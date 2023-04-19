Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Salah

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:23 AM EDT
2 Comments

Mohamed Salah’s record for most Premier League goals in a 38-game season is on the brink, as Erling Haaland has equaled it with more than a half-dozen games left in Manchester City’s season.

Haaland scored once from the spot and once off a Kevin De Bruyne assist on Saturday against Leicester City to draw him level with Salah’s five-year-old record.

[ WATCH: All 32 of Erling Haaland’s Premier League goals this season ]

There shouldn’t be any asterisks attached to the 32-goal record, but Haaland also looks set to take down the joint-record Andy Cole and Alan Shearer hold for goals in a 42-game season.

It’s one-down, one to-go, either way.

Here’s where history stands, right now, after the jump.

Premier League single season goals record, 38-game season

  1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
    t1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23
  2. Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
  4. Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
  5. Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
  6. Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
  7. Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
  8. Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Premier League single season goals record, all seasons

  • Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 — 34
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 — 34
  • Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
  • Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 32
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 — 31
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
  • Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
  • Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
  • Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
  • Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
  • Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Apr 19, 2023, 8:15 AM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 31 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin).

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Leon Bailey (hamstring), Matty Cash (calf), Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Jed Steer (calf)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Hamed Traore (ankle)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Joel Veltman (thigh). QUESTIONABLE: Jason Steele (knock)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Armando Broja (knee).

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Amadou Onana (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Ruben Vinagre (achilles)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Daniel James (loan – unable to face parent club)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (calf)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Phil Foden (illness)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (groin), Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (knock), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (undisclosed)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (shoulder), Gustavo Scarpa (knee)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan – unable to face parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Mislav Orsic (hip), Valentino Livramento (fitness)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Clement Lenglet (other)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Angelo Ogbonna (lower back)

Wolves injuries

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin), Diego Costa (knock)

Premier League promotion: Who will join Burnley in top flight?

By Apr 19, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Burnley confirmed their return to the Premier League when they were promoted back to the top flight of English football with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in early April.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Now who is going to join the Clarets back in the Premier League?

[ MORE: Championship standings, stats, scores ]

Sheffield United looks set to seize their place soon, ending a two-year wait to return to the top flight, but Luton Town’s bid to earn a first Premier League season does stand in its way.

Middlesbrough’s trying to get back to the top flight, too, as are a number of familiar names: Norwich City, Blackburn, Sunderland…

Yep, there’s still plenty to decide before the playoff field is set!

How were Burnley promoted?

Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 3rd-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, coupled with 3rd-place Luton Town failing to beat Millwall in a 0-0 draw.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has may tempt 20 goal contributions by the end of the season.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How can Sheffield United earn automatic promotion?

Sheffield United won again Tuesday (April 19) and the Blades would now need a tremendous drop-off to miss out on an instant return to the Premier League.

It’s likely that 86 points would do the trick as Sheffield United has a 12-goal advantage over third-place Luton Town when it comes to goal differential, but 87 is unassailable and stands as their magic number. With four games left, the Blades will be back in the Premier League regardless of outside outcomes if they win two games or win once and draw twice. Heck, four draws would likely do the trick.

Sheffield United does not play Luton again this season, but does have an FA Cup semifinal with Manchester City — the team that sent Burnley out of the tournament — on Saturday.

Who else is in the mix for promotion?

Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town is extremely unlikely to cough up its place in the playoffs and should be the third seed and Middlesbrough will have to suffer a ridiculous run to sacrifice its playoff place.

Millwall has a two-point lead on seventh while West Bromwich Albion is on a better points-per-game pace and sits sixth, but Blackburn‘s got at least one match-in-hand on the field in seventh place. Sunderland is in eighth place for the momen, followed by up to four teams who could pass it by winning a match-in-hand: Coventry CityPreston North EndNorwich City, and Watford.

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The final matchday of the Championship season is May 8, and the playoffs begin within a week with two-legged semifinals producing a pair of finalists.

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first- and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

Championship table (As of April 19)

Championship table

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:50 AM EDT
0 Comments

Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur one Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.

Key words: behind him.

A couple of hours of later it was the first name on the list, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, bagging two goals to move seven clear of Kane! The second was an emphatic and acrobatic overhead kick that reminded the Premier League that its Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory even as Kane continues to finish at a world-class rate.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland boosted his Premier League-leading goals total to 31 on Saturday, putting him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 27 of Man City’s 30 games, scoring 31 goals.

Haaland has now tied Mohamed Salah’s 38-game season record with 32 goals, the same figure scored by the Egyptian King for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

He’s also just broken Kevin Phillips record of goals in a first Premier League season by bagging his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 32
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 23
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 18
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 15
    5. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 15
    6. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 14
    7. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 14
    8. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 12
    9. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 11
    10. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    11. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 11
    12. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 11
    13. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 10
    14. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 10
    15. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    16. Phil Foden, Man City — 9
    17. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 9
    18. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 9
    19. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 9
    20. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    21. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    22. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 8
    23. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 8
    24. Alexander Isak, Newcastle — 8
    25. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 8
    26. Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace — 7
    27. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 7
    28. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 7
    29. Solly March, Brighton — 7
    30. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 7
    31. Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 7
    32. Julian Alvarez, Man City — 7

Who should be the next Chelsea manager?

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

With Graham Potter out at Chelsea after just over six months in charge, and Frank Lampard in charge on a caretaker basis, who should be the next permanent boss at Stamford Bridge?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

This is a massive decision for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Blues’ new American owners went all-in on Potter. It has backfired spectacularly as they are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table despite spending eye-watering sums of money in the last two transfer windows.

Things were supposed to be different under the new ownership after the hire ’em and fire ’em reign of previous owner Roman Abramovich but Potter was in charge for just 31 games and Chelsea’s fans never really took to him.

Boehly and Co. have placed Lampard in interim charge but the Blues continue to lose and their talented players have a fight on their hands when it comes to both their short- and long-term goals. Chelsea’s winless in its first five games under Lampard, a draw with Liverpool followed by four-straight losses.

It seems like Chelsea will take their time to appoint a successor to Potter and below we rank the leading contenders.

Ranking the contenders to take charge at Chelsea

1. Julian Nagelsmann

The German coach has only just been fired by Bayern Munich but his pedigree speaks for itself. Nagelsmann, 35, is one of the best young coaches in the game and he seems to have the aura needed to manage Chelsea. Per a report from The Times, Chelsea have met with Nagelsmann about their vacant position. The only issue appears to be around potential clauses in his Bayern Munich contract which could led to hefty compensation. It appears the young German coach is taking his time to assess his options as the likes of Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and Bayern coach.

2. Luis Enrique

He said just a few weeks ago he would love to coach in the Premier League but only at a team which can challenge for big things. Well, Luis, it seems like that opportunity has arrived. He left Spain after a disappointing World Cup exit in November but the former Barcelona manager plays an attractive style and is highly-regarded and respected. If Chelsea truly commit to giving him time to bed in a new philosophy, this seems like a perfect fit. Per a report from AS in Spain, Luis Enrique was keen to take charge of Chelsea ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid as he met with Todd Boehly and Co about the job. The report states that Luis Enrique is Chelsea’s top target to take charge in the summer and also says that Enrique could have an advantage as he would help the Blues recruit Gavi and other top young Spanish talents to Stamford Bridge.

3. Mauricio Pochettino

A report from talkSPORT says Poch has plenty of admirers at Chelsea and the work he did at Tottenham was remarkable. But will his connections to Spurs put him (and Chelsea) off of him becoming the main man at Stamford Bridge? His most recent stop at PSG wasn’t a disaster given the circus often surrounding Les Parisiens and Pochettino wants a return to London.

4. Marco Silva

A surprise candidate, per the Daily Mirror, and this is a bit of a risk. Marco Silva has done a fine job just down the road at Fulham but is he too similar of a profile of coach as Potter? He has more experience at the top level and Silva is certainly someone who will demand respect from the players right away. It feels like Chelsea will go for a ‘bigger name’ manager than Silva though.

Other names to keep an eye on: Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank