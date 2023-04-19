Premier League winners – Full list of every champion

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 31 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin).
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Leon Bailey (hamstring), Matty Cash (calf), Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Jed Steer (calf)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Hamed Traore (ankle)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Joel Veltman (thigh). QUESTIONABLE: Jason Steele (knock)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Armando Broja (knee).
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Amadou Onana (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Ruben Vinagre (achilles)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Daniel James (loan – unable to face parent club)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (calf)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Phil Foden (illness)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (groin), Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (knock), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (undisclosed)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (shoulder), Gustavo Scarpa (knee)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan – unable to face parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Mislav Orsic (hip), Valentino Livramento (fitness)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Clement Lenglet (other)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Angelo Ogbonna (lower back)
Wolves injuries
OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin), Diego Costa (knock)