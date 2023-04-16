The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Tottenham has opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and questions over whether Cristian Stellini will be able to right the ship wobbled at the end of Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager. A win over Brighton eased some of those concerns, but a loss to Bournemouth is very different.
Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?
Newcastle’s gotten back to winning ways and would be set for a top-four finish based on goal differential and points-per-game, though Manchester United will fancy the opportunity to stake its claim despite being alive in a host of competitions. And Aston Villa, you might have seen, is red-hot and just beat the Magpies at Villa Park.
Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls still can challenge for a place in the Champions League well into the stretch run despite recent setbacks. Liverpool can all but forget about the top four if it fails to beat Arsenal on Sunday.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.
The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high eight teams sit within eight points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.
Wolves: Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)
Crystal Palace: Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)
Leicester City: Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)
West Ham: Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)
Nottingham Forest: Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)
Leeds: Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)
Everton: Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)
Southampton: Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)
Bournemouth: West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap
Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 9am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD
Premier League relegation odds (As of April 9, 2023)
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Tuesday 2 May
3pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.