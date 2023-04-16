Arsenal blow another 2-0 lead, draw at West Ham as title hopes take a hit

The point puts West Ham on to 31 as they inch further away from the relegation zone.
Arsenal are now on 74 points and have a four-point lead over Manchester City but the latter have a game in-hand and if they win that and beat Arsenal in their massive showdown on April 26, they will go two points clear at the top of the table.
Arsenal were so dominant in the first half it was scary. They went 2-0 up inside 10 minutes and looked like they would score with every attack. But a pattern is emerging. All season long they’ve scored early in games and rode that euphoria to victories. But now they’re stuttering when they go 2-0 up. Why? Boredom. Plain and simple. Thomas Partey was getting bored with having so much of the ball and so much space that he switched off and allowed Declan Rice to win it back. That led to Gabriel making a poor challenge to give West Ham the penalty for their first goal. They then allowed one long ball over the top to find a completely unmarked Jarrod Bowen to make it 2-2. How does that happen?
These sloppy defensive mistakes are creeping back in to Arsenal’s game and they have been there all season. Perhaps missing William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko is having a bigger impact than we thought? After all, Arsenal have a small squad and Arteta has run them into the ground this season, focusing on keeping them together while the chemistry has been so good. Perhaps he is now paying the price for Arsenal being so good for so much of the season that he didn’t feel the need to rotate his team? Fatigue mixed with boredom is why they are crumbling in games to hand Man City the initiative in the title race.
Stars of the show; West Ham vs Arsenal player ratings
Declan Rice: After a slow start, dominated midfield and dragged the Hammers back into the game. He will
Martin Odegaard: Started superbly with a hand in the first goal and scored a beauty himself. Faded a little but still oozed class.
Jarrod Bowen: A fine finish for his goal and never stopped running. Gave Rob Holding and Gabriel and torrid time.
Mikel Arteta reaction: Arsenal ‘can only blame ourselves’
“Very disappointed because the way we started was superb again and we had the game in total control. Then we can only blame ourselves. We lost that purpose to really attack them and threaten their goal. We gave them hope and conceded a terrible penalty. Then credit to [West Ham]. They started to play their way.
“What we did in the second half with changes, it wasn’t enough. A crucial moment at 2-1, you have a penalty to put It 3-1 is a different game. Two minutes later, you concede a goal.”
On Bukayo Saka’s missed penalty: “Any player who takes penalties misses penalties [sometimes]. I haven’t known anybody who doesn’t and still we should’ve done things much better.”
Martin Odegaard reaction: Arsenal gave West Ham what it wanted
“A lot of the same things to last week, started well but then we stopped, allowed them to play on their qualities. We gave them the game they wanted, we gave them hope, and that’s on us. We have to look forward now. We started to do a lot of stupid things on the ball, we allowed them to play on the long balls.”
On their table lead being down to four points: “We have to remember we are still top of the league with everything in our own hands. The same mindset, same mentality to make sure we win the next one.”
What’s next?
After hosting Gent in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal on Thursday, West Ham head to Bournemouth on Sunday, April 23 in a massive relegation six-pointer.
Arsenal host bottom side Southampton on Friday, April 21.
How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
West Ham vs Arsenal live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at London Stadium
FULL TIME: West Ham 2-2 Arsenal – What a comeback from the Hammers and the Gunners will be kicking themselves. They were 2-0 up and cruising, again. Will this draw cost them the title? There is still a long way to go but this feels like a crucial moment in the title race.
🤯 Arsenal blow a 2-0 lead for the 2nd game on the trot as West Ham roared back. What a game here in east London!
CLOSE! So close to for Arsenal. A cross flashes just past Gabriel Jesus who was ready to tap in.
This is all West Ham now. Wow. Who saw this coming!? Martin Odegaard is furiously waving his hands around, trying to get Arsenal to calm down and regain some control.
GOALLLL! West Ham 2-2 Arsenal – Moments after Bukayo Saka missed a penalty kick to put Arsenal 3-1 up, West Ham have equalized. This is crazy. A lovely finish from Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have coughed up a 2-0 lead for the second week in a row. What a game!
PENALTY to Arsenal! After a handball in the box by Michail Antonio as he blocked Gabriel’s shot, a penalty kick is given to Arsenal… but Bukayo Saka misses it! He puts the ball well wide. What a missed opportunity for Arsenal.
We are back underway and the hosts are pushing for an equalizer.
HALF TIME: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal – A stunning start from the Gunners as Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard were both on target but the Hammers have found their feet and Said Benrahma’s penalty kick has made this a game. What a turnaround from the opening 10 minutes. Surely Arsenal aren’t going to chuck away another 2-0 lead, right? Right!?
CLOSE! Lucas Paqueta, who has been really good in recent weeks, smashes a shot over. Arsenal totally flat. West Ham are purring after that goal. Who saw this coming!?
SAVEEE! Aaron Ramsdale tips over a header from Michail Antonio, who just couldn’t get enough power on it. The Hammers having a real go here. A corner is then whipped in and Ramsdale was not convincing as he tried to punch clear.
GOALLLL! Said Benrahma slots home the penalty kick and after all of that Arsenal dominance, it is 2-1 and the home fans are loving it. Game on.
Penalty to West Ham! Lucas Paqueta taken down by Gabriel in the box. Declan Rice wins the ball back against Thomas Partey and finds Paqueta. Clumsy from Gabriel.
Here's a look at Gabriel's foul which led to West Ham's penalty.
“You’ve only come to see the Arsenal!” sing the away fans. To be fair, why wouldn’t you? The way they are playing right now is absolutely scintillating. The next song from Arsenal’s fans: “Are you Tottenham in disguise?” Banter.
This is going to be a longgggg outing for West Ham now. They are already chasing the ball a lot and this huge pitch must look twice as big for the West Ham players now.
What a DREAM start for Arsenal. Absolutely perfect response to those dropped points at Liverpool last weekend.
GOALLLL! West Ham 0-2 Arsenal – Martin Odegaard with a lovely volleyed finish at the back post after a great ball from Martinelli. He was wide open!? Less than 10 minutes on the clock. Wow. Ruthless from the Gunners.
GOALLL! West Ham 0-1 Arsenal – Gabriel Jesus taps home after a lovely move. Odegaard slots in Ben White and he crosses for Jesus to tap home. Brilliant Arsenal goal.
KICK OFF! We are underway at London Stadium. Fantastic atmosphere here. Decent start from the hosts too, who want a penalty for a handball on Rob Holding but nothing is given. Holding’s arm was down by his side.
Some analysis from our crew here, as they focus on how Arsenal should be feeling as the intense title race cranked up a few more notches this weekend.
The atmosphere is bubbling up (pardon the pun!) nicely here. Arsenal players are looking sharp in their warm ups.
Turns out the whispers were correct. Tierney is in for Zinchenko at left back, while Eddie Nketiah is back in the squad. There are a host of changes for the Hammers, with eight players coming in and only Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Vladimir Coufal staying in the starting lineup.
🚨 Welcome to London Stadium!
West Ham vs Arsenal, a massive derby game and crucial for both in their respective campaigns.
Arsenal will of course want to regain their six-point lead atop the Premier League table after City cut it to just three, while West Ham are scrapping against relegation and are just three points above the drop zone heading into this game.
Welcome to east London for this huge London derby! Just 4.8 miles separate these clubs (Arsenal and Spurs are 4.4 miles apart) so they are big rivals and there is no love lost between these sets of fans. In the bustling press room in the bowels of London Stadium there are whispers floating around that Oleksandr Zinchenko may not be fit to start due to a groin injury so Kieran Tierney is likely to come in.
Key storylines & star players
Arsenal’s seven game winning streak came to a screeching halt last time out, as their 2-0 lead over Liverpool turned into a disappointing (and slightly worrying) 2-2 draw at Anfield — the Gunners’ first wobble of the run-in. Before their colossal clash with Manchester City on April 26 (3 pm ET), Mikel Arteta’s side will face back-to-back relegation fighters as an appetizer, whole Pep Guardiola and Co., juggle a Champions League quarterfinal second leg vs Bayern Munich, as well as an FA Cup semifinal vs Sheffield United, between now and then.
As for the Hammers, it was a win last time out in the Premier League (1-0 over Fulham), but now comes the hard part for David Moyes’ side: back-to-back wins, something they haven’t done in over six months (Oct. 1 and 9). Of course, West Ham are also juggling European fixtures as they played Gent to a 1-1 draw in the Conference League quarterfinals in Belgium on Thursday.
The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Tottenham has opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and questions over whether Cristian Stellini will be able to right the ship wobbled at the end of Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager. A win over Brighton eased some of those concerns, but a loss to Bournemouth is very different.
Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?
Newcastle’s gotten back to winning ways and would be set for a top-four finish based on goal differential and points-per-game, though Manchester United will fancy the opportunity to stake its claim despite being alive in a host of competitions. And Aston Villa, you might have seen, is red-hot and just beat the Magpies at Villa Park.
Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls still can challenge for a place in the Champions League well into the stretch run despite recent setbacks. Liverpool can all but forget about the top four if it fails to beat Arsenal on Sunday.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.
The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high eight teams sit within eight points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.
Wolves: Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)
Crystal Palace: Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)
Leicester City: Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)
West Ham: Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)
Nottingham Forest: Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)
Leeds: Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)
Everton: Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)
Southampton: Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)
Bournemouth: West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap
Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 9am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD
Premier League relegation odds (As of April 9, 2023)
(One of our betting partners is BetMGM) BetMGM is one of our Official Sports Betting Partners and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Tuesday 2 May
3pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.