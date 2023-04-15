Manchester City handles Leicester City on Haaland’s record-equaling day

By Apr 15, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Erling Haaland tied the 38-game single-season Premier League goals record as Manchester City built an early lead and held on for a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in Dean Smith’s first game as Foxes boss.

John Stones scored a sensational goal and Haaland added two, one from the penalty spot and another off Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League-leading 15th assist of the season.

But Smith’s Foxes did not go away, as ex-Man City hotshot Kelechi Iheanacho scored and the Foxes came close to a second goal on multiple occasions as the hosts switched off late in the game.

Man City pulls within three points of Premier League-leading Arsenal before the Gunners play at West Ham on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s men have a match-in-hand on Arsenal and play the leaders on April2 6.

Man City rotated quite a bit over the 90 minutes and was fresh off a dominant display against Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday. They’ll head to Bavaria this week up 3-0.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Leicester City player ratings: Stars of the Show

Erling Haaland: It’s cliche to say that he’s inevitable, but when you’re a mix of Thor and Thanos…

Kevin De Bruyne: With 15 Premier League assists this season, he still could set records.

Jack Grealish: Form of his life continues, as the former Villan deserved an assist or more vs Leicester.

John Stones: What a goal, especially coming from a defender. Hasn’t been as fine a strike from a back outside of Michael Keane for Everton vs Tottenham.

James Maddison: Really should’ve had it 3-2 late but was denied by Ederson.

Manchester City vs Leicester player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Man City’s off to Germany to meet Bayern at 3pm ET Wednesday before a 12:45pm ET Saturday date with Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinals.

Leicester City’s next match is home to Wolves on Saturday, April 22.

John Stones goal video: A precise, impressive opener

Erling Haaland goal video: Penalty makes it 2-0

Erling Haaland goal video: Norwegian ties Salah’s single-season Premier League record

How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Man City is a locomotive right now, steaming through teams as Erling Haaland continues to etch his name into the Premier League record book. But Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji have helped make sure that the attacking pieces can do their thing with full security.

Leicester’s scores four times in its last five games but two of those goals were from Harvey Barnes, who may not be available at the Etihad Stadium. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s absence also stings, and whether Youri Tielemans is fit to play will be a huge thing to monitor before the game.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Phil Foden (illness)

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended), Ryan Bertrand (knee, Harvey Barnes (thigh)

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Apr 15, 2023, 2:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 15 assists this Premier League season are five more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 101 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 63 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 15
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
  3. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 9
  4. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 8
  5. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  6. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  7. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7
  8. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 7
  9. Solly March, Brighton — 7
  10. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  11. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  12. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  13. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 6
  14. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 6
  15. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 6
  16. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  17. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United — 6
  18. Jack Grealish, Man City — 6
  19. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 6
  20. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
  21. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 6
  22. Rodri, Manchester City — 6
  23. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  24. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  25. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  26. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  27. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  28. Erling Haaland, Man City — 5
  29. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 5
  30. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 5
  31. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 5
  32. Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle — 5
  33. Jacob Ramsey, Aston Villa — 5

Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Salah

By Apr 15, 2023, 1:23 PM EDT
2 Comments

Mohamed Salah’s record for most Premier League goals in a 38-game season is on the brink, as Erling Haaland has equaled it with more than a half-dozen games left in Manchester City’s season.

Haaland scored once from the spot and once off a Kevin De Bruyne assist on Saturday against Leicester City to draw him level with Salah’s five-year-old record.

There shouldn’t be any asterisks attached to the 32-goal record, but Haaland also looks set to take down the joint-record Andy Cole and Alan Shearer hold for goals in a 42-game season.

It’s one-down, one to-go, either way.

Here’s where history stands, right now, after the jump.

It’s one-down, one to-go either way.

Premier League single season goals record, 38-game season

  1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
    t1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23
  2. Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
  4. Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
  5. Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
  6. Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
  7. Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
  8. Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Premier League single season goals record, all seasons

  • Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 — 34
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 — 34
  • Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
  • Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 32
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 — 31
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
  • Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
  • Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
  • Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
  • Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
  • Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Kevin De Bruyne becomes fifth man to record 100 Premier League assists

By Apr 15, 2023, 1:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne, as he’s done so many times, lofted a ball to where only his man could meet it on Saturday, as Erling Haaland’s 32nd goal of the season matched the Premier League record for goals in a single season and marked a bigger number for the assist maker.

“KDB” now has 101 Premier League assists, a feat that can be claimed by only four other players and has never been done faster than De Bruyne’s achieved it.

The assist is De Bruyne’s 15th of this Premier League season and gave Manchester City a 3-0 lead over Leicester City at home.

De Bruyne may not track down Ryan Giggs’ 162 career PL assists, but the other members are the top four are within his reach if he plays at least one more season with Man City.

A couple of current coaches are next on his list: Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard has 101 assists while DC United boss Wayne Rooney recorded 103.

Second place could take some doing, as Cesc Fabregas record 111 assists between Arsenal and Chelsea.

There are several other active Premier League players in and around the top 25 for all-time assists. Check the full list after the jump.

Premier League all-time assist leaders

bold denotes active player

  1. Ryan Giggs, 162
  2. Cesc Fabregas, 111
  3. Wayne Rooney, 103
  4. Frank Lampard, 102
  5. Kevin De Bruyne, 101
  6. Dennis Bergkamp, 94
  7. David Silva, 93
  8. Steven Gerrard, 92
  9. James Milner, 87
  10. David Beckham, 80
  11. Teddy Sheringham, 76
  12. Thierry Henry, 74
  13. Andrew Cole, 73
  14. Christian Eriksen, 73
  15. Ashley Young, 71
  16. Darren Anderton, 68
  17. Gareth Barry, 64
  18. Alan Shearer, 64
  19. Matt Le Tissier, 63
  20. Nolberto Solano, 62
  21. Stewart Downing, 59
  22. Steve McManaman, 59
  23. Peter Crouch, 58
  24. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 58
  25. Raheem Sterling, 58
  26. Eric Cantona, 56
  27. Riyad Mahrez, 56
  28. Kevin Davies, 55
  29. Didier Drogba, 55
  30. Damien Duff, 55
  31. Steed Malbranque, 55
  32. Danny Murphy
  33. Andy Robertson, 55
  34. Paul Scholes, 55
  35. Theo Walcott, 55
  36. Eden Hazard, 54
  37. Juan Mata, 54
  38. Mesut Ozil, 54
  39. Mohamed Salah, 54

Erling Haaland – Video of all his Premier League goals in 2022-23

By Apr 15, 2023, 1:18 PM EDT
0 Comments

Erling Haaland continues to score goals for fun in the Premier League in 2022-23 with the Norwegian striker leading Manchester City’s title push.

Haaland has bagged hat tricks, headers, volleys, you name it, he’s pretty much done it all.

The towering forward has already broken records galore and he is well on track to break plenty more between now and the end of the season.

Below you will find every Erling Haaland goal video from the Premier League season so far.

