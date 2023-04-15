Bournemouth moved well clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a 3-2 stoppage-time victory over Tottenham in north London on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The win moves Bournemouth (33 points – 14th place) up one place in the table, and now six points clear of the bottom-three with seven games left to play. Tottenham (53 points – 5th place) failed to capitalize on 3rd-place Newcastle’s (56 points) heavy defeat to Aston Villa earlier in the day.

Spurs threatened early and often, and got their reward in the 14th minute. Clement Lenglet played a perfect ball in behind the Bournemouth defense, picking out Ivan Perisic, who slipped a cut-back ball to the late-arriving Son for a cool finish and a 1-0 lead.

Bournemouth were gifted their equalizer in the 38th minute, when Davinson Sanchez and Pedro Porro combined to give the ball away inside Tottenham’s defensive third, sending Matias Viña in behind for a finish lifted over Hugo Lloris.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs BOURNEMOUTH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth ahead six minutes into the second half, as Marcus Tavernier found him with a deft pass to the top of the six-yard box. Solanke dinked it toward the far post and wheeled away in delight as the ball nestled into the side netting.

The Cherries held onto their lead for more than a half-hour, but Tottenham eventually hit back in the 88th minute. Former Bournemouth man Arnaut Danjuma, now on loan at Spurs, struck a sensational volley from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-2 and give the home side all reason to believe they could go on and win it.

Six minutes later, Dango Outtara scored at the other end for a 3-2 Bournemouth victory, and that is Tottenham’s 2022-23 season in a nutshell.

Latest Premier League news Manchester City vs Leicester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, video... Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season? Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Salah

Red-hot Cherries, at just the right time

Bournemouth have now won more games (5) out of their last nine than they did in their first 22 (4), and it has them just one or two more wins away from survival and a second season in the Premier League. Before the nine-game run began (Feb. 18), the Cherries sat 19th in the table, without a win since Nov. 12 (7 games) and just one win in their previous 13 outings.

Stars of the show

What’s next?

The top-four race is set for its most important remaining fixture next Sunday (9 am ET), when Tottenham head to St. James’ Park to take on 3rd-place Newcastle (56 points). Bournemouth are set for a six-pointer of their own, as they host West Ham at the same time on Sunday.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10:15am ET Saturday (kickoff delayed 15 minutes)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Tottenham vs Bournemouth live score: 2-2

14th minute – Son finds a way through after Perisic tees him up

38th minute – Spurs give it away cheaply, Matias Viña makes it 1-1

51st minute – Dominic Solanke gives Bournemouth a shock 2-1 lead

88th minute – Arnaut Danjuma smashes equalizer against his former club

94th minute – Dango Ouattara slices and dices to score late Bournemouth winner

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

It’s still all about Harry Kane at Tottenham, as the one-time want-away center forward is producing at a better rate than anyone not named Erling Haaland. Spurs have won five-straight home Premier League matches since losing to North London derby in January. Heung-min Son scored a beautiful goal in the win over Brighton to give him two goals during Spurs’ four-match unbeaten streak.

The Cherries blew two Kieffer Moore-inspired leads the last time these two met on October 29 at the Vitality Stadium, but the 30-year-old is barely featuring anymore. Phillip Billing has been playing inspired and boasts winning goals over Liverpool and Leicester City as part of Bournemouth’s upturn in fortune.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emerson Royal (knee), Lucas Moura (suspension), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Ben Davies (thigh), Rodrigo Betancur (knee)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (other), Hamed Traore (foot)

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Viña makes first start

🔺 Tavernier in from the off

🔺 Senesi back on bench Our team for #TOTBOU 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/wZGyCXOFJ7 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 15, 2023

Latest USMNT news USMNT roster vs Mexico includes Milan’s Dest, Louisville City’s... 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest

Follow @NicholasMendola