Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By Apr 16, 2023, 6:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day.

It’s only gotten tighter as the season’s gone on, with Arsenal holding on for a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, April 9, to even change the bookmakers’ minds on where it’s all headed come May 28.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?

Every match matters, of course, but a late Wednesday in April at the Etihad Stadium may well be the biggest one on the calendar if Man City can continue to navigate three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone.

For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they have regressed in recent weeks and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Arsenal live
West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team...
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal (73 points through 30 games): West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City (70 points through 30 games): Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of April 9, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWD
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWW

Current Premier League table

Premier League standings

Head to NBC Sports’s soccer standings home page

Key injuries

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), William Saliba (back)

Manchester City: Phil Foden (appendectomy)

Premier League title odds (As of April 3, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester City: -140
Arsenal: +110

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the Premier League title on goal difference)
2. Arsenal – 87 points

West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By and Apr 16, 2023, 8:37 AM EDT
0 Comments

LONDON — Arsenal will try to protect their lead in the Premier League title race when they visit relegation-threatened West Ham at London Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM v ARSENAL

Arsenal’s (73 points) lead is down to three points after Manchester City beat Leicester on Saturday (12:30 pm ET). West Ham (30 points – 14th place) are four places above the relegation zone, but still only three points clear.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Arsenal

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team...
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

West Ham vs Arsenal live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at London Stadium

Some analysis from our crew here, as they focus on how Arsenal should be feeling as the intense title race cranked up a few more notches this weekend.

The atmosphere is bubbling up (pardon the pun!) nicely here. Arsenal players are looking sharp in their warm ups.

Turns out the whispers were correct. Tierney is in for Zinchenko at left back, while Eddie Nketiah is back in the squad. There are a host of changes for the Hammers, with eight players coming in and only Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Vladimir Coufal staying in the starting lineup.

Arsenal will of course want to regain their six-point lead atop the Premier League table after City cut it to just three, while West Ham are scrapping against relegation and are just three points above the drop zone heading into this game.

Welcome to east London for this huge London derby! Just 4.8 miles separate these clubs (Arsenal and Spurs are 4.4 miles apart) so they are big rivals and there is no love lost between these sets of fans. In the bustling press room in the bowels of London Stadium there are whispers floating around that Oleksandr Zinchenko may not be fit to start due to a groin injury so Kieran Tierney is likely to come in.

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal’s seven game winning streak came to a screeching halt last time out, as their 2-0 lead over Liverpool turned into a disappointing (and slightly worrying) 2-2 draw at Anfield — the Gunners’ first wobble of the run-in. Before their colossal clash with Manchester City on April 26 (3 pm ET), Mikel Arteta’s side will face back-to-back relegation fighters as an appetizer, whole Pep Guardiola and Co., juggle a Champions League quarterfinal second leg vs Bayern Munich, as well as an FA Cup semifinal vs Sheffield United, between now and then.

As for the Hammers, it was a win last time out in the Premier League (1-0 over Fulham), but now comes the hard part for David Moyes’ side: back-to-back wins, something they haven’t done in over six months (Oct. 1 and 9). Of course, West Ham are also juggling European fixtures as they played Gent to a 1-1 draw in the Conference League quarterfinals in Belgium on Thursday.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 16, 2023, 6:59 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United will be shorthanded at the back, without any room for dropped points in the top-four race, when they visit Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs MANCHESTER UNITED

The gap between 4th-place Manchester United (56 points) and 5th-place Tottenham is only three points, though the Red Devils do have a game in hand still to play. Nottingham Forest (27 points – 18th place), on the other hand, find themselves on the wrong side of the relegation line with eight games left.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

West Ham vs Arsenal live
West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

As if blowing a 2-0 lead in the final six minutes wasn’t bad enough, defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both suffered foot injuries that could keep each starting center back out for the rest of the season, in the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. As such, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will likely form the starting duo for the majority of games the rest of the way. Luke Shaw remains a doubt for Sunday’s game after missing the last two games with a thigh injury.

Man United’s sudden injury crisis will give Nottingham Forest reason to believe they can cause an upset and snap their nine-game winless skid (0W-3D-6L). Of course, injuries remain an issue for the Reds, leaving Steve Cooper no choice but to be tactically flexible. It’ll be a tough road to survival, with United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Brentford all still on the fixture list.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh/loan rules), Chris Wood (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Renan Lodi (undiclosed), Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (shoulder), Gustavo Scarpa (knock) | DOUBT: Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Marcus Rashford (groin), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (knock)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 16, 2023, 6:58 AM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Arsenal live
West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team...
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within three points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 15

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023

By Apr 16, 2023, 6:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.

[ MORE: Ticket information for the Premier League Summer Series ]

Six Premier League teams will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party, and you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.

Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Arsenal live
West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team...
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?

The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:

  • Aston Villa
  • Brentford
  • Brighton
  • Chelsea
  • Fulham
  • Newcastle United

Premier League

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Arsenal live
West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team...
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD
When: July 22-30
Tickets: Via the Premier League
How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Saturday July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

 

Wednesday July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Friday July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Sunday July 30

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland