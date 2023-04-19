The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day.
It’s only gotten tighter as the season’s gone on, with Arsenal blowing 2-0 leads in 2-2 draws with Liverpool at Anfield and West Ham at the London Stadium to change the bookmakers’ minds on where it’s all headed come May 28.
Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?
Every match matters, of course, but a late Wednesday in April at the Etihad Stadium may well be the biggest one on the calendar if Man City can continue to navigate three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone.
For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they regressed and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.
Remaining fixtures for title contenders
Arsenal (74 points through 31 games): Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)
Manchester City (70 points through 30 games): Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title
Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET
Current form (As of April 9, 2023)
Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWDD
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Current Premier League table
Key injuries
Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), William Saliba (back)
Manchester City: Phil Foden (appendectomy)
Premier League title odds (As of April 16, 2023)
BetMGM
Manchester City: -225
Arsenal: +175
Prediction for Premier League title race
1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the Premier League title on goal difference)
2. Arsenal – 87 points