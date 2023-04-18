Europa League, Conference League: Man United, West Ham play on

Bayern Munich host Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in Bavaria on Wednesday and the hosts need a minor miracle.

Thomas Tuchel’s side trail 3-0 from the first leg in Manchester and they need to put in close to a perfect performance and hope City have an off-day if they’re going to reach the semifinals.

Bayern’s Sadio Mane reportedly hit Leroy Sane after the defeat at Man City, as Mane was fined and suspended for ‘misconduct’ but Tuchel has drawn a line under the matter. For now. Bayern drew with Hoffenheim (sans Mane) at the weekend as the German giants are just two points clear atop the Bundesliga table.

As for Pep Guardiola and Man City, well, it was business as usual at the weekend as they beat Leicester City easily (at least in the first half) and have closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to four points and have both a game in-hand over the Gunners and they host Mikel Arteta’s side on April 26. City’s main focus this season was supposed to be the Champions League and they’re certainly playing like that if the first leg is anything to go by. But a famous treble is now well and truly on.

Here’s everything you need for Bayern Munich vs Manchester City.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live, stream link, updates and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (April 19)

Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bayern’s fans know the chances of them reaching the Champions League semifinals are slim, very slim, but there is a chance they can blow teams away. Despite surprisingly sacking Julian Nagelsmann and having several key players out injured for spells, this is still Bayern Munich. This is still the Allianz Arena. They still have one of the best managers in Europe and one of the best squads. Is it impossible? No. The way Manchester City defended in the second half against Leicester proves they have spells where they can give up chances. Tuchel will be hoping Mane, Sane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and the returning Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting are clinical enough to take pretty much all of them.

As for City, this should be pretty straightforward. Should being the key word. They are absolutely flying right now with 10-straight wins in all competitions and Pep Guardiola has rotated his squad expertly but sometimes they like to make life harder for themselves than it should be. Erling Haaland is of course back in red-hot form and so are Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish as they’re creating chances galore. With Rodri holding down midfield and the new 3-2-4-1 formation confusing the heck out of opponents, Man City are the favorites to win the Champions League for a reason. They have reached their best form of the season at precisely the right time. It’s almost like they’ve been in this position several times before…

Bayern Munich team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Manuel Neuer (broken leg), Lucas Hernandez (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

DOUBT: Phil Foden (appendix)

