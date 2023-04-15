Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Salah

Mohamed Salah’s record for most Premier League goals in a 38-game season is on the brink, as Erling Haaland has equaled it with more than a half-dozen games left in Manchester City’s season.
Haaland scored once from the spot and once off a Kevin De Bruyne assist on Saturday against Leicester City to draw him level with Salah’s five-year-old record.
There shouldn’t be any asterisks attached to the 32-goal record, but Haaland also looks set to take down the joint-record Andy Cole and Alan Shearer hold for goals in a 42-game season.
It’s one-down, one to-go, either way.
Here’s where history stands, right now, after the jump.
Premier League single season goals record, 38-game season
- Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
t1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
- Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
- Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
- Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
- Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
- Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30
Premier League single season goals record, all seasons
- Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 — 34
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 — 34
- Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
- Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 32
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 — 31
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
- Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
- Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
- Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
- Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
- Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30