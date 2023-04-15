Surging Crystal Palace ease past sorry Southampton

By Apr 15, 2023, 11:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Crystal Palace made it three wins from three under Roy Hodgson as Eberechi Eze’s double saw them beat Southampton at St Mary’s.

After a good first half from the home side, Palace kicked on in the second half and Eze followed up a simple finish with a stunning second goal as the Eagles eased to victory.

With the win Palace move on to 36 points and are all but safe from relegation.

With a fourth defeat in their last five games, Southampton remain bottom of the table and are four points from safety. Ruben Selles and the Saints are running out of time in their race against relegation.

Saints going down with a whimper

Crystal Palace did not have to work hard for this victory. Southampton showed promise in the first half and Joe Aribo and Theo Walcott both had good chances to put them ahead. But for the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League, who have started without a recognized striker in their last two games, generating chances and taking them when they come has been a problem all season long. So has everything else. The way they folded in the second half was alarming. They never got going after the break and the ease with which they allowed Jordan Ayew to cross, plus the naivety of the mistake from Gavin Bazunu to tee up Eze for his first goal, was astonishing.

This is a team scrapping for their lives, who currently sit bottom of the table and were in the midst of a winnable home game against Palace. Watching this game, you would think Saints are 11th, have their flip flops on and have nothing left to play for this season. There was no urgency, no belief and no fight. The latter is a non-negotiable in the position Saints find themselves in. Somehow they are still just four points from safety with seven games to go but they have a ridiculously hard schedule remaining and there is little to suggest the Saints will do anything other than amble towards relegation between now and the end of the season. It is a sad sight to see a team give up their Premier League status in such dismal fashion.

Ruben Selles on playing without a striker

The Saints boss told reporters it “wouldn’t have made a difference” if they started with a striker as they’re without the injured Che Adams. “We will not make excuses that we are missing the situations. Of course, we need to be more relentless in our offensive actions but also in our defensive actions.”

Selles adds: “The difference at the end of the season will be a lot of things. Of course, we could have got more points against teams battling relegation… But if we are relegated, it will be because of a lot of things.”

Stars of the show; Southampton vs Crystal Palace player ratings

Eberechi Eze: Two goals and oozed class throughout. Seems so confident and comfortable on the ball.

Sam Johnstone: Made good stops in each half and has really taken his chance.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Southampton head to Arsenal on Friday, April 21. Crystal Palace host Everton on Saturday, April 22.

FULL TIME: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace – An easy win for the Eagles. Saints gave up in the second half and look like they have accepted their fate.

POST! Michael Olise curls a free kick towards the top corner which clips the post and goes wide.

SAVE! Sam Johnstone with a good save to deny Armel Bella-Kotchap and then Paul Onuachu has a header which Johnstone saves.

POST! Oh, what bad luck for Southampton. Carlos Alcaraz has a shot from distance which hits the inside of the post and bounces back out. And moments later Alcaraz lashes a shot over. Southampton showing some kind of fight.

GOALLL! Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze with a stunning finish after a lovely turn for his and Palace’s second goal of the game. Magnificent goal.

Saints make two subs as Onuachu and Djenepo are on for Aribo and Walcott. Can those two spark something in attack? Southampton are about to get cut adrift at the bottom.

GOALLL! Southampton 0-1 Crystal Palace – Jordan Ayew’s cross is pushed straight out into the penalty box by Gavin Bazunu and Eberechi Eze finishes. Huge goal for Palace. Huge disappointment for Saints.

We are back underway and Palace have started the second half well. Roy Hodgson must have shared a few home truths in the away dressing room…

HALF TIME: Southampton 0-0 Crystal Palace – A tight first 45 minutes in the sun at St Mary’s. The best chances have come for the home side but Theo Walcott missed the best of them. Can Saints kick on in the second half? This game is there for the taking.

Crystal Palace are struggling to get on the ball and Southampton are pressing high and have had plenty of set-pieces. Both teams do look a little shy in the final third, though.

CHANCE! Another big chance for Saints as Theo Walcott is played in but he smashes off target from 10 yards out. Walcott has to hit the target. A huge chance for Southampton which they have not taken.

CHANCE! Big opportunity for Joe Aribo as a well-worked corner finds him 12 yards out. Lovely stuff from Ward-Prowse and Walcott to set that up. Proper training ground routine that.

KICK OFF: We are underway at St Mary’s and the home side have started well. Carlos Alcaraz has an effort which is saved comfortably by Sam Johnstone.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints have improved defensively under Ruben Selles but where are the goals going to come from to keep them up? Now is the time to give his side more freedom as the former assistant (who has been placed in charge until the end of the season) has to be braver with his team selection. James Ward-Prowse has looked a shadow of himself in recent weeks as the pressure of the situation appears to be getting to him. Who can be Saints’ unlikely hero? Can any of their midfield or attacking players create the chances they need to try and keep them in the Premier League? Time is running out but their performance in the first 60 minutes against Man City will give them confidence. If they play like that each week until May 28 they could just stay up.

Palace will sit back, soak up pressure and launch counters just like they did against Leeds. Roy Hodgson has his teams do this so well and his coaching methods work well with this group of players. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze ripped Leeds apart last week and they could do something similar to Southampton. Palace will want to grab a big win at St Mary’s to all but secure their Premier League status for another season and start the planning for next season to make sure they aren’t in this kind of situation again.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock), Mislav Orsic (hip)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Manchester City vs Leicester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 15, 2023, 2:09 PM EDT
0 Comments

Welcome to Leicester City’s relegation fight, Dean Smith, now here’s your reward: a debut against fit-and-firing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).

Smith takes the helm of a Leicester side in the relegation zone following a eight-match winless run that includes just one draw: a 1-1 mid-March split at Brentford.

The Foxes are two points back of 17th-place Everton, who will play earlier Saturday.

Man City will be looking to pull within three points of Premier League-leading Arsenal before the Gunners play at West Ham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men have not lost and have only drawn once since a February 5 defeat at Tottenham, and are fresh off a dominant display against Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Leicester City live score: 3-0

John Stones goal video: A precise, impressive opener

Erling Haaland goal video: Penalty makes it 2-0

Erling Haaland goal video: Norwegian ties Salah’s single-season Premier League record

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Man City is a locomotive right now, steaming through teams as Erling Haaland continues to etch his name into the Premier League record book. But Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji have helped make sure that the attacking pieces can do their thing with full security.

Leicester’s scores four times in its last five games but two of those goals were from Harvey Barnes, who may not be available at the Etihad Stadium. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s absence also stings, and whether Youri Tielemans is fit to play will be a huge thing to monitor before the game.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Phil Foden (illness)

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended), Ryan Bertrand (knee, Harvey Barnes (thigh)

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Apr 15, 2023, 2:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 15 assists this Premier League season are five more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 101 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 63 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 15
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
  3. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 9
  4. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 8
  5. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  6. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  7. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7
  8. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 7
  9. Solly March, Brighton — 7
  10. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  11. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  12. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  13. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 6
  14. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 6
  15. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 6
  16. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  17. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United — 6
  18. Jack Grealish, Man City — 6
  19. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 6
  20. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
  21. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 6
  22. Rodri, Manchester City — 6
  23. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  24. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  25. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  26. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  27. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  28. Erling Haaland, Man City — 5
  29. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 5
  30. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 5
  31. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 5
  32. Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle — 5
  33. Jacob Ramsey, Aston Villa — 5

Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Salah

By Apr 15, 2023, 1:23 PM EDT
2 Comments

Mohamed Salah’s record for most Premier League goals in a 38-game season is on the brink, as Erling Haaland has equaled it with more than a half-dozen games left in Manchester City’s season.

Haaland scored once from the spot and once off a Kevin De Bruyne assist on Saturday against Leicester City to draw him level with Salah’s five-year-old record.

There shouldn’t be any asterisks attached to the 32-goal record, but Haaland also looks set to take down the joint-record Andy Cole and Alan Shearer hold for goals in a 42-game season.

It’s one-down, one to-go, either way.

Here’s where history stands, right now, after the jump.

It’s one-down, one to-go either way.

Premier League single season goals record, 38-game season

  1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
    t1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23
  2. Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
  4. Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
  5. Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
  6. Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
  7. Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
  8. Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Premier League single season goals record, all seasons

  • Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 — 34
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 — 34
  • Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
  • Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 32
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 — 31
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
  • Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
  • Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
  • Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
  • Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
  • Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Kevin De Bruyne becomes fifth man to record 100 Premier League assists

By Apr 15, 2023, 1:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne, as he’s done so many times, lofted a ball to where only his man could meet it on Saturday, as Erling Haaland’s 32nd goal of the season matched the Premier League record for goals in a single season and marked a bigger number for the assist maker.

“KDB” now has 101 Premier League assists, a feat that can be claimed by only four other players and has never been done faster than De Bruyne’s achieved it.

The assist is De Bruyne’s 15th of this Premier League season and gave Manchester City a 3-0 lead over Leicester City at home.

De Bruyne may not track down Ryan Giggs’ 162 career PL assists, but the other members are the top four are within his reach if he plays at least one more season with Man City.

A couple of current coaches are next on his list: Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard has 101 assists while DC United boss Wayne Rooney recorded 103.

Second place could take some doing, as Cesc Fabregas record 111 assists between Arsenal and Chelsea.

There are several other active Premier League players in and around the top 25 for all-time assists. Check the full list after the jump.

Premier League all-time assist leaders

bold denotes active player

  1. Ryan Giggs, 162
  2. Cesc Fabregas, 111
  3. Wayne Rooney, 103
  4. Frank Lampard, 102
  5. Kevin De Bruyne, 101
  6. Dennis Bergkamp, 94
  7. David Silva, 93
  8. Steven Gerrard, 92
  9. James Milner, 87
  10. David Beckham, 80
  11. Teddy Sheringham, 76
  12. Thierry Henry, 74
  13. Andrew Cole, 73
  14. Christian Eriksen, 73
  15. Ashley Young, 71
  16. Darren Anderton, 68
  17. Gareth Barry, 64
  18. Alan Shearer, 64
  19. Matt Le Tissier, 63
  20. Nolberto Solano, 62
  21. Stewart Downing, 59
  22. Steve McManaman, 59
  23. Peter Crouch, 58
  24. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 58
  25. Raheem Sterling, 58
  26. Eric Cantona, 56
  27. Riyad Mahrez, 56
  28. Kevin Davies, 55
  29. Didier Drogba, 55
  30. Damien Duff, 55
  31. Steed Malbranque, 55
  32. Danny Murphy
  33. Andy Robertson, 55
  34. Paul Scholes, 55
  35. Theo Walcott, 55
  36. Eden Hazard, 54
  37. Juan Mata, 54
  38. Mesut Ozil, 54
  39. Mohamed Salah, 54