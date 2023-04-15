Manchester City handles Leicester City on Haaland’s record-equaling day

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Erling Haaland tied the 38-game single-season Premier League goals record as Manchester City built an early lead and held on for a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in Dean Smith’s first game as Foxes boss.

John Stones scored a sensational goal and Haaland added two, one from the penalty spot and another off Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League-leading 15th assist of the season.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v LEICESTER CITY

But Smith’s Foxes did not go away, as ex-Man City hotshot Kelechi Iheanacho scored and the Foxes came close to a second goal on multiple occasions as the hosts switched off late in the game.

Man City pulls within three points of Premier League-leading Arsenal before the Gunners play at West Ham on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s men have a match-in-hand on Arsenal and play the leaders on April2 6.

Man City rotated quite a bit over the 90 minutes and was fresh off a dominant display against Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday. They’ll head to Bavaria this week up 3-0.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League news Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season? Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Salah Kevin De Bruyne becomes fifth man to record 100 Premier League assists

Manchester City vs Leicester City player ratings: Stars of the Show

Erling Haaland: It’s cliche to say that he’s inevitable, but when you’re a mix of Thor and Thanos…

Kevin De Bruyne: With 15 Premier League assists this season, he still could set records.

Jack Grealish: Form of his life continues, as the former Villan deserved an assist or more vs Leicester.

John Stones: What a goal, especially coming from a defender. Hasn’t been as fine a strike from a back outside of Michael Keane for Everton vs Tottenham.

James Maddison: Really should’ve had it 3-2 late but was denied by Ederson.

What’s next?

Man City’s off to Germany to meet Bayern at 3pm ET Wednesday before a 12:45pm ET Saturday date with Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinals.

Leicester City’s next match is home to Wolves on Saturday, April 22.

John Stones goal video: A precise, impressive opener

Erling Haaland goal video: Penalty makes it 2-0

Erling Haaland goal video: Norwegian ties Salah’s single-season Premier League record

How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Man City is a locomotive right now, steaming through teams as Erling Haaland continues to etch his name into the Premier League record book. But Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji have helped make sure that the attacking pieces can do their thing with full security.

Leicester’s scores four times in its last five games but two of those goals were from Harvey Barnes, who may not be available at the Etihad Stadium. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s absence also stings, and whether Youri Tielemans is fit to play will be a huge thing to monitor before the game.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Phil Foden (illness)

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended), Ryan Bertrand (knee, Harvey Barnes (thigh)

Latest USMNT news USMNT roster vs Mexico includes Milan’s Dest, Louisville City’s... 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest

Follow @NicholasMendola