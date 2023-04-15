Bournemouth ease relegation fears with stoppage-time win over Tottenham

By and Apr 15, 2023, 12:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

Bournemouth moved well clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a 3-2 stoppage-time victory over Tottenham in north London on Saturday.

The win moves Bournemouth (33 points – 14th place) up one place in the table, and now six points clear of the bottom-three with seven games left to play. Tottenham (53 points – 5th place) failed to capitalize on 3rd-place Newcastle’s (56 points) heavy defeat to Aston Villa earlier in the day.

Spurs threatened early and often, and got their reward in the 14th minute. Clement Lenglet played a perfect ball in behind the Bournemouth defense, picking out Ivan Perisic, who slipped a cut-back ball to the late-arriving Son for a cool finish and a 1-0 lead.

Bournemouth were gifted their equalizer in the 38th minute, when Davinson Sanchez and Pedro Porro combined to give the ball away inside Tottenham’s defensive third, sending Matias Viña in behind for a finish lifted over Hugo Lloris.

Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth ahead six minutes into the second half, as Marcus Tavernier found him with a deft pass to the top of the six-yard box. Solanke dinked it toward the far post and wheeled away in delight as the ball nestled into the side netting.

The Cherries held onto their lead for more than a half-hour, but Tottenham eventually hit back in the 88th minute. Former Bournemouth man Arnaut Danjuma, now on loan at Spurs, struck a sensational volley from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-2 and give the home side all reason to believe they could go on and win it.

Six minutes later, Dango Outtara scored at the other end for a 3-2 Bournemouth victory, and that is Tottenham’s 2022-23 season in a nutshell.

Red-hot Cherries, at just the right time

Bournemouth have now won more games (5) out of their last nine than they did in their first 22 (4), and it has them just one or two more wins away from survival and a second season in the Premier League. Before the nine-game run began (Feb. 18), the Cherries sat 19th in the table, without a win since Nov. 12 (7 games) and just one win in their previous 13 outings.

Stars of the show

Tottenham vs Bournemouth
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

The top-four race is set for its most important remaining fixture next Sunday (9 am ET), when Tottenham head to St. James’ Park to take on 3rd-place Newcastle (56 points). Bournemouth are set for a six-pointer of their own, as they host West Ham at the same time on Sunday.

Tottenham vs Bournemouth live score: 2-2

14th minute – Son finds a way through after Perisic tees him up

38th minute – Spurs give it away cheaply, Matias Viña makes it 1-1

51st minute – Dominic Solanke gives Bournemouth a shock 2-1 lead

88th minute – Arnaut Danjuma smashes equalizer against his former club

94th minute – Dango Ouattara slices and dices to score late Bournemouth winner

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

It’s still all about Harry Kane at Tottenham, as the one-time want-away center forward is producing at a better rate than anyone not named Erling Haaland. Spurs have won five-straight home Premier League matches since losing to North London derby in January. Heung-min Son scored a beautiful goal in the win over Brighton to give him two goals during Spurs’ four-match unbeaten streak.

The Cherries blew two Kieffer Moore-inspired leads the last time these two met on October 29 at the Vitality Stadium, but the 30-year-old is barely featuring anymore. Phillip Billing has been playing inspired and boasts winning goals over Liverpool and Leicester City as part of Bournemouth’s upturn in fortune.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emerson Royal (knee), Lucas Moura (suspension), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Ben Davies (thigh), Rodrigo Betancur (knee)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (other), Hamed Traore (foot)

Manchester City vs Leicester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 15, 2023, 2:09 PM EDT
0 Comments

Welcome to Leicester City’s relegation fight, Dean Smith, now here’s your reward: a debut against fit-and-firing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).

Smith takes the helm of a Leicester side in the relegation zone following a eight-match winless run that includes just one draw: a 1-1 mid-March split at Brentford.

The Foxes are two points back of 17th-place Everton, who will play earlier Saturday.

Man City will be looking to pull within three points of Premier League-leading Arsenal before the Gunners play at West Ham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men have not lost and have only drawn once since a February 5 defeat at Tottenham, and are fresh off a dominant display against Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Leicester City live score: 3-0

John Stones goal video: A precise, impressive opener

Erling Haaland goal video: Penalty makes it 2-0

Erling Haaland goal video: Norwegian ties Salah’s single-season Premier League record

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Man City is a locomotive right now, steaming through teams as Erling Haaland continues to etch his name into the Premier League record book. But Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji have helped make sure that the attacking pieces can do their thing with full security.

Leicester’s scores four times in its last five games but two of those goals were from Harvey Barnes, who may not be available at the Etihad Stadium. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s absence also stings, and whether Youri Tielemans is fit to play will be a huge thing to monitor before the game.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Phil Foden (illness)

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended), Ryan Bertrand (knee, Harvey Barnes (thigh)

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Apr 15, 2023, 2:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 15 assists this Premier League season are five more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 101 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 63 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 15
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
  3. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 9
  4. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 8
  5. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  6. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  7. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7
  8. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 7
  9. Solly March, Brighton — 7
  10. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  11. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  12. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  13. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 6
  14. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 6
  15. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 6
  16. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  17. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United — 6
  18. Jack Grealish, Man City — 6
  19. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 6
  20. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
  21. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 6
  22. Rodri, Manchester City — 6
  23. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  24. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  25. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  26. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  27. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  28. Erling Haaland, Man City — 5
  29. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 5
  30. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 5
  31. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 5
  32. Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle — 5
  33. Jacob Ramsey, Aston Villa — 5

Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Salah

By Apr 15, 2023, 1:23 PM EDT
2 Comments

Mohamed Salah’s record for most Premier League goals in a 38-game season is on the brink, as Erling Haaland has equaled it with more than a half-dozen games left in Manchester City’s season.

Haaland scored once from the spot and once off a Kevin De Bruyne assist on Saturday against Leicester City to draw him level with Salah’s five-year-old record.

There shouldn’t be any asterisks attached to the 32-goal record, but Haaland also looks set to take down the joint-record Andy Cole and Alan Shearer hold for goals in a 42-game season.

It’s one-down, one to-go, either way.

Here’s where history stands, right now, after the jump.

It’s one-down, one to-go either way.

Premier League single season goals record, 38-game season

  1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
    t1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23
  2. Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
  4. Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
  5. Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
  6. Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
  7. Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
  8. Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Premier League single season goals record, all seasons

  • Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 — 34
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 — 34
  • Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
  • Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 32
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 — 31
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
  • Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
  • Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
  • Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
  • Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
  • Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Kevin De Bruyne becomes fifth man to record 100 Premier League assists

By Apr 15, 2023, 1:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne, as he’s done so many times, lofted a ball to where only his man could meet it on Saturday, as Erling Haaland’s 32nd goal of the season matched the Premier League record for goals in a single season and marked a bigger number for the assist maker.

“KDB” now has 101 Premier League assists, a feat that can be claimed by only four other players and has never been done faster than De Bruyne’s achieved it.

The assist is De Bruyne’s 15th of this Premier League season and gave Manchester City a 3-0 lead over Leicester City at home.

De Bruyne may not track down Ryan Giggs’ 162 career PL assists, but the other members are the top four are within his reach if he plays at least one more season with Man City.

A couple of current coaches are next on his list: Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard has 101 assists while DC United boss Wayne Rooney recorded 103.

Second place could take some doing, as Cesc Fabregas record 111 assists between Arsenal and Chelsea.

There are several other active Premier League players in and around the top 25 for all-time assists. Check the full list after the jump.

Premier League all-time assist leaders

bold denotes active player

  1. Ryan Giggs, 162
  2. Cesc Fabregas, 111
  3. Wayne Rooney, 103
  4. Frank Lampard, 102
  5. Kevin De Bruyne, 101
  6. Dennis Bergkamp, 94
  7. David Silva, 93
  8. Steven Gerrard, 92
  9. James Milner, 87
  10. David Beckham, 80
  11. Teddy Sheringham, 76
  12. Thierry Henry, 74
  13. Andrew Cole, 73
  14. Christian Eriksen, 73
  15. Ashley Young, 71
  16. Darren Anderton, 68
  17. Gareth Barry, 64
  18. Alan Shearer, 64
  19. Matt Le Tissier, 63
  20. Nolberto Solano, 62
  21. Stewart Downing, 59
  22. Steve McManaman, 59
  23. Peter Crouch, 58
  24. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 58
  25. Raheem Sterling, 58
  26. Eric Cantona, 56
  27. Riyad Mahrez, 56
  28. Kevin Davies, 55
  29. Didier Drogba, 55
  30. Damien Duff, 55
  31. Steed Malbranque, 55
  32. Danny Murphy
  33. Andy Robertson, 55
  34. Paul Scholes, 55
  35. Theo Walcott, 55
  36. Eden Hazard, 54
  37. Juan Mata, 54
  38. Mesut Ozil, 54
  39. Mohamed Salah, 54