Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Salah

Mohamed Salah’s record for most Premier League goals in a 38-game season is on the brink, as Erling Haaland has equaled it with more than a half-dozen games left in Manchester City’s season.

Haaland scored once from the spot and once off a Kevin De Bruyne assist on Saturday against Leicester City to draw him level with Salah’s five-year-old record.

[ WATCH: All 32 of Erling Haaland’s Premier League goals this season ]

There shouldn’t be any asterisks attached to the 32-goal record, but Haaland also looks set to take down the joint-record Andy Cole and Alan Shearer hold for goals in a 42-game season.

It’s one-down, one to-go, either way.

Here’s where history stands, right now, after the jump.

Premier League single season goals record, 38-game season

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32

t1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31 Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31 Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31 Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30 Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30 Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30 Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Premier League single season goals record, all seasons

Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 — 34

Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 — 34

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32

Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 32

Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 — 31

Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31

Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31

Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30

Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30

Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30

Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

