bournemouth and Fulham and a trip to Nottingham Forest, represent their best chances of picking up wins between now and the end of the season. It is now or never for this young Saints side.

As for Palace, well, Roy Hodgson’s surprise return could not have gone any better so far. After a late win against Leicester City in his first game back in charge they then surged back form a tough start to win 5-1 at Leeds United last weekend as their clinical finishing (without the injured Wilfried Zaha) was incredible in the second half. Palace now sit six points above the relegation zone and can relax a little. But not too much.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Southampton v Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints have improved defensively under Ruben Selles but where are the goals going to come from to keep them up? Now is the time to give his side more freedom as the former assistant (who has been placed in charge until the end of the season) has to be braver with his team selection. James Ward-Prowse has looked a shadow of himself in recent weeks as the pressure of the situation appears to be getting to him. Who can be Saints’ unlikely hero? Can any of their midfield or attacking players create the chances they need to try and keep them in the Premier League? Time is running out but their performance in the first 60 minutes against Man City will give them confidence. If they play like that each week until May 28 they could just stay up.

Palace will sit back, soak up pressure and launch counters just like they did against Leeds. Roy Hodgson has his teams do this so well and his coaching methods work well with this group of players. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze ripped Leeds apart last week and they could do something similar to Southampton. Palace will want to grab a big win at St Mary’s to all but secure their Premier League status for another season and start the planning for next season to make sure they aren’t in this kind of situation again.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock), Mislav Orsic (hip) | DOUBT: Romeo Lavia (hamstring)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee) | DOUBT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 15, 2023, 6:19 AM EDT
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Wolves have moved four points clear of the bottom three but Bournemouth, Leeds, Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham all find themselves within three points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 9

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


