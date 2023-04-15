Premier League table

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Wolves have moved four points clear of the bottom three but Bournemouth, Leeds, Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham all find themselves within three points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Newcastle has won five-straight Premier League outings and three of those, like this one, came away from St. James’ Park.
The Magpies have climbed up to third on the Premier League and can keep pressure on fourth-place Manchester United by winning while the latter competes in the FA Cup semifinals.
Villa is all the way up to sixth place under Unai Emery, nine points back of Newcastle. Villa’s played one more match and has to be conscious of what’s behind them in Brighton and Liverpool both within three points and holding matches-in-hand.
Here’s what you need for Aston Villa vs Newcastle at Villa Park.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Twenty-seven year old Ollie Watkins has a goal or an assist in 10 of 11 Premier League matches to give him 12 goals and five assists this season. Douglas Luiz has also been a huge part of what’s working for Emery at Villa.
Red-hot Alexander Isak and Joelinton are leading the way for Newcastle, who would reach the Champions League well ahead of schedule should they outlast Manchester United and Tottenham.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf). Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Leon Bailey (thigh)
Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves bagged a big 1-0 home win against Chelsea last time out, as their first victory in four games gave them some breathing space above the almighty scramble to stay out of the relegation zone. Wolves had a stunning strike from Matheus Nunes to thank for that win and they continue to be tough to break down defensively, as they sit four points above the drop zone.
Brentford have suffered a slump just when they had a chance to push for a top four finish but it has still been an incredible season for Thomas Frank’s side. They lost 2-1 at home against Newcastle in a wild game last weekend and it looks like a top six finish and possible Europa League qualification is now their main aim after four games without a win.
How to watch Wolves vs Brentford live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Wolves have such a solid midfield and defense with Jose Sa, Max Kilman and Craig Dawson creating a solid defensive platform which is keeping them in games. Their attack has looked better in recent weeks and they have so many different attacking options to start or come off the bench that they are keeping the intensity of their play high. Can Matheus Cunha or Diego Costa get among the goals in the final weeks of the season to push them towards the top 10?
Brentford are their usual robust selves and are always in with a shout of winning games. They go for it, always, which is incredibly refreshing and Ivan Toney unexpectedly missing his first penalty kick in the Premier League last weekend was a shock. Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Brentford have had a fine campaign and Thomas Frank will have plenty of offers this summer as Tottenham, Chelsea and other big boys search for a new boss.
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ruben Neves (suspension), Jonny Otto (suspension), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee). DOUBT: Boubacar Traore (groin),
Ruben Selles saw his side impress in the first half against Manchester City last time out, but they were blown away in the second half and the 4-1 defeat showcased their lack of quality and confidence in the final third. Southampton have eight games to save themselves from relegation but are four points from safety heading into this weekend. This home game against Palace, plus games at home against Bournemouth and Fulham and a trip to Nottingham Forest, represent their best chances of picking up wins between now and the end of the season. It is now or never for this young Saints side.
As for Palace, well, Roy Hodgson’s surprise return could not have gone any better so far. After a late win against Leicester City in his first game back in charge they then surged back form a tough start to win 5-1 at Leeds United last weekend as their clinical finishing (without the injured Wilfried Zaha) was incredible in the second half. Palace now sit six points above the relegation zone and can relax a little. But not too much.
How to watch Southampton v Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints have improved defensively under Ruben Selles but where are the goals going to come from to keep them up? Now is the time to give his side more freedom as the former assistant (who has been placed in charge until the end of the season) has to be braver with his team selection. James Ward-Prowse has looked a shadow of himself in recent weeks as the pressure of the situation appears to be getting to him. Who can be Saints’ unlikely hero? Can any of their midfield or attacking players create the chances they need to try and keep them in the Premier League? Time is running out but their performance in the first 60 minutes against Man City will give them confidence. If they play like that each week until May 28 they could just stay up.
Palace will sit back, soak up pressure and launch counters just like they did against Leeds. Roy Hodgson has his teams do this so well and his coaching methods work well with this group of players. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze ripped Leeds apart last week and they could do something similar to Southampton. Palace will want to grab a big win at St Mary’s to all but secure their Premier League status for another season and start the planning for next season to make sure they aren’t in this kind of situation again.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock), Mislav Orsic (hip) | DOUBT: Romeo Lavia (hamstring)
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Tuesday 2 May
3pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool