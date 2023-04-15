With nine teams currently separated by 10 points, from 20th to 12th places, the 2022-23 Premier League relegation scrap is not only set to last until the final day, but the final two months of the season are sure to be one of the wildest roller-coaster rides of all time.
Three clubs will be relegated from the Premier League (and replaced by three teams from the EFL Championship, of course) at season’s end. Never before have this many clubs been this close to the bottom-three, and the bottom of the table, at this point of a season.
Below is everything you need to know about the relegation scrap set to unfold over the final eight weeks of the 2022-23 season…
Who are the clubs in this year’s Premier League relegation scrap?
Crystal Palace – 33 points, 12th place
Wolves – 31 points, 13th place
West Ham – 30 points, 14th place
Bournemouth – 30 points, 15th place
Leeds – 29 points, 16th place
Everton – 27 points, 17th place
Nottingham Forest – 27 points, 18th place
Leicester – 25 points, 19th place
Southampton – 23 points, 20th place
What was the magic number to avoid relegation in recent seasons?
2022: 36 points
2021: 29 points
2020: 35 points
2019: 35 points
2018: 34 points
2017: 35 points
2016: 38 points
2015: 36 points
2014: 34 points
2013: 37 points
2012: 37 points
2011: 40 points
2010: 31 points
2009: 35 points
2008: 36 points
When was the last time each club was relegated from the Premier League/top flight?
Fulham: 2021 (promoted 2022 – 1 season in PL)
Bournemouth: 2020 (promoted 2022 – 1 season)
Aston Villa: 2016 (promoted 2020 – 4 seasons)
Newcastle: 2016 (promoted 2017 – 6 seasons)
Wolves: 2012 (promoted 2018 – 5 seasons)
West Ham: 2011 (promoted 2012 – 11 seasons)
Southampton: 2005 (promoted 2012 – 11 seasons)
Crystal Palace: 2005 (promoted 2013 – 10 seasons)
Leeds: 2004 (promoted 2020 – 3 seasons)
Leicester: 2004 (promoted 2014 – 9 seasons)
Manchester City: 2001 (promoted 2002 – 21 seasons)
Nottingham Forest: 1999 (promoted 2022 – 1 season)
Chelsea: 1988 (promoted 1989 – 34 seasons)
Brighton: 1983 (promoted 2017 – 6 seasons)
Tottenham: 1977 (promoted 1978 – 45 seasons)
Manchester United: 1974 (promoted in 1975 – 48 seasons)
Liverpool: 1954 (promoted 1962 – 61 seasons)
Everton: 1951 (promoted 1954 – 69 seasons)
Brentford: 1947 (promoted 2021 – 2 seasons)
Arsenal: 1913 (promoted 1915 – 103 seasons)
How many games remaining between relegation candidates?
There are 16 remaining head-to-head matchups between the nine teams currently in the relegation battle.
Crystal Palace: 6 games
Wolves: 3 games
West Ham: 4 games
Bournemouth: 5 games
Leeds: 3 games
Everton: 3 games
Nottingham Forest: 2 games
Leicester: 4 games
Southampton: 3 games