Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 again in 2nd leg, reach UCL semis again

By and Apr 19, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Real Madrid confirmed their place in the UEFA Champions League semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea (4-0 on aggregate) at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Rodrygo scored twice on the night as Real Madrid reached the final four for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will almost certainly face fellow favorites Manchester City, who hold a 3-0 advantage ahead of leg no. 2 vs Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

By the start of the second half, it was all Chelsea, as the Blues grew stronger and stronger and scoring chances just went begging, but they were clearly the side in total control — right up until Real Madrid scored the opening goal on the counter-attack.

Rodrygo got the goal in the 58th minute following a scramble in the six-yard box, and the Brazilian forward walked the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-0 in the 80th minute. Real Madrid bent time and again as Chelsea tried to get back in the tie, but the defending European champions were vastly superior when it mattered most — in the final third.

Some good news, some bad news for Chelsea

Aside from their 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on March 7, Tuesday was the best Chelsea performance since early October. That’s six months with one (1) performance to be proud of at full-time. This is, perhaps, something to build on. Frank Lampard was very defensive with his lineup selection, and it allowed Chelsea to absorb pressure and create a few decent chances on the counter. (It’s not the way you’d expect a squad with such a price tag to play, but that’s neither here nor there.)

The personnel and system were functional; they looked competent and almost cohesive. These are real improvements for a club that currently sits 11th in the Premier League table and has fired two permanent managers already this season.

And now, the bad: None of it mattered one bit, nor did it ever feel like it could potentially matter. Chelsea were just good enough to avoid embarrassing themselves and letting the aggregate score get out of hand, but so woefully unprepared for the critical moments. It was an admirable and respectable performance from Chelsea, but that’s it against a side that has won five Champions League trophies in nine seasons.

Stars of the show

Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Photo: FotMob.com

Chelsea vs Real Madrid second leg, live score: 0-2 (0-4 agg.)

58th minute – Rodrygo eventually finds a way through for the opening goal

80th minute – Rodrygo walks in goal no. 2, sends Real Madrid through to semifinals

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live, stream link, updates and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (April 18) 
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Look, Chelsea’s entire season hinges on this game. After being battered at home by Brighton on Saturday, Frank Lampard has to somehow make his team believe they can get past mighty Real Madrid. If they score early then Stamford Bridge will be rocking and anything is possible as there is real quality in this Chelsea side. But the main problem is the belief. Chelsea’s superstar players are going through a real identity crisis and the only way they can salvage their season is by beating Real Madrid, then beating likely Manchester City at the semifinal stage and then winning the final to qualify for the Champions League next season. It all seems very unlikely right now.

Real have been able to rest players for La Liga games in-between these clashes against Chelsea and Ancelotti and his very experienced core of players are using all of their nous to guide themselves towards what they hope will be a record-extending 15th European Cup title. They dominated possession against Chelsea and did what they had to do in the first leg to set up what should be a comfortable second leg in west London.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock), Ben Chilwell (suspension), Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back)

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ferland Mendy (knock)

Leicester vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 19, 2023, 10:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

Leicester City hopes to boost its Premier League safety chances when it hosts nearly-safe Wolves at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Dean Smith lost his Foxes debut in blowout fashion to Manchester City, but will have likely been targeting this, his home debut, as a much better chance for a win.

Leicester is two points back of 18th-place Nottingham Forest and 17th-place Everton, and four points behind Leeds United. Passing two of them is a must.

Wolves, meanwhile, have surged seven points clear of the bottom three and will feel closer to their level. Head coach Julen Lopetegui now has to make sure that contentment doesn’t slip into the short term future of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Wolves.

How to watch Leicester vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players

Leicester needs to fight, but there’s no question they’ve got the slick players to finish chances if they come… and James Maddison does both. The England midfielder is at the heart of Dean Smith’s dreams for safety.

Wolves got a tour-de-force, turn-back-the-clock showing from Diego Costa in the win over Brentford, but it came with a cost(a). Will the big forward be ready for Leicester after suffering a knock? If not, is it time for another good show from Hee-chan Hwang?

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin), Diego Costa (knock)

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Apr 19, 2023, 10:21 AM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are here, with just eight sides remaining in the hunt for club football’s most prestigious prize.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan have the advantage after the first legs of the last eight ties but we all know things get pretty crazy at this stage of the competition.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

There are some mouthwatering ties set up for the quarterfinals and semifinals, with giants colliding and plenty of teams desperate for European glory.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinal games to be played on April 11/12 and April 18/19, 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League quarterfinal schedule

Quarterfinals – 2nd legs 

Tuesday, April 18

Chelsea 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Real Madrid – Recap/highlights/analysis
Napoli 1-1 (1-2 agg.) AC Milan

Wednesday, April 19

3pm ET: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City
3pm ET: Inter Milan vs Benfica

Quarterfinals – 1st legs 

Tuesday, April 11

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 0-2 Inter Milan

Wednesday, April 12

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea – Recap/highlights/analysis
AC Milan 1-0 Napoli

Champions League quarterfinal predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, April 18

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid
Napoli 2-1 AC Milan (*Napoli win on penalty kicks)

Wednesday, April 19

Bayern Munich 1-3 Manchester City
Inter Milan 2-1 Benfica

Champions League semifinal draw

Semifinals – May 9/10 & 16/17

Real Madrid/Chelsea vs Manchester City/Bayern Munich
AC Milan/Napoli vs Benfica/Inter Milan

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

Who should be the next Chelsea manager?

By Apr 19, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

With Graham Potter out at Chelsea after just over six months in charge, and Frank Lampard in charge on a caretaker basis, who should be the next permanent boss at Stamford Bridge?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

This is a massive decision for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Blues’ new American owners went all-in on Potter. It has backfired spectacularly as they are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table despite spending eye-watering sums of money in the last two transfer windows.

Things were supposed to be different under the new ownership after the hire ’em and fire ’em reign of previous owner Roman Abramovich but Potter was in charge for just 31 games and Chelsea’s fans never really took to him.

Boehly and Co. have placed Lampard in interim charge but the Blues continue to lose and their talented players have a fight on their hands when it comes to both their short- and long-term goals. Chelsea’s winless in its first five games under Lampard, a draw with Liverpool followed by four-straight losses.

It seems like Chelsea will take their time to appoint a successor to Potter and below we rank the leading contenders.

Ranking the contenders to take charge at Chelsea

1. Julian Nagelsmann

The German coach has only just been fired by Bayern Munich but his pedigree speaks for itself. Nagelsmann, 35, is one of the best young coaches in the game and he seems to have the aura needed to manage Chelsea. Per a report from The Times, Chelsea have met with Nagelsmann about their vacant position. The only issue appears to be around potential clauses in his Bayern Munich contract which could led to hefty compensation. It appears the young German coach is taking his time to assess his options as the likes of Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and Bayern coach.

2. Luis Enrique

He said just a few weeks ago he would love to coach in the Premier League but only at a team which can challenge for big things. Well, Luis, it seems like that opportunity has arrived. He left Spain after a disappointing World Cup exit in November but the former Barcelona manager plays an attractive style and is highly-regarded and respected. If Chelsea truly commit to giving him time to bed in a new philosophy, this seems like a perfect fit. Per a report from AS in Spain, Luis Enrique was keen to take charge of Chelsea ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid as he met with Todd Boehly and Co about the job. The report states that Luis Enrique is Chelsea’s top target to take charge in the summer and also says that Enrique could have an advantage as he would help the Blues recruit Gavi and other top young Spanish talents to Stamford Bridge.

3. Mauricio Pochettino

A report from talkSPORT says Poch has plenty of admirers at Chelsea and the work he did at Tottenham was remarkable. But will his connections to Spurs put him (and Chelsea) off of him becoming the main man at Stamford Bridge? His most recent stop at PSG wasn’t a disaster given the circus often surrounding Les Parisiens and Pochettino wants a return to London.

4. Marco Silva

A surprise candidate, per the Daily Mirror, and this is a bit of a risk. Marco Silva has done a fine job just down the road at Fulham but is he too similar of a profile of coach as Potter? He has more experience at the top level and Silva is certainly someone who will demand respect from the players right away. It feels like Chelsea will go for a ‘bigger name’ manager than Silva though.

Other names to keep an eye on: Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Apr 19, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 31 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin).

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Leon Bailey (hamstring), Matty Cash (calf), Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Jed Steer (calf)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Hamed Traore (ankle)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Joel Veltman (thigh). QUESTIONABLE: Jason Steele (knock)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Armando Broja (knee).

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Amadou Onana (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Ruben Vinagre (achilles)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Daniel James (loan – unable to face parent club)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (calf)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Phil Foden (illness)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (groin), Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (knock), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (undisclosed)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (shoulder), Gustavo Scarpa (knee)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan – unable to face parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Mislav Orsic (hip), Valentino Livramento (fitness)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Clement Lenglet (other)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Angelo Ogbonna (lower back)

Wolves injuries

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin), Diego Costa (knock)