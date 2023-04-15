Wolves made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League to ease their relegation fears as Julen Lopetegui has done a fine job at Molineux.

Diego Costa rolled back the years with a fine display as he grabbed his first Wolves goal and then substitute Hwang Hee-chan sealed the win in the second half. Lopetegui has been in charge for seven of Wolves’ nine wins this season and has led them from bottom of the table to sitting pretty in midtable.

Brentford never got going as Thomas Frank would be very disappointed with their display as the Bees are now five games without a win and their push for European qualification has faltered at precisely the wrong time of the season.

Wolves are now 34 points, while Brentford remain on 43 points.

Diego Costa rolls back the years as Wolves kick on

At the age of 34, not much was expected of Diego Costa when he unexpectedly turned up at Wolves earlier this season. But he bullied Brentford, scoring the opener as he set up the counter and finished it off, and he ran himself into the ground. This was peak Diego Costa. His flicks were working, his movement and general partnership with Matheus Cunha was excellent and he gave Wolves a focal point to build and sustain attacks. In truth, this Wolves squad is far too good to be in the bottom half of the table. From Pablo Sarabia, Costa and Cunha to Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Jose Sa, they have too much quality to be anything other than a top 10 Premier League team. You get the feeling Lopetegui will turn them into that next season as he’s done a stunning job to turn their season around. There has always been a solidity about Wolves but now there is a hunger in attack. Part of that is because Diego Costa has regained his fitness and is rolling back the years.

Julen Lopetegui hails Diego Costa, defensive effort

“We’re always happy with the win. Today was a very difficult match. It’s not easy to win two matches consecutively at home. We suffered in moments that we had to suffer, but I think we deserved to win against a very good team. Diego [Costa] has helped the team and the squad a lot. Sometimes he was out of the squad list, but he’s here to help the team and the club. He’s very important,” Julen Lopetegui told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports. “Today, fortunately, he has scored. He deserves one goal. He has played a very good match with and without the ball, so I’m very happy for him. I think it’s about commitment. Playing against Brentford is not easy. They put you under a lot of mental stress. We’re happy and we have to continue. Obviously we’re not safe at this point. We still have to make a lot of points. We have to be ready to get them.”

Stars of the show; Wolves vs Brentford player ratings

Diego Costa: Scored his first Wolves goal, could have had another and was constantly a threat.

Matheus Nunes: Brings so much quality on the right as he cut inside and set up the crucial second extremely well.

David Raya: Made a string of stunning saves to deny Wolves, especially in the first half.

What’s next?

Wolves head to Leicester on Saturday, April 22. Brentford host Aston Villa on the same day.

FULL TIME: Wolves 2-0 Brentford – Pretty much as comfortable as you can get for the hosts. A brilliant week for Wolves who look to have all but secured their Premier League status for another season.

CROSSBAR! Ivan Toney’s shot is pushed onto the bar by Jose Sa. Great stop.

SAVE! Good stop from Jose Sa as he saves Vitaly Janelt’s header. If Brentford get one now it could be interesting.

GOALLLL! Wolves 2-0 Brentford – Hwang Hee-chan taps home after great work from Matheus Nunes down the right.

Wolves want a penalty kick as David Raya catches Toti Gomes in the box. VAR is checking it. Nothing given.

SAVE! Raya denies Diego Costa at the near post as he continues to roll back the years.

We are back underway and Brentford are trying to play direct to get themselves going.

HALF TIME: Wolves 1-0 Brentford – Superb first half from Wolves as Brentford have barely had the ball. Molineux is loving this display.

Brentford have tried to get back in the game after that opener but Wolves looking pretty comfortable.

GOALLL! Wolves 1-0 Brentford – Diego Costa scores with a strange low finish and Wolves deserve that. That is Costa’s first goal for Wolves. He started the counter and got on the end of a cross and as Brentford tried to clear the danger, the ball ricocheted off Costa and flew in.

CHANCE! Brentford’s first big chance of the game as Ivan Toney’s shot is deflected and Josh Dasilva is following it up but knocks it over as Jose Sa clips him. Brentford want a penalty kick but nothing is given. Play on. Nothing in that.

Diego Costa has a low shot that Raya saves. Again, Wolves looking full of confidence in the final third.

It has been all Wolves so far. Brentford haven’t got going and Wolves looking full of confidence as Matheus Nunes is denied as he tries to sneak one in at the near post.

KICK OFF: We are underway at Molineux and David Raya has made a superb stop to deny Mario Lemina.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves have such a solid midfield and defense with Jose Sa, Max Kilman and Craig Dawson creating a solid defensive platform which is keeping them in games. Their attack has looked better in recent weeks and they have so many different attacking options to start or come off the bench that they are keeping the intensity of their play high. Can Matheus Cunha or Diego Costa get among the goals in the final weeks of the season to push them towards the top 10?

Brentford are their usual robust selves and are always in with a shout of winning games. They go for it, always, which is incredibly refreshing and Ivan Toney unexpectedly missing his first penalty kick in the Premier League last weekend was a shock. Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Brentford have had a fine campaign and Thomas Frank will have plenty of offers this summer as Tottenham, Chelsea and other big boys search for a new boss.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ruben Neves (suspension), Jonny Otto (suspension), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Pontus Jansson (thigh)

