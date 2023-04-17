Europa League, Conference League: Man United, West Ham play on

By Apr 17, 2023, 3:30 PM EDT
The UEFA Europa League and Conference League quarterfinal fields left plenty to play for after exciting first legs Thursday.

Manchester United and West Ham both sacrificed first leg leads but head to the second leg knowing a win will get the job done (You’l forgive Erik ten Hag if he’s not feeling so rosy after his near-perfect tactical set-up was undone by a weird triple sub that seemed to snap Sevilla to life).

Manchester United is joined in the Europa League quarters by Juventus, Feyenoord, Sevilla, AS Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise.

West Ham drew Belgian side Gent 1-1  in the first leg and, with a win, will meet the winner of AZ Alkmaar and Anderlecht in the semifinals. Anderlecht won the first leg 2-0 in Belgium.

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinal – Thursdays – April 13 and 20
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal schedule, results

Quarterfinal first legs – Thursday, April 13

Feyenoord 1-0 Roma
Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla — Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Juventus 1-0 Sporting CP
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Union St. Gilloise

Quarterfinal second legs – Thursday, April 20

Roma vs Feyenoord — 3pm ET
Sevilla vs Manchester United — 3pm ET
Sporting CP vs Juventus — 3pm ET
Union St. Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen — 3pm ET

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal & semifinal draws

Quarterfinals – April 13 & 20

Manchester United vs Sevilla
Juventus vs Sporting CP
Feyenoord vs Roma
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union St. Gilloise

Semifinals – May 11 & 18

Manchester United/Sevilla vs Juventus/Sporting CP
Feyenoord/Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen/Union St. Gilloise

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results

Round of 16 second legs – Thursday, March 15

Freiburg 0-2 (0-3 agg.) Juventus
Feyenoord 7-1 (8-2 agg.) Shakhtar Donetsk
Fenerbahce 1-0 (1-2 agg.) Sevilla
Real Betis 0-1 (1-5 agg.) Manchester United – Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Real Sociedad 0-0 (0-2 agg.) AS Roma
Ferencvaros 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Bayer Leverkusen
Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 (6-3 agg.) Union Berlin
Arsenal 1-1 (3-3 aet) Sporting Lisbon — Sporting wins in pens — Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal schedule, results

Quarterfinal first legs – Thursday, April 13

Gent 1-1 West Ham
Basel 2-2 Nice
Lech Poznan 1-4 Fiorentina
Anderlecht 2-0 AZ Alkmaar

Quarterfinal second legs – Thursday, April 20

Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan — 12:45pm ET
AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht — 12:45pm ET
West Ham vs Gent — 3pm ET
Nice vs Basel — 3pm ET

Europa Conference League quarterfinal & semifinal draws

Quarterfinals – April 13 & 20

Gent vs West Ham
Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar
Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina
Basel vs Nice

Semifinals – May 11 & 18

Gent/West Ham vs Anderlecht/AZ Alkmaar
Lech Poznan/Fiorentina vs Basel/Nice

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 16

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*

Slovan Bratislava 2-2 (5-5 agg.) Basel — Basel wins 4-1 in penalties
Djurgarden 0-3 (0-5 agg.) Lech Poznan
Sivasspor 1-4 (1-5 agg.) Fiorentina

AZ Alkmaar 2-1 (4-2 agg.) Porto
West Ham 4-0 (6-0 agg.)  AEK Larnaca
Villarreal 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Anderlecht
Nice 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

Leeds vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 17, 2023, 3:20 PM EDT
Leeds will put some serious distance between themselves and the relegation zone if they can beat Liverpool for the second time this season, this time at Elland Road on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

Heading into the final fixture of matchweek 31, Leeds (29 points – 16th place) sit two points and two places above the Premier League’s bottom-three; a win would send them five points clear and up another place to 15th. Liverpool (44 points), meanwhile, find themselves 8th in the table, a dozen points off 4th place with nine games left to play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool

Leeds vs Liverpool live score: 0-0

How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

With the benefit of playing on Monday, Leeds now have the benefit of knowing that all four sides — Southampton, Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Everton — currently below them in the table, lost this weekend. That means every point won on Monday, is a point gained in the relegation race. Ahead of them, West Ham (31 points) managed a shocking draw with leaders Arsenal, but even the best draw is still only worth a point. The path to a place in next season’s Premier League is there for any side that can string together two or three more wins, and take it.

As for Liverpool, 5th and/or 6th place appear to still be within reach for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with two games in hand on both Tottenham (53 points) and Aston Villa (50 points), however 7th-place Brighton (49 points) are well clear of the Reds and have played just as many games.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed).

USMNT vs Mexico: How to watch ‘Continental Clasico’ friendly, roster

By Apr 17, 2023, 1:50 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team roster is set for what the federations are calling the “Continental Clasico” against Mexico in Glendale, Arizona (Watch en Espanol via Peacock Premium at 10pm ET on Wednesday).

The roster is heavy on Major League Soccer players since it’s occurring outside of the FIFA international window, with AC Milan’s Sergino Dest, Louisville City’s Joshua Wynder and FC Juarez’s Alan Sonora the only non-MLS players on the list.

Dest’s name is the biggest surprise, less so when considering that Milan has not been using the Barcelona loanee.

[ MORE: USWNT wins behind Alana Cook’s distance goal ]

There are a lot of other familiar names, including World Cup roster members Kellyn Acosta, Walker Zimmerman, Sean Johnson, DeAndre Yedlin, and Jesus Ferreira.

Toronto FC’s Johnson (11 caps) is the only player with USMNT action amongst the goalkeepers, where Inter Miami’s Drake Callender and FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano complete the grouping.

Full roster, after the jump:

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico en Espanol

USMNT 23-man roster for Continental Clasico versus Mexico

(caps in parenthesis)

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson, Toronto FC (11)
Drake Callender, Inter Miami (0)
Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati (0)

Defenders

DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami (77)
Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (39)
Aaron Long, LAFC (31)
Sergino Dest, AC Milan (24)
Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati (22)
Shaq Moore, Nashville (17)
Julian Gressel, Vancouver Whitecaps (2)
Joshua Wynder, Louisville City (0)
Caleb Wiley, Atlanta United (0)

Midfielders

Kellyn Acosta, LAFC (57)
Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders (32)
Jackson Yueill, San Jose Earthquakes (16)
James Sands, NYCFC (7)
Alan Sonora, FC Juarez (2)
Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew (2)

Forwards

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (51)
Paul Arriola, FC Dallas (50)
Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas (17)
Brandon Vazquez, FC Cincinnati (2)
Cade Cowell, San Jose Earthquakes (2)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Apr 17, 2023, 1:20 PM EDT
Chelsea have it all to do as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea lost the first leg 2-0 last week at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Ben Chilwell was sent off in the second half and Real’s quality in the final third was too much for the Blues to handle. Lampard has lost all three of the games he has taken charge of since returning to Chelsea as caretaker boss and there is little optimism they can beat the reigning champs by more than two goals unless they somehow go through via extra time and penalty kicks.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Frank Lampard both confirmed reports that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly came into the dressing room following their 2-1 home defeat to Brighton at the weekend as it was reported he was far from pleased with the display and called it ’embarrassing’ and issued a rallying cry.

Real won 2-0 at Cadiz at the weekend but their La Liga title hopes are pretty much over as all of Carlo Ancelotti’s focus is on defending their Champions League trophy. They weren’t great in the first leg and former Chelsea stars Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger came up big defensively to keep the Blues at bay. All eyes are on Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr as they have the class and quality to pick holes in this shaky Chelsea side.

Remember: the winner of this quarterfinal plays against the winner of Manchester City vs Bayern Munich in the semis.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Real Madrid.

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live, stream link, updates and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (April 18) 
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Look, Chelsea’s entire season hinges on this game. After being battered at home by Brighton on Saturday, Frank Lampard has to somehow make his team believe they can get past mighty Real Madrid. If they score early then Stamford Bridge will be rocking and anything is possible as there is real quality in this Chelsea side. But the main problem is the belief. Chelsea’s superstar players are going through a real identity crisis and the only way they can salvage their season is by beating Real Madrid, then beating likely Manchester City at the semifinal stage and then winning the final to qualify for the Champions League next season. It all seems very unlikely right now.

Real have been able to rest players for La Liga games in-between these clashes against Chelsea and Ancelotti and his very experienced core of players are using all of their nous to guide themselves towards what they hope will be a record-extending 15th European Cup title. They dominated possession against Chelsea and did what they had to do in the first leg to set up what should be a comfortable second leg in west London.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock), Ben Chilwell (suspension), Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh) | DOUBT: Kai Havertz (knee), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back)

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ferland Mendy (knock)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 17, 2023, 11:40 AM EDT
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 16

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


