Below you will find the latest Premier League relegation odds as there are so many factors to consider when you focus on which teams will avoid the drop and who will be playing in the Championship next season.
Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 3rd-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, coupled with 3rd-place Luton Town failing to beat Millwall in a 0-0 draw.
Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.
Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has may tempt 20 goal contributions by the end of the season.
How can Sheffield United earn automatic promotion?
Sheffield United didn’t catch Burnley celebrating on Monday. The Clarets beat the Blades to basically seal the Championship.
Now Sheffield United is up to 79 points through 41 matches. It holds a five-point lead on Luton Town with a match-in-hand and the Blades’ magic number remains 87 points.
It’s likely that 86 points would do the trick as Sheffield United has a 10-goal advantage over Luton when it comes to goal differential, but 87 is unassailable. With five games left, the Blades will be back in the Premier League regardless of outside outcomes if they win three games (or two with two draws).
Sheffield United does not play Luton again this season, but does have an FA Cup semifinal with Manchester City — the team that sent Burnley out of the tournament — on Saturday, April 22.
Who else is in the mix for promotion?
Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town seems unlikely to cough up its place in the playoffs and should be the third seed and Middlesbrough will have to suffer a ridiculous run to sacrifice its playoff place.
Millwall has a three-point lead on seventh and Blackburn‘s got a match-in-hand on the field in sixth place. Coventry City and Preston North End are nipping at the top six heels, while Norwich City, West Brom, Watford, and Sunderland are all within three points of the playoffs. West Brom has a match-in-hand on everyone but Blackburn.
When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?
The final matchday of the Championship season is May 8, and the playoffs begin within a week with two-legged semifinals producing a pair of finalists.
The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first- and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.
The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Tottenham has opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and questions over whether Cristian Stellini will be able to right the ship wobbled at the end of Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager. A win over Brighton eased some of those concerns, but a loss to Bournemouth is very different.
Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?
Newcastle’s gotten back to winning ways and would be set for third place based on goal differential and points-per-game, though Manchester United will fancy the opportunity to stake its claim despite being alive in a host of competitions. And Aston Villa, you might have seen, is red-hot and just beat the Magpies at Villa Park.
Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls still can challenge for a place in the Champions League well into the stretch run despite recent setbacks. Liverpool can all but forget about the top four if it fails to beat Arsenal on Sunday.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.
Erling Haaland tied the 38-game single-season Premier League goals record as Manchester City built an early lead and held on for a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in Dean Smith’s first game as Foxes boss.
John Stones scored a sensational goal and Haaland added two, one from the penalty spot and another off Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League-leading 15th assist of the season.
But Smith’s Foxes did not go away, as ex-Man City hotshot Kelechi Iheanacho scored and the Foxes came close to a second goal on multiple occasions as the hosts switched off late in the game.
Man City pulls within three points of Premier League-leading Arsenal before the Gunners play at West Ham on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s men have a match-in-hand on Arsenal and play the leaders on April2 6.
Man City rotated quite a bit over the 90 minutes and was fresh off a dominant display against Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday. They’ll head to Bavaria this week up 3-0.
Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.
James Maddison: Really should’ve had it 3-2 late but was denied by Ederson.
What’s next?
Man City’s off to Germany to meet Bayern at 3pm ET Wednesday before a 12:45pm ET Saturday date with Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinals.
Leicester City’s next match is home to Wolves on Saturday, April 22.
John Stones goal video: A precise, impressive opener
Erling Haaland goal video: Penalty makes it 2-0
Erling Haaland goal video: Norwegian ties Salah’s single-season Premier League record
Kelechi Iheanacho goal video: Ex-Man City hotshot ruins clean sheet
How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday TV Channel: NBC Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Man City is a locomotive right now, steaming through teams as Erling Haaland continues to etch his name into the Premier League record book. But Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji have helped make sure that the attacking pieces can do their thing with full security.
Leicester’s scores four times in its last five games but two of those goals were from Harvey Barnes, who may not be available at the Etihad Stadium. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s absence also stings, and whether Youri Tielemans is fit to play will be a huge thing to monitor before the game.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Phil Foden (illness)
TEAM NEWS! 🙌
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Tuesday 2 May
3pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool