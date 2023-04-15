Manchester United’s injury list is growing for the stretch run of three competitions.
Already missing Marcus Rashford, who is “expected to be back for the season run-in,” the Red Devils saw Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez injured against Sevilla on Thursday.
United blew a 2-0 lead to their La Liga visitors in the home first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals and saw Harry Maguire replace an injured Varane at halftime.
It got worse when Martinez was injured after United had used all of its subs. The Red Devils’ center back was carried off the pitch by Sevilla players, who both were cognizant of his injury and anxious to get on with their comeback bid.
There were speculation of an Achilles injury but Man United announced Friday that Martinez had broken a bone in his foot and will miss the rest of the season.
Varane will miss “a few weeks.”
United boss Erik ten Hag is talking up United’s center back depth.
“We have a lot of decent center halves,” said Ten Hag before United’s match with Nottingham Forest. “We have proved in the past and in this season that we have four or five very good centre-halves who can do the job.”
Ten Hag’s dismay with concessions versus Sevilla.
One thing for which Ten Hag did not have a lot of good words was the club’s performance in the second half versus Sevilla.
Ten Hag was also obviously displeased with the blown lead.
“We had the game in our hand. We were 2-0 up and should’ve scored three or four – the game was totally on us. Unlucky moments with injuries, we had to make some subs with injuries then we lost the control.
“I know we can do better with these players in the last part of the game and we needed to be more composed, it was not a nice night.”
United is off to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and could be asking more from Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.
Then it’s the second leg in Sevilla on Thursday followed by an FA Cup semifinal with Brighton before two games in four days against Spurs and Aston Villa between April 27-30.