Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Salah

LONDON — Arsenal will try to protect their lead in the Premier League title race when they visit relegation-threatened West Ham at London Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs ARSENAL

Arsenal’s (73 points) lead is down to three points after Manchester City beat Leicester on Saturday (12:30 pm ET). West Ham (30 points – 14th place) are four places above the relegation zone, but still only three points clear.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

West Ham vs Arsenal live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at London Stadium

Some analysis from our crew here, as they focus on how Arsenal should be feeling as the intense title race cranked up a few more notches this weekend.

The atmosphere is bubbling up (pardon the pun!) nicely here. Arsenal players are looking sharp in their warm ups.

Turns out the whispers were correct. Tierney is in for Zinchenko at left back, while Eddie Nketiah is back in the squad. There are a host of changes for the Hammers, with eight players coming in and only Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Vladimir Coufal staying in the starting lineup.

🚨 Welcome to London Stadium! West Ham vs Arsenal, a massive derby game and crucial for both in their respective campaigns. Live analysis on #WHUFC v #AFC + stream link, video highlights & much more ➡️ https://t.co/bwwBS2GVTm pic.twitter.com/klCzkBYUBN — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 16, 2023

Arsenal will of course want to regain their six-point lead atop the Premier League table after City cut it to just three, while West Ham are scrapping against relegation and are just three points above the drop zone heading into this game.

Welcome to east London for this huge London derby! Just 4.8 miles separate these clubs (Arsenal and Spurs are 4.4 miles apart) so they are big rivals and there is no love lost between these sets of fans. In the bustling press room in the bowels of London Stadium there are whispers floating around that Oleksandr Zinchenko may not be fit to start due to a groin injury so Kieran Tierney is likely to come in.

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal’s seven game winning streak came to a screeching halt last time out, as their 2-0 lead over Liverpool turned into a disappointing (and slightly worrying) 2-2 draw at Anfield — the Gunners’ first wobble of the run-in. Before their colossal clash with Manchester City on April 26 (3 pm ET), Mikel Arteta’s side will face back-to-back relegation fighters as an appetizer, whole Pep Guardiola and Co., juggle a Champions League quarterfinal second leg vs Bayern Munich, as well as an FA Cup semifinal vs Sheffield United, between now and then.

As for the Hammers, it was a win last time out in the Premier League (1-0 over Fulham), but now comes the hard part for David Moyes’ side: back-to-back wins, something they haven’t done in over six months (Oct. 1 and 9). Of course, West Ham are also juggling European fixtures as they played Gent to a 1-1 draw in the Conference League quarterfinals in Belgium on Thursday.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)

📝 Here’s how we line up to face West Ham… 💪 Tierney starts at the back

🤙 Gabriel Jesus leads the line

📞 Nketiah returns to the squad pic.twitter.com/05b9FRa9h6 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2023

Follow @AndyEdMLS