Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota each scored a brace as Liverpool snapped a five-match winless run in style, slicing through Leeds 6-1 at Elland Road on Monday.

Jota set up one of Salah’s goals and Cody Gakpo also scored and had an assist as Liverpool’s front three was incisive and economical in finishing off danger.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then assisted Darwin Nunez in the 90th minute to round out the scoring; ‘TAA’s’ two-assist day gives him 50 in the Premier League.

The Reds had more than 70 percent of the ball in controlling the hosts, staying in eighth place while moving onto 47 points. Liverpool is six points back of fifth-place Tottenham with a match-in-hand, and nine behind Newcastle.

Leeds remains two points clear of the bottom three but it’s goal differential drops to minus-19, just three better than 17th-place Everton and five worse than 19th-place Leicester City.

Leeds vs Liverpool player ratings: Stars of the Show

Liverpool, minus one Ibrahima Konate laugher

Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison, and Luis Sinisterra: The three of a 4-2-3-1 were very active and deserved better for their performances.

Liverpool ends skid in style

To call Liverpool’s five-match winless run across all competitions a skid is pretty mean even when considering Jurgen Klopp’s high standards.

Yes, the Reds’ 1-0 loss at Bournemouth wasn’t impressive, but the Reds then lost to Real Madrid and Manchester City before drawing Chelsea and Arsenal.

That the winless streak will be bookended by a 7-0 win over Manchester United and this 6-1 demolition of Leeds is so perfectly emblematic of Liverpool’s season; There’s still a stylish champion inside of their inconsistent veneer.

Alexander-Arnold looked very comfortable playing centrally for a good portion of the game — who would’ve thought? — and his 50 Premier League assists at the age of 24 is impressive.

But really this should’ve been read as a clarion call from Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian King has been very good this season despite Liverpool’s struggles and he deserves the plaudits that come from a showcase performance on ‘Monday Night Football.’

What’s next?

Liverpool hosts Nottingham Forest at 10am ET Saturday, while Leeds is off to Fulham for the early game that day: 7:30am ET at Craven Cottage.

How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

With the benefit of playing on Monday, Leeds now have the benefit of knowing that all four sides — Southampton, Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Everton — currently below them in the table, lost this weekend. That means every point won on Monday, is a point gained in the relegation race. Ahead of them, West Ham (31 points) managed a shocking draw with leaders Arsenal, but even the best draw is still only worth a point. The path to a place in next season’s Premier League is there for any side that can string together two or three more wins, and take it.

As for Liverpool, 5th and/or 6th place appear to still be within reach for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with two games in hand on both Tottenham (53 points) and Aston Villa (50 points), however 7th-place Brighton (49 points) are well clear of the Reds and have played just as many games.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed).

