Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Whatever you think of the chances of Arsenal winning the Premier League, it’ll be a lot easier should the Gunners beat Manchester City on April 26 at the home of the two-time defending champions (Watch live at 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Arsenal has had little to league luck against Man City for the better part of a decade, but has a four-point lead on the table with just over a month to play in the season.

[ MORE: Arsenal title tracker — What do Gunners need? ]

Now City’s played one fewer match than the current leaders and can effectively seize control of the Premier League title race and “three-peat” possibilities by winning at home.

That’s because City holds the advantage in goal difference and has scored several more goals, and those figures would go up at least by at least one with the projected win at the Etihad.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v ARSENAL

The next tiebreaker is head-to-head points, which Man City would have with a win (or a draw, but that changes the math plenty). Failing that, it’s away goals head-to-head. City has one. Arsenal gets their number on the 26th.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League news Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season Premier League promotion: Who will join Burnley in top flight? Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday, April 26

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Premier League tiebreakers

“If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by goal difference, then the number of goals scored, then the team who collected the most points in the head-to-head matches, then who scored most away goals in the head-to-head. ”

— Premier League’s official site

Arsenal, Man City upcoming schedules very different

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been eliminated from all other competitions and have only two matches before visiting Man City.

The Gunners will visit West Ham on Sunday before hosting Southampton on April 21.

Man City’s got a much different path, hosting Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 11 before Leicester City visits Saturday in the Premier League.

Then it’s a return leg versus Bayern in Germany before an FA Cup semifinal date with Sheffield United on April 22 and Arsenal’s visit four days later.

Arsenal will have an additional day’s rest leading into the April 26 test.

Arsenal fixture list

Arsenal (74 points through 31 games): Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City fixture list

Manchester City (70 points through 30 games): Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Arsenal vs Manchester City goal difference

1. Arsenal – 74 points through 31 games, Goal Difference is +43

2. Manchester City – 70 points through 30 games, Goal Difference is +50

Manchester City vs Arsenal history

Manchester City has claimed two wins over the Gunners this season, a 1-0 win in the FA Cup fourth round and a 3-1 Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium in February.

Those are the latest results in nearly 200 matches between the two dating back to a Nov. 11, 1893 meeting between Woolwich Arsenal and Ardwick.

Arsenal has won 98 times and drawn 45 matches with Man City, who boasts 64 wins in the all-time series. City has won seven-straight and is 14W-1L in their last 15 against the Gunners.

Man City has lost twice to Arsenal in the FA Cup but hasn’t lost to the Gunners in Premier League play since Dec. 2015, when Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud led the way in a 2-1 win.

Arsenal’s last Premier League point at the Etihad came in 2016 and its last win was the previous season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal unbeaten record

Arsenal are unbeaten in eight Premier League games as of April 13.

Manchester City are unbeaten in eight Premier League games as of April 13 and are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions.

What is Manchester City’s game in hand?

The game Manchester City have in-hand over Arsenal is away at Brighton. As of April 13, there is no date confirmed for when that game will take place.

Manchester City home record this season

In the Premier League this season Manchester City have won 12, drawn one and lost one of their 14 home games. They have scored 47 goals and conceded 14. That lone defeat came at home against Brentford on Nov. 12 in the final game before the World Cup break.

Arsenal away record this season

In the Premier League this season Arsenal have won 11, drawn two and lost two of their 15 away games. Their two defeats came at Manchester United on Sep. 4 and at Everton on Feb. 4. They drew at Southampton on Oct. 23 and against Liverpool on Apr. 9.

Pep Guardiola vs Mikel Arteta record

After leaving Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant Dec. 20, 2019 to become the Arsenal boss in his first gig as a head coach, Mikel Arteta has faced Guardiola on nine occasions.

Pep Guardiola has 8 wins from those 9 games against Arsenal since Arteta was boss.

The only game Arteta has won against Pep Guardiola and Man City was the FA Cup semifinal on July 18, 2020, as they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Latest USMNT news USMNT vs Mexico: How to watch ‘Continental Clasico’ friendly,... USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Follow @NicholasMendola