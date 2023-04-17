10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 31

By Apr 17, 2023, 10:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

This was quite a weekend for the Premier League’s big races.

The title race is tighter than its been in some time after Arsenal coughed up another two-goal lead and dropped two points.

The top-four race is more congested after Aston Villa and Brighton impressed while Newcastle and Spurs both dropped points.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

And the relegation fight, once looking to include half of the Premier League table, is now looking a lot more focused.

And we’ve still got Leeds vs Liverpool to come at 3pm ET Monday, where the visitors current form and hosts current predicament mean anything can happen at Elland Road (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network or stream online via NBCSports.com).

Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 31

1. Is fatigue and even boredom behind Arsenal’s twin lapses? (West Ham 2-2 Arsenal): Arsenal were so dominant in the first half it was scary. They went 2-0 up inside 10 minutes and looked like they would score with every attack. But a pattern is emerging. They’re stuttering when they go 2-0 up. Thomas Partey switched off in a bored manner and allowed Declan Rice to win the ball, leading to Gabriel making a poor challenge to give West Ham the penalty for their first goal. They then allowed one long ball over the top to find a completely unmarked Jarrod Bowen to make it 2-2. How does that happen? These sloppy defensive mistakes seem to be creeping back into Arsenal’s game but they have been there all season. Perhaps missing William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko is having a bigger impact than we thought? After all, Arsenal have a small squad and Arteta has run them into the ground this season, focusing on keeping them together while the chemistry has been so good. Perhaps he is now paying the price for Arsenal being so good for so much of the season that he didn’t feel the need to rotate his team? Fatigue mixed with boredom is resulting in Arsenal crumbling in games to hand Man City the initiative in the title race. (JPW)

2. Pep’s indestructible Man City rides with Haaland (Man City 3-1 Leicester City): This seems cruel given Arsenal’s spot in the Premier League’s catbird seat but right now the division’s second-place side looks like one of the best to ever play the game. City is putting teams away before the grass has lost its slickness, and Erling Haaland is simply devouring back lines and goalkeepers in one bite. In short, he looks like a mixture of the biggest superhero holding the cunning of the biggest villain: a mixture of Thor and Thanos, for the Marvel crowd. City has to stay sharp through a Champions League second leg and an FA Cup semifinal versus Sheffield United before meeting Arsenal on April 26. (NM)

3. Unai Emery’s surging Villa have reasonable top-four dreams (Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle): Look, it may be a long shot but the way Aston Villa are playing right now combined with their remaining schedule suggests they could somehow sneak into the top four. Remember: when Unai Emery took charge in November they were just one point above the relegation zone after sacking Steven Gerrard. With five wins in a row and seven victories in their last eight, they are now sixth and are in the hunt for European qualification. This Villa side always had the quality for a top 10 finish but they are overachieving under Emery who has set them up to be solid defensively but also carry a real threat in the final third (they have scored in all of his 18 PL games in charge). Every single player understands their role and they play in a beautiful, yet simple, way. With Ollie Watkins in this kind of form (11 goals in his last 12) their balanced play has a focal point who is making the difference in the final third. Villa play against top four rivals Manchester United and Tottenham in their next five games and if they win both of those they could somehow finish in the top four. (JPW)

4. Cherries red-hot at just the right time – and against the right opponent (Spurs 2-3 Bournemouth): Bournemouth have now won more games (five) out of their last nine than they did in their first 22 (four), and it has them just one or two more wins away from survival and a second-straight season in the Premier League. Before the nine-game run began (Feb. 18), the Cherries sat 19th in the table, without a win since Nov. 12 (7 games) and just one win in their previous 13 outings. Tottenham failed to capitalize on third-place Newcastle’s heavy defeat to Aston Villa earlier in the day, and has won just twice in six outings despite an almost-exclusively bottom-half fixture list. (AE)

5. Chelsea’s archipelago of forwards left deserted (Chelsea 1-2 Brighton): Chelsea is a mess right now. Frank Lampard flipped the script on his lineup, apparently more interested in the unlikely comeback that could come on Tuesday against Real Madrid then collecting points in the Premier League. It decidedly did not look close to working, as Lampard has 0 points in three matches (Wolves away, Real Madrid away, Brighton at home). Surprise starter Denis Zakaria did not thrive in the moment and Enzo Fernandez looked uncharacteristically frayed next to him. Conor Gallagher was lively but unsharp as the midfield left all five participating forwards on islands and Chelsea’s archipelago only struck when Mykhailo Mudryk drove the center of the pitch to get Gallagher his deflected goal. That’s it. The Blues had eight shots, none of them particularly dangerous besides the goal (we guess), and kept almost 60 percent of the ball. Chelsea’s home crowd was treated to a lineup that treated the occasion like a friendly, and it got a performance similar to a meaning-free 90 minutes. (NM)

6. Maguire, Lindelof stand tall as Man Utd finally unravels Navas (Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United): It wasn’t quite “No Varane, no Lisandro, no problem” and it was against a less-than-dangerous opponent, but Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof backed up manager Erik ten Hag’s faith in their capabilities. Maguire was fortunate to avoid a handball call early but it was on a cross into a mess of bodies, while Lindelof was essentially error free as the duo combined with 18 recoveries and nine clearances. Throw-in a very comfortable David De Gea and United enjoyed their challenge before coming out scot-free. This would’ve been a 4-0 or 5-0 cruise on a day without Keylor Navas between the sticks at the other end. (NM)

7. Southampton going down with a whimper (Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace): This is a team scrapping for their lives, who currently sit bottom of the table and were in the midst of a winnable home game against Palace. Watching this game, you would think Saints are 11th, have their flip flops on, and have nothing left to play for this season. There was no urgency, no belief, and no fight. The latter is a non-negotiable in the position Saints find themselves in. Somehow they are still just four points from safety with seven games to go but they have a ridiculously hard schedule remaining and there is little to suggest the Saints will do anything other than amble towards relegation between now and the end of the season. It is a sad sight to see a team give up their Premier League status in such dismal fashion. (JPW)

8. Diego Costa rolls back years to keep Wolves trending up (Wolves 2-0 Brentford): At the age of 34, not much was expected of Diego Costa when he unexpectedly turned up at Wolves earlier this season. But Saturday was finally his day. He bullied Brentford, scoring the opener as he set up the counter and finished it off, too. He ran himself into the ground as  peak Diego Costa. His flicks were working, his movement and general partnership with Matheus Cunha was excellent, and he gave Wolves a focal point to build and sustain attacks. In truth, this Wolves squad is far too good to be in the bottom half of the table. From Pablo Sarabia, Costa, and Cunha to Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Jose Sa, they have too much quality to be anything other than a top 10 Premier League team. You get the feeling Lopetegui will turn them into that next season as he’s done a stunning job to turn their season around. There has always been a solidity about Wolves but now there is a hunger in attack. Part of that is because Costa has regained his fitness and is rolling back the years. (JPW)

9. Everton’s struggles under Dyche looking familiar to predecessors (Everton 1-2 Fulham): After winning two of his first three games in charge, including a 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal, the results are starting to look quite familiar for Sean Dyche. Small sample size, of course, but Dyche’s win percentage (27.27) is now worse than that of Frank Lampard (27.91) and Rafa Benitez (31.82) — Dyche’s most recent predecessors and the managers who oversaw the majority of Everton’s nosedive. Everton have kept three clean sheets (in 11 games) since Dyche replaced Lampard, and the club has won three games under Dyche. You can probably guess which three. (AE)

10. Brighton’s De Zerbi controls Chelsea, adds intrigue to 2023-24 (Chelsea 1-2 Brighton): Full credit to Brighton and Hove Albion. For any team, even Chelsea, to be controlled it means another team has to control it, and Brighton was first in absolutely everything except goalkeeper on Saturday. And that’s not a shot at Robert Sanchez, who was beaten by Conor Gallagher’s deflected strike, but otherwise fine (Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga had eight saves and was phenomenal). Brighton seems likely to go to Europe, where De Zerbi will like his chances against almost anyone provided he can hang onto some of his bigger pieces like Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister. In fact, Brighton’s offseason and 2023-24 campaign has as much intrigue as more than half of the ‘Big Six’. (NM)

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Apr 17, 2023, 10:47 AM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are here, with just eight sides remaining in the hunt for club football’s most prestigious prize.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan have the advantage after the first legs of the last eight ties but we all know things get pretty crazy at this stage of the competition.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

There are some mouthwatering ties set up for the quarterfinals and semifinals, with giants colliding and plenty of teams desperate for European glory.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinal games to be played in April 11/12 and April 18/19 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League quarterfinal schedule

Quarterfinals – 2nd legs 

Tuesday, April 18

Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Napoli vs AC Milan

Wednesday, April 19

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City
Inter Milan vs Benfica

Quarterfinals – 1st legs 

Tuesday, April 11

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 0-2 Inter Milan

Wednesday, April 12

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea – Recap/highlights/analysis
AC Milan 1-0 Napoli

Champions League quarterfinal predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, April 18

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid
Napoli 2-1 AC Milan (*Napoli win on penalty kicks)

Wednesday, April 19

Bayern Munich 1-3 Manchester City
Inter Milan 2-1 Benfica

Champions League semifinal draw

Semifinals – May 9/10 & 16/17

Real Madrid/Chelsea vs Manchester City/Bayern Munich
AC Milan/Napoli vs Benfica/Inter Milan

Champions League last 16 second leg schedule

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 0-0 (0-1 agg) Inter Milan
Manchester City 7-0 (8-1 agg) RB Leipzig – Recap/highlights/analysis

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 3-0 (5-0 agg) Eintracht Frankfurt
Real Madrid 1-0 (6-2 agg) Liverpool

Champions League last 16, second leg results

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 2-0 (2-1 agg) Borussia Dortmund – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 5-1 (7-1 agg) Club Brugge

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 2-0 (3-0 agg) Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham 0-0 (0-1 agg) AC Milan – Recap/highlights/analysis

Champions League last 16 results, first leg

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

Champions League last 16 second leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate)
Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge (Benfica win 4-0 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Bayern win on penalty kicks)
Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan (AC Milan win on penalty kicks)

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 1-2 Inter Milan (Inter win 3-1 on aggregate)
Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig (Man City win 4-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Napoli win 4-1 on aggregate)
Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool (Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate)

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

Leeds vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 17, 2023, 10:47 AM EDT
0 Comments

Leeds will put some serious distance between themselves and the relegation zone if they can beat Liverpool for the second time this season, this time at Elland Road on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs LIVERPOOL

Heading into the final fixture of matchweek 31, Leeds (29 points – 16th place) sit two points and two places above the Premier League’s bottom-three; a win would send them five points clear and up another place to 15th. Liverpool (44 points), meanwhile, find themselves 8th in the table, a dozen points off 4th place with nine games left to play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

With the benefit of playing on Monday, Leeds now have the benefit of knowing that all four sides — Southampton, Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Everton — currently below them in the table, lost this weekend. That means every point won on Monday, is a point gained in the relegation race. Ahead of them, West Ham (31 points) managed a shocking draw with leaders Arsenal, but even the best draw is still only worth a point. The path to a place in next season’s Premier League is there for any side that can string together two or three more wins, and take it.

As for Liverpool, 5th and/or 6th place appear to still be within reach for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with two games in hand on both Tottenham (53 points) and Aston Villa (50 points), however 7th-place Brighton (49 points) are well clear of the Reds and have played just as many games.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Maximillian Wober (hamstring)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson (undisclosed), Ibrahima Konate (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Apr 17, 2023, 10:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea have it all to do as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid stats ]

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea lost the first leg 2-0 last week at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Ben Chilwell was sent off in the second half and Real’s quality in the final third was too much for the Blues to handle. Lampard has lost all three of the games he has taken charge of since returning to Chelsea as caretaker boss and there is little optimism they can beat the reigning champs by more than two goals unless they somehow go through via extra time and penalty kicks.

Real won 2-0 at Cadiz at the weekend but their La Liga title hopes are pretty much over as all of Carlo Ancelotti’s focus is on defending their Champions League trophy. They weren’t great in the first leg and former Chelsea stars Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger came up big defensively to keep the Blues at bay. All eyes are on Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr as they have the class and quality to pick holes in this shaky Chelsea side.

Remember: the winner of this quarterfinal plays against the winner of Manchester City vs Bayern Munich in the semis.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Real Madrid.

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live, stream link, updates and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (April 18) 
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Look, Chelsea’s entire season hinges on this game. After being battered at home by Brighton on Saturday, Frank Lampard has to somehow make his team believe they can get past mighty Real Madrid. If they score early then Stamford Bridge will be rocking and anything is possible as there is real quality in this Chelsea side. But the main problem is the belief. Chelsea’s superstar players are going through a real identity crisis and the only way they can salvage their season is by beating Real Madrid, then beating likely Manchester City at the semifinal stage and then winning the final to qualify for the Champions League next season. It all seems very unlikely right now.

Real have been able to rest players for La Liga games in-between these clashes against Chelsea and Ancelotti and his very experienced core of players are using all of their nous to guide themselves towards what they hope will be a record-extending 15th European Cup title. They dominated possession against Chelsea and did what they had to do in the first leg to set up what should be a comfortable second leg in west London.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock), Ben Chilwell (suspension), Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh) | DOUBT: Kai Havertz (knee), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back)

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ferland Mendy (knock)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 17, 2023, 10:45 AM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 16

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS