Manchester City vs Arsenal: When is it? How to watch, updates, head-to-head

By and Apr 16, 2023, 6:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Whatever you think of the chances of Arsenal winning the Premier League, it’ll be a lot easier should the Gunners beat Manchester City on April 26 at the home of the two-time defending champions (Watch live at 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Arsenal has had little to league luck against Man City for the better part of a decade, but has a six-point lead on the table with just over a month to play in the season.

[ MORE: Arsenal title tracker — What do Gunners need? ]

Now City’s played one fewer match than the current leaders and can effectively seize control of the Premier League title race and “three-peat” possibilities by winning at home.

That’s because City holds a six-goal advantage in goal difference and has scored three more goals, and those figures would go up at least by at least one with the projected win at the Etihad.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v ARSENAL

The next tiebreaker is head-to-head points, which Man City would have with a win (or a draw, but that changes the math plenty). Failing that, it’s away goals head-to-head. City has one. Arsenal gets their number on the 26th.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League news

West Ham vs Arsenal live
West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team...
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday, April 26
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Premier League tiebreakers

“If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by goal difference, then the number of goals scored, then the team who collected the most points in the head-to-head matches, then who scored most away goals in the head-to-head. ”

Premier League’s official site

Arsenal, Man City upcoming schedules very different

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been eliminated from all other competitions and have only two matches before visiting Man City.

The Gunners will visit West Ham on Sunday before hosting Southampton on April 21.

Man City’s got a much different path, hosting Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 11 before Leicester City visits Saturday in the Premier League.

Then it’s a return leg versus Bayern in Germany before an FA Cup semifinal date with Sheffield United on April 22 and Arsenal’s visit four days later.

Arsenal will have an additional day’s rest leading into the April 26 test.

Arsenal fixture list

Arsenal (73 points through 30 games): West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City fixture list

Manchester City (67 points through 29 games): Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Arsenal vs Manchester City goal difference

1. Arsenal – 73 points through 30 games, Goal Difference is +43

2. Manchester City – 67 points through 29 games, Goal Difference is +48

Manchester City vs Arsenal history

Manchester City has claimed two wins over the Gunners this season, a 1-0 win in the FA Cup fourth round and a 3-1 Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium in February.

Those are the latest results in nearly 200 matches between the two dating back to a Nov. 11, 1893 meeting between Woolwich Arsenal and Ardwick.

Arsenal has won 98 times and drawn 45 matches with Man City, who boasts 64 wins in the all-time series. City has won seven-straight and is 14W-1L in their last 15 against the Gunners.

Man City has lost twice to Arsenal in the FA Cup but hasn’t lost to the Gunners in Premier League play since Dec. 2015, when Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud led the way in a 2-1 win.

Arsenal’s last Premier League point at the Etihad came in 2016 and its last win was the previous season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal unbeaten record

Arsenal are unbeaten in eight Premier League games as of April 13.

Manchester City are unbeaten in eight Premier League games as of April 13 and are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions.

What is Manchester City’s game in hand?

The game Manchester City have in-hand over Arsenal is away at Brighton. As of April 13, there is no date confirmed for when that game will take place.

Manchester City home record this season

In the Premier League this season Manchester City have won 12, drawn one and lost one of their 14 home games. They have scored 47 goals and conceded 14. That lone defeat came at home against Brentford on Nov. 12 in the final game before the World Cup break.

Arsenal away record this season

In the Premier League this season Arsenal have won 11, drawn two and lost two of their 15 away games. Their two defeats came at Manchester United on Sep. 4 and at Everton on Feb. 4. They drew at Southampton on Oct. 23 and against Liverpool on Apr. 9.

Pep Guardiola vs Mikel Arteta record

After leaving Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant Dec. 20, 2019 to become the Arsenal boss in his first gig as a head coach, Mikel Arteta has faced Guardiola on nine occasions.

Pep Guardiola has 8 wins from those 9 games against Arsenal since Arteta was boss.

The only game Arteta has won against Pep Guardiola and Man City was the FA Cup semifinal on July 18, 2020, as they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT roster
USMNT roster vs Mexico includes Milan’s Dest, Louisville City’s...
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest

West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By and Apr 16, 2023, 8:37 AM EDT
0 Comments

LONDON — Arsenal will try to protect their lead in the Premier League title race when they visit relegation-threatened West Ham at London Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM v ARSENAL

Arsenal’s (73 points) lead is down to three points after Manchester City beat Leicester on Saturday (12:30 pm ET). West Ham (30 points – 14th place) are four places above the relegation zone, but still only three points clear.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Arsenal

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team...
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

West Ham vs Arsenal live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at London Stadium

Some analysis from our crew here, as they focus on how Arsenal should be feeling as the intense title race cranked up a few more notches this weekend.

The atmosphere is bubbling up (pardon the pun!) nicely here. Arsenal players are looking sharp in their warm ups.

Turns out the whispers were correct. Tierney is in for Zinchenko at left back, while Eddie Nketiah is back in the squad. There are a host of changes for the Hammers, with eight players coming in and only Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Vladimir Coufal staying in the starting lineup.

Arsenal will of course want to regain their six-point lead atop the Premier League table after City cut it to just three, while West Ham are scrapping against relegation and are just three points above the drop zone heading into this game.

Welcome to east London for this huge London derby! Just 4.8 miles separate these clubs (Arsenal and Spurs are 4.4 miles apart) so they are big rivals and there is no love lost between these sets of fans. In the bustling press room in the bowels of London Stadium there are whispers floating around that Oleksandr Zinchenko may not be fit to start due to a groin injury so Kieran Tierney is likely to come in.

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal’s seven game winning streak came to a screeching halt last time out, as their 2-0 lead over Liverpool turned into a disappointing (and slightly worrying) 2-2 draw at Anfield — the Gunners’ first wobble of the run-in. Before their colossal clash with Manchester City on April 26 (3 pm ET), Mikel Arteta’s side will face back-to-back relegation fighters as an appetizer, whole Pep Guardiola and Co., juggle a Champions League quarterfinal second leg vs Bayern Munich, as well as an FA Cup semifinal vs Sheffield United, between now and then.

As for the Hammers, it was a win last time out in the Premier League (1-0 over Fulham), but now comes the hard part for David Moyes’ side: back-to-back wins, something they haven’t done in over six months (Oct. 1 and 9). Of course, West Ham are also juggling European fixtures as they played Gent to a 1-1 draw in the Conference League quarterfinals in Belgium on Thursday.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 16, 2023, 6:59 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United will be shorthanded at the back, without any room for dropped points in the top-four race, when they visit Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs MANCHESTER UNITED

The gap between 4th-place Manchester United (56 points) and 5th-place Tottenham is only three points, though the Red Devils do have a game in hand still to play. Nottingham Forest (27 points – 18th place), on the other hand, find themselves on the wrong side of the relegation line with eight games left.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

West Ham vs Arsenal live
West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

As if blowing a 2-0 lead in the final six minutes wasn’t bad enough, defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both suffered foot injuries that could keep each starting center back out for the rest of the season, in the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. As such, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will likely form the starting duo for the majority of games the rest of the way. Luke Shaw remains a doubt for Sunday’s game after missing the last two games with a thigh injury.

Man United’s sudden injury crisis will give Nottingham Forest reason to believe they can cause an upset and snap their nine-game winless skid (0W-3D-6L). Of course, injuries remain an issue for the Reds, leaving Steve Cooper no choice but to be tactically flexible. It’ll be a tough road to survival, with United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Brentford all still on the fixture list.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh/loan rules), Chris Wood (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Renan Lodi (undiclosed), Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (shoulder), Gustavo Scarpa (knock) | DOUBT: Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Marcus Rashford (groin), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (knock)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 16, 2023, 6:58 AM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Arsenal live
West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team...
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within three points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 15

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023

By Apr 16, 2023, 6:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.

[ MORE: Ticket information for the Premier League Summer Series ]

Six Premier League teams will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party, and you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.

Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Arsenal live
West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team...
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?

The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:

  • Aston Villa
  • Brentford
  • Brighton
  • Chelsea
  • Fulham
  • Newcastle United

Premier League

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Arsenal live
West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team...
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD
When: July 22-30
Tickets: Via the Premier League
How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Saturday July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

 

Wednesday July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Friday July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Sunday July 30

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland