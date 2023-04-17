Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Apr 17, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 15 assists this Premier League season are five more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 101 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 63 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Latest Premier League

Arsenal
Granit Xhaka not worried by Arsenal collapses: ‘We still have everything...
Manchester City vs Leicester live
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 31
Chelsea vs Real Madrid live
Chelsea vs Real Madrid: How to watch live, team news, updates

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 15
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
  3. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 9
  4. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 8
  5. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  6. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  7. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7
  8. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 7
  9. Solly March, Brighton — 7
  10. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  11. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  12. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  13. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 6
  14. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 6
  15. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 6
  16. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  17. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United — 6
  18. Jack Grealish, Man City — 6
  19. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 6
  20. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
  21. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 6
  22. Rodri, Manchester City — 6
  23. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  24. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  25. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  26. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  27. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  28. Erling Haaland, Man City — 5
  29. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 5
  30. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 5
  31. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 5
  32. Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle — 5
  33. Jacob Ramsey, Aston Villa — 5
  34. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 5
  35. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool — 5

Granit Xhaka not worried by Arsenal collapses: ‘We still have everything in our hands’

By Apr 17, 2023, 5:37 PM EDT
0 Comments

LONDON — Granit Xhaka has insisted that Arsenal can still win the Premier League despite dropping points in demoralizing fashion in their last two games.

[ MORE: Reaction, analysis from West Ham 2-2 Arsenal ]

A 2-2 draw at West Ham on Sunday followed the same result at Liverpool last weekend and this is the first time in Arsenal’s Premier League history they’ve failed to win in back-to-back games when they have had a two-goal lead in each.

Arsenal are only the fifth team in Premier League history to do that and their lead atop the Premier League table has now been cut to just four points as second-place Manchester City have a game in-hand on them and host Arsenal in a huge title showdown on April 26.

After flying into a 2-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes at West Ham they conceded either side of half time, missed a penalty kick to go 3-1 up and almost lost the game late on.

Sound familiar? Pretty much exactly the same happened at Liverpool. So, what is happening to the Gunners?

Latest Premier League news

Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Manchester City vs Leicester live
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 31
Chelsea vs Real Madrid live
Chelsea vs Real Madrid: How to watch live, team news, updates

Xhaka admits similar issues impacting Arsenal

“It is not about the mentality, for sure not,” Granit Xhaka told reporters in the tunnel area of London Stadium, defiantly. “You are 2-0 up, you give the game away. This is football. You can score [to make it] 3-1, five minutes later you concede and it’s 2-2. I think after 2-0 we stopped a little bit to play. Why? I don’t know. It was a bit similar to Liverpool away. Obviously, started very well, scored, two goals as well. If you score the 3-1 then maybe the game is totally different but it is part of football.”

Xhaka admitted the way Arsenal conceded was “too easy” but he isn’t too concerned by defensive mistakes and second half dips costing them what looked like surefire wins.

“We have to see the game, to analyze the game and see what this happened twice in a row. I am not worried too much,” Xhaka said. “Some of the things we go through this season, going to the last eight games without dropping any points or winning and smashing teams, I think we are not in the right position. Nothing changed before the game. We know we will go first at home against Southampton and after to the Etihad with the same objective like we had before the game today.”

Togetherness needed as Gunners enter final stretch

Xhaka did not want to say the words out loud: ‘if we win our final seven games of the season we will be Premier League champions’ but he basically did.

“If something is not going well it is easy to point the finger to someone else. Now it is time to be together. Seven games to go. We took this challenge until now. Nobody was thinking about this at the beginning of the season so let’s take the challenge as well,” Xhaka explained.

“I am not angry. I am disappointed, of course. We had the chance today after the 2-0 to take the three points. This is football. You can’t win the games if you don’t perform over 90 minutes. We didn’t do that today. But we still have everything in our hands. If we win the next games, you know what happens.”

With so much focus on Manchester City, who have won six-straight Premier League games to close the gap and also put the title in their own hands, Xhaka said Arsenal aren’t focusing on Pep Guardiola’s red-hot side.

“It is okay. We are not looking to them,” Xhaka said. “Let’s win our games first and if we win the rest of the games or we don’t drop points you guys know better than me what happens after 38 games.”

What kind of reaction will we see?

Simply put, Arsenal have to cut out these defensive mistakes which are costing them points.

They are switching off through what looks like sheer boredom, as they are dominating games so much in the first half that they are just losing concentration for a split second and that is all it takes to drop points in the Premier League.

“I am sure you guys will see a reaction from our side on Friday,” Xhaka added.

On Friday they host bottom of the table Southampton (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) and nothing but a win is expected as they can open up a seven-point lead ahead of their game at Man City, albeit having played two more league games than City.

All eyes will be on how Arsenal react on Friday but also on Bukayo Saka. The 21-year-old looked understandably distraught as he missed a penalty kick which would have surely sealed the win at West Ham but Xhaka showed his leadership skills to rally around one of Arsenal’s star youngsters.

“If Friday is another penalty, I will push him [Bukayo Saka] to take it again,” Xhaka said. “This guy is so young. He is so strong mentally. We are not worried about him. Of course he was very disappointed, like all of the team. But it is not about him, it is not like we say ‘if he scored the game is finished.’ No, no, no. We have another 10 players on the pitch. He needs our support maybe more than before now. He is young, it is one more experience for his future but I think he is so strong mentally that he will show a reaction on Friday.”

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 31

By Apr 17, 2023, 5:23 PM EDT
0 Comments

This was quite a weekend for the Premier League’s big races.

The title race is tighter than its been in some time after Arsenal coughed up another two-goal lead and dropped two points.

The top-four race is more congested after Aston Villa and Brighton impressed while Newcastle and Spurs both dropped points.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

And the relegation fight, once looking to include half of the Premier League table, is now looking a lot more focused.

And we’ve still got Leeds vs Liverpool to come at 3pm ET Monday, where the visitors current form and hosts current predicament mean anything can happen at Elland Road (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network or stream online via NBCSports.com).

Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

More Premier League

Leeds vs Liverpool live
Liverpool slices through Leeds in six-star shellacking
West Ham vs Arsenal
Arsenal blow another 2-0 lead, draw at West Ham as title hopes take a hit
Manchester City vs Leicester
Manchester City handles Leicester City on Haaland’s record-equaling...

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 31

1. Is fatigue and even boredom behind Arsenal’s twin lapses? (West Ham 2-2 Arsenal): Arsenal were so dominant in the first half it was scary. They went 2-0 up inside 10 minutes and looked like they would score with every attack. But a pattern is emerging. They’re stuttering when they go 2-0 up. Thomas Partey switched off in a bored manner and allowed Declan Rice to win the ball, leading to Gabriel making a poor challenge to give West Ham the penalty for their first goal. They then allowed one long ball over the top to find a completely unmarked Jarrod Bowen to make it 2-2. How does that happen? These sloppy defensive mistakes seem to be creeping back into Arsenal’s game but they have been there all season. Perhaps missing William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko is having a bigger impact than we thought? After all, Arsenal have a small squad and Arteta has run them into the ground this season, focusing on keeping them together while the chemistry has been so good. Perhaps he is now paying the price for Arsenal being so good for so much of the season that he didn’t feel the need to rotate his team? Fatigue mixed with boredom is resulting in Arsenal crumbling in games to hand Man City the initiative in the title race. (JPW)

2. Pep’s indestructible Man City rides with Haaland (Man City 3-1 Leicester City): This seems cruel given Arsenal’s spot in the Premier League’s catbird seat but right now the division’s second-place side looks like one of the best to ever play the game. City is putting teams away before the grass has lost its slickness, and Erling Haaland is simply devouring back lines and goalkeepers in one bite. In short, he looks like a mixture of the biggest superhero holding the cunning of the biggest villain: a mixture of Thor and Thanos, for the Marvel crowd. City has to stay sharp through a Champions League second leg and an FA Cup semifinal versus Sheffield United before meeting Arsenal on April 26. (NM)

3. Unai Emery’s surging Villa have reasonable top-four dreams (Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle): Look, it may be a long shot but the way Aston Villa are playing right now combined with their remaining schedule suggests they could somehow sneak into the top four. Remember: when Unai Emery took charge in November they were just one point above the relegation zone after sacking Steven Gerrard. With five wins in a row and seven victories in their last eight, they are now sixth and are in the hunt for European qualification. This Villa side always had the quality for a top 10 finish but they are overachieving under Emery who has set them up to be solid defensively but also carry a real threat in the final third (they have scored in all of his 18 PL games in charge). Every single player understands their role and they play in a beautiful, yet simple, way. With Ollie Watkins in this kind of form (11 goals in his last 12) their balanced play has a focal point who is making the difference in the final third. Villa play against top four rivals Manchester United and Tottenham in their next five games and if they win both of those they could somehow finish in the top four. (JPW)

4. Cherries red-hot at just the right time – and against the right opponent (Spurs 2-3 Bournemouth): Bournemouth have now won more games (five) out of their last nine than they did in their first 22 (four), and it has them just one or two more wins away from survival and a second-straight season in the Premier League. Before the nine-game run began (Feb. 18), the Cherries sat 19th in the table, without a win since Nov. 12 (7 games) and just one win in their previous 13 outings. Tottenham failed to capitalize on third-place Newcastle’s heavy defeat to Aston Villa earlier in the day, and has won just twice in six outings despite an almost-exclusively bottom-half fixture list. (AE)

5. Chelsea’s archipelago of forwards left deserted (Chelsea 1-2 Brighton): Chelsea is a mess right now. Frank Lampard flipped the script on his lineup, apparently more interested in the unlikely comeback that could come on Tuesday against Real Madrid then collecting points in the Premier League. It decidedly did not look close to working, as Lampard has 0 points in three matches (Wolves away, Real Madrid away, Brighton at home). Surprise starter Denis Zakaria did not thrive in the moment and Enzo Fernandez looked uncharacteristically frayed next to him. Conor Gallagher was lively but unsharp as the midfield left all five participating forwards on islands and Chelsea’s archipelago only struck when Mykhailo Mudryk drove the center of the pitch to get Gallagher his deflected goal. That’s it. The Blues had eight shots, none of them particularly dangerous besides the goal (we guess), and kept almost 60 percent of the ball. Chelsea’s home crowd was treated to a lineup that treated the occasion like a friendly, and it got a performance similar to a meaning-free 90 minutes. (NM)

6. Maguire, Lindelof stand tall as Man Utd finally unravels Navas (Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United): It wasn’t quite “No Varane, no Lisandro, no problem” and it was against a less-than-dangerous opponent, but Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof backed up manager Erik ten Hag’s faith in their capabilities. Maguire was fortunate to avoid a handball call early but it was on a cross into a mess of bodies, while Lindelof was essentially error free as the duo combined with 18 recoveries and nine clearances. Throw-in a very comfortable David De Gea and United enjoyed their challenge before coming out scot-free. This would’ve been a 4-0 or 5-0 cruise on a day without Keylor Navas between the sticks at the other end. (NM)

7. Southampton going down with a whimper (Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace): This is a team scrapping for their lives, who currently sit bottom of the table and were in the midst of a winnable home game against Palace. Watching this game, you would think Saints are 11th, have their flip flops on, and have nothing left to play for this season. There was no urgency, no belief, and no fight. The latter is a non-negotiable in the position Saints find themselves in. Somehow they are still just four points from safety with seven games to go but they have a ridiculously hard schedule remaining and there is little to suggest the Saints will do anything other than amble towards relegation between now and the end of the season. It is a sad sight to see a team give up their Premier League status in such dismal fashion. (JPW)

8. Diego Costa rolls back years to keep Wolves trending up (Wolves 2-0 Brentford): At the age of 34, not much was expected of Diego Costa when he unexpectedly turned up at Wolves earlier this season. But Saturday was finally his day. He bullied Brentford, scoring the opener as he set up the counter and finished it off, too. He ran himself into the ground as  peak Diego Costa. His flicks were working, his movement and general partnership with Matheus Cunha was excellent, and he gave Wolves a focal point to build and sustain attacks. In truth, this Wolves squad is far too good to be in the bottom half of the table. From Pablo Sarabia, Costa, and Cunha to Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Jose Sa, they have too much quality to be anything other than a top 10 Premier League team. You get the feeling Lopetegui will turn them into that next season as he’s done a stunning job to turn their season around. There has always been a solidity about Wolves but now there is a hunger in attack. Part of that is because Costa has regained his fitness and is rolling back the years. (JPW)

9. Everton’s struggles under Dyche looking familiar to predecessors (Everton 1-2 Fulham): After winning two of his first three games in charge, including a 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal, the results are starting to look quite familiar for Sean Dyche. Small sample size, of course, but Dyche’s win percentage (27.27) is now worse than that of Frank Lampard (27.91) and Rafa Benitez (31.82) — Dyche’s most recent predecessors and the managers who oversaw the majority of Everton’s nosedive. Everton have kept three clean sheets (in 11 games) since Dyche replaced Lampard, and the club has won three games under Dyche. You can probably guess which three. (AE)

10. Brighton’s De Zerbi controls Chelsea, adds intrigue to 2023-24 (Chelsea 1-2 Brighton): Full credit to Brighton and Hove Albion. For any team, even Chelsea, to be controlled it means another team has to control it, and Brighton was first in absolutely everything except goalkeeper on Saturday. And that’s not a shot at Robert Sanchez, who was beaten by Conor Gallagher’s deflected strike, but otherwise fine (Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga had eight saves and was phenomenal). Brighton seems likely to go to Europe, where De Zerbi will like his chances against almost anyone provided he can hang onto some of his bigger pieces like Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister. In fact, Brighton’s offseason and 2023-24 campaign has as much intrigue as more than half of the ‘Big Six’. (NM)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Apr 17, 2023, 5:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea have it all to do as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid stats ]

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea lost the first leg 2-0 last week at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Ben Chilwell was sent off in the second half and Real’s quality in the final third was too much for the Blues to handle. Lampard has lost all three of the games he has taken charge of since returning to Chelsea as caretaker boss and there is little optimism they can beat the reigning champs by more than two goals unless they somehow go through via extra time and penalty kicks.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Frank Lampard both confirmed reports that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly came into the dressing room following their 2-1 home defeat to Brighton at the weekend as it was reported he was far from pleased with the display and called it ’embarrassing’ and issued a rallying cry.

Real won 2-0 at Cadiz at the weekend but their La Liga title hopes are pretty much over as all of Carlo Ancelotti’s focus is on defending their Champions League trophy. They weren’t great in the first leg and former Chelsea stars Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger came up big defensively to keep the Blues at bay. All eyes are on Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr as they have the class and quality to pick holes in this shaky Chelsea side.

Remember: the winner of this quarterfinal plays against the winner of Manchester City vs Bayern Munich in the semis.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Real Madrid.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Arsenal
Granit Xhaka not worried by Arsenal collapses: ‘We still have everything...
Manchester City vs Leicester live
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 31

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live, stream link, updates and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (April 18) 
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Look, Chelsea’s entire season hinges on this game. After being battered at home by Brighton on Saturday, Frank Lampard has to somehow make his team believe they can get past mighty Real Madrid. If they score early then Stamford Bridge will be rocking and anything is possible as there is real quality in this Chelsea side. But the main problem is the belief. Chelsea’s superstar players are going through a real identity crisis and the only way they can salvage their season is by beating Real Madrid, then beating likely Manchester City at the semifinal stage and then winning the final to qualify for the Champions League next season. It all seems very unlikely right now.

Real have been able to rest players for La Liga games in-between these clashes against Chelsea and Ancelotti and his very experienced core of players are using all of their nous to guide themselves towards what they hope will be a record-extending 15th European Cup title. They dominated possession against Chelsea and did what they had to do in the first leg to set up what should be a comfortable second leg in west London.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock), Ben Chilwell (suspension), Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh) | DOUBT: Kai Havertz (knee), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back)

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ferland Mendy (knock)

Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 17, 2023, 5:20 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high eight teams sit within eight points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation history – What do stats say? ]

As for now Wolves, Bournemouth, and West Ham are the form teams in the fight, while Leicester City and Nottingham Forest sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Southampton still be there when the season ends?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Premier League

Leeds vs Liverpool live
Liverpool slices through Leeds in six-star shellacking
West Ham vs Arsenal
Arsenal blow another 2-0 lead, draw at West Ham as title hopes take a hit
Manchester City vs Leicester
Manchester City handles Leicester City on Haaland’s record-equaling...

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Six teams are within four points of safety… or the bottom three.

Premier League table, current form (April 17, 2023)

Premier League standings

Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 9am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Premier League relegation odds (As of April 9, 2023)

(One of our betting partners is BetMGMBetMGM is one of our Official Sports Betting Partners and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Crystal Palace: +10000
Wolves: +2000
West Ham: +1400
Bournemouth: +1000
Leeds: +240
Everton: +110
Leicester City: -140
Nottingham Forest: -350
Southampton: -2000

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. Wolves, 43 points
13. Palace, 42 points
14. West Ham, 39 points
15. Bournemouth, 38 points
15. Everton, 36 points
16. Leicester, 35 points
17. Nottingham Forest, 34 points
19. Leeds, 34 points
20. Southampton, 30 points