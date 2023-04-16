Manchester United will be shorthanded at the back, without any room for dropped points in the top-four race, when they visit Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The gap between 4th-place Manchester United (56 points) and 5th-place Tottenham is only three points, though the Red Devils do have a game in hand still to play. Nottingham Forest (27 points – 18th place), on the other hand, find themselves on the wrong side of the relegation line with eight games left.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
As if blowing a 2-0 lead in the final six minutes wasn’t bad enough, defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both suffered foot injuries that could keep each starting center back out for the rest of the season, in the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. As such, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will likely form the starting duo for the majority of games the rest of the way. Luke Shaw remains a doubt for Sunday’s game after missing the last two games with a thigh injury.
Man United’s sudden injury crisis will give Nottingham Forest reason to believe they can cause an upset and snap their nine-game winless skid (0W-3D-6L). Of course, injuries remain an issue for the Reds, leaving Steve Cooper no choice but to be tactically flexible. It’ll be a tough road to survival, with United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Brentford all still on the fixture list.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh/loan rules), Chris Wood (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Renan Lodi (undiclosed), Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (shoulder), Gustavo Scarpa (knock) | DOUBT: Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring)
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Marcus Rashford (groin), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (knock)