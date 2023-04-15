Wolves vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Wolves host Brentford at Molineux on Saturday hoping to make it back-to-back Premier League wins to push them further away from the relegation scrap.

Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves bagged a big 1-0 home win against Chelsea last time out, as their first victory in four games gave them some breathing space above the almighty scramble to stay out of the relegation zone. Wolves had a stunning strike from Matheus Nunes to thank for that win and they continue to be tough to break down defensively, as they sit four points above the drop zone.

Brentford have suffered a slump just when they had a chance to push for a top four finish but it has still been an incredible season for Thomas Frank’s side. They lost 2-1 at home against Newcastle in a wild game last weekend and it looks like a top six finish and possible Europa League qualification is now their main aim after four games without a win.

Here’s everything you need for Wolves vs Brentford.

How to watch Wolves vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Diego Costa has a low shot that Raya saves. Again, Wolves looking full of confidence in the final third.

It has been all Wolves so far. Brentford haven’t got going and Wolves looking full of confidence as Matheus Nunes is denied as he tries to sneak one in at the near post.

KICK OFF: We are underway at Molineux and David Raya has made a superb stop to deny Mario Lemina.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves have such a solid midfield and defense with Jose Sa, Max Kilman and Craig Dawson creating a solid defensive platform which is keeping them in games. Their attack has looked better in recent weeks and they have so many different attacking options to start or come off the bench that they are keeping the intensity of their play high. Can Matheus Cunha or Diego Costa get among the goals in the final weeks of the season to push them towards the top 10?

Brentford are their usual robust selves and are always in with a shout of winning games. They go for it, always, which is incredibly refreshing and Ivan Toney unexpectedly missing his first penalty kick in the Premier League last weekend was a shock. Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Brentford have had a fine campaign and Thomas Frank will have plenty of offers this summer as Tottenham, Chelsea and other big boys search for a new boss.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ruben Neves (suspension), Jonny Otto (suspension), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Pontus Jansson (thigh)

