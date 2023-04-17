Leeds vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Leeds will put some serious distance between themselves and the relegation zone if they can beat Liverpool for the second time this season, this time at Elland Road on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Heading into the final fixture of matchweek 31, Leeds (29 points – 16th place) sit two points and two places above the Premier League’s bottom-three; a win would send them five points clear and up another place to 15th. Liverpool (44 points), meanwhile, find themselves 8th in the table, a dozen points off 4th place with nine games left to play.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool.
Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
With the benefit of playing on Monday, Leeds now have the benefit of knowing that all four sides — Southampton, Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Everton — currently below them in the table, lost this weekend. That means every point won on Monday, is a point gained in the relegation race. Ahead of them, West Ham (31 points) managed a shocking draw with leaders Arsenal, but even the best draw is still only worth a point. The path to a place in next season’s Premier League is there for any side that can string together two or three more wins, and take it.
As for Liverpool, 5th and/or 6th place appear to still be within reach for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with two games in hand on both Tottenham (53 points) and Aston Villa (50 points), however 7th-place Brighton (49 points) are well clear of the Reds and have played just as many games.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh)
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed).
