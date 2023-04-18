USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT and West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike is set to be out for up to nine months after rupturing his Achilles.

West Brom released the latest update on Dike, 22, after he suffered the Achilles injury in the win at Stoke City on Saturday. He will undergo surgery to repair his Achilles.

The former Orlando City striker had a phenomenal second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Barnsley (scoring nine goals in 19 games) and led the Tykes to the Championship playoffs.

He then moved to West Brom on a permanent deal in January 2022 but suffered a serious hamstring injury which kept him out for the second half of the 2021-22 season as he played just twice.

Dike has scored seven goals in 23 games for the Baggies this season and is their top goalscorer, while he recently started the USMNT’s CONCACAF Nations League win over El Salvador in Orlando in March.

Statement on Dike’s Achilles injury

“Albion striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for six to nine months after suffering an Achilles tendon injury at Stoke City on Saturday.

“A scan has since confirmed surgery is required to repair a full rupture of the USA international’s right Achilles, after which he will begin his rehabilitation.

“Albion’s medical and sports science teams will provide Dike with all the support he requires to return to full fitness later this year.”

A big blow for club and country

Dike had worked so hard to get back in the USMNT fold once again and it is clear the U.S. still have a big void to fill at center forward. The timing of this injury is so cruel for Dike.

It is crazy that he is still just 22 years old, so he has plenty of time to recover from this and be a starter for the USMNT in the future. But this kind of injury will take a lot to come back from.

For West Brom, they are pushing to finish in the Championship playoffs this season and Dike is their focal point up top and the player they built their attacking line around.

There was a real opportunity opening up for Dike to be the main man for a team pushing to get back in the Premier League which would have hugely helped his chances of becoming a regular for the USMNT.

Now he will spend at least six months, and probably close to nine, on the sidelines. This is a big blow for the talented, dominant forward.

