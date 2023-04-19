USMNT vs Mexico: How to watch ‘Continental Clasico’ friendly, roster

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:01 AM EDT
0 Comments

The United States men’s national team roster is set for what the federations are calling the “Continental Clasico” against Mexico in Glendale, Arizona (Watch en Espanol via Peacock Premium at 10pm ET on Wednesday).

The roster is heavy on Major League Soccer players since it’s occurring outside of the FIFA international window, with AC Milan’s Sergino Dest, Louisville City’s Joshua Wynder and FC Juarez’s Alan Sonora the only non-MLS players on the list.

Dest’s name is the biggest surprise, less so when considering that Milan has not been using the Barcelona loanee.

[ MORE: USWNT wins behind Alana Cook’s distance goal ]

There are a lot of other familiar names, including World Cup roster members Kellyn Acosta, Walker Zimmerman, Sean Johnson, DeAndre Yedlin, and Jesus Ferreira.

Toronto FC’s Johnson (11 caps) is the only player with USMNT action amongst the goalkeepers, where Inter Miami’s Drake Callender and FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano complete the grouping.

Full roster, after the jump:

Daryl Dike
USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico en Espanol

Streaming en Español: Peacock Premium

USMNT 23-man roster for Continental Clasico versus Mexico

(caps in parenthesis)

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson, Toronto FC (11)
Drake Callender, Inter Miami (0)
Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati (0)

Defenders

DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami (77)
Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (39)
Aaron Long, LAFC (31)
Sergino Dest, AC Milan (24)
Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati (22)
Shaq Moore, Nashville (17)
Julian Gressel, Vancouver Whitecaps (2)
Joshua Wynder, Louisville City (0)
Caleb Wiley, Atlanta United (0)

Midfielders

Kellyn Acosta, LAFC (57)
Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders (32)
Jackson Yueill, San Jose Earthquakes (16)
James Sands, NYCFC (7)
Alan Sonora, FC Juarez (2)
Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew (2)

Forwards

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (51)
Paul Arriola, FC Dallas (50)
Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas (17)
Brandon Vazquez, FC Cincinnati (2)
Cade Cowell, San Jose Earthquakes (2)

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are here, with just eight sides remaining in the hunt for club football’s most prestigious prize.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan have the advantage after the first legs of the last eight ties but we all know things get pretty crazy at this stage of the competition.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

There are some mouthwatering ties set up for the quarterfinals and semifinals, with giants colliding and plenty of teams desperate for European glory.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, updates
Arsenal
Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinal games to be played on April 11/12 and April 18/19, 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League quarterfinal schedule

Quarterfinals – 2nd legs 

Tuesday, April 18

Chelsea 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Real Madrid – Recap/highlights/analysis
Napoli 1-1 (1-2 agg.) AC Milan

Wednesday, April 19

3pm ET: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City
3pm ET: Inter Milan vs Benfica

Quarterfinals – 1st legs 

Tuesday, April 11

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 0-2 Inter Milan

Wednesday, April 12

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea – Recap/highlights/analysis
AC Milan 1-0 Napoli

Champions League quarterfinal predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, April 18

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid
Napoli 2-1 AC Milan (*Napoli win on penalty kicks)

Wednesday, April 19

Bayern Munich 1-3 Manchester City
Inter Milan 2-1 Benfica

Champions League semifinal draw

Semifinals – May 9/10 & 16/17

Real Madrid/Chelsea vs Manchester City/Bayern Munich
AC Milan/Napoli vs Benfica/Inter Milan

Champions League last 16 second leg schedule

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 0-0 (0-1 agg) Inter Milan
Manchester City 7-0 (8-1 agg) RB Leipzig – Recap/highlights/analysis

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 3-0 (5-0 agg) Eintracht Frankfurt
Real Madrid 1-0 (6-2 agg) Liverpool

Champions League last 16, second leg results

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 2-0 (2-1 agg) Borussia Dortmund – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 5-1 (7-1 agg) Club Brugge

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 2-0 (3-0 agg) Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham 0-0 (0-1 agg) AC Milan – Recap/highlights/analysis

Champions League last 16 results, first leg

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

Champions League last 16 second leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate)
Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge (Benfica win 4-0 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Bayern win on penalty kicks)
Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan (AC Milan win on penalty kicks)

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 1-2 Inter Milan (Inter win 3-1 on aggregate)
Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig (Man City win 4-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Napoli win 4-1 on aggregate)
Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool (Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate)

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:02 AM EDT
0 Comments

Bayern Munich host Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in Bavaria on Wednesday and the hosts need a minor miracle.

Thomas Tuchel’s side trail 3-0 from the first leg in Manchester and they need to put in close to a perfect performance and hope City have an off-day if they’re going to reach the semifinals.

[ LIVE: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City stats ]

Bayern’s Sadio Mane reportedly hit Leroy Sane after the defeat at Man City, as Mane was fined and suspended for ‘misconduct’ but Tuchel has drawn a line under the matter. For now. Bayern drew with Hoffenheim (sans Mane) at the weekend as the German giants are just two points clear atop the Bundesliga table.

As for Pep Guardiola and Man City, well, it was business as usual at the weekend as they beat Leicester City easily (at least in the first half) and have closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to four points and have both a game in-hand over the Gunners and they host Mikel Arteta’s side on April 26. City’s main focus this season was supposed to be the Champions League and they’re certainly playing like that if the first leg is anything to go by. But a famous treble is now well and truly on.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Here’s everything you need for Bayern Munich vs Manchester City.

Arsenal
Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 again in 2nd leg, reach UCL semis again

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live, stream link, updates and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (April 19) 
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bayern’s fans know the chances of them reaching the Champions League semifinals are slim, very slim, but there is a chance they can blow teams away. Despite surprisingly sacking Julian Nagelsmann and having several key players out injured for spells, this is still Bayern Munich. This is still the Allianz Arena. They still have one of the best managers in Europe and one of the best squads. Is it impossible? No. The way Manchester City defended in the second half against Leicester proves they have spells where they can give up chances. Tuchel will be hoping Mane, Sane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and the returning Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting are clinical enough to take pretty much all of them.

As for City, this should be pretty straightforward. Should being the key word. They are absolutely flying right now with 10-straight wins in all competitions and Pep Guardiola has rotated his squad expertly but sometimes they like to make life harder for themselves than it should be. Erling Haaland is of course back in red-hot form and so are Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish as they’re creating chances galore. With Rodri holding down midfield and the new 3-2-4-1 formation confusing the heck out of opponents, Man City are the favorites to win the Champions League for a reason. They have reached their best form of the season at precisely the right time. It’s almost like they’ve been in this position several times before…

Bayern Munich team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Manuel Neuer (broken leg), Lucas Hernandez (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Phil Foden will return after having his appendix removed, with Guardiola saying he will start on the bench.

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal still controls its Premier League destiny but it’s become much more interesting in the last fortnight, four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven games left on the domestic docket.

So what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Mikel Arteta has his young side looking at a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is open for Man City with a match-in-hand and a late April visit from Arsenal still to come to the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, updates
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 again in 2nd leg, reach UCL semis again

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With seven games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title even after giving away their position of power.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win their final seven games they will be crowned Premier League champions. Alternatively, Arsenal can win six games as long as one of those is over Man City on April 26 to win the title.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is still 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26, then the Gunners need help to win the Premier League title by virtue of Man City’s match-in-hand. Man City would still max out at 94 points, while Arsenal could only collect 92.

If Arsenal draw against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to win its other six games and max out at 93 points.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win 15 more points — they could lose or draw one of their remaining six — to claim the crown.

There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 19, 2023, 6:59 AM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, updates
Arsenal
Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?
Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 again in 2nd leg, reach UCL semis again

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 17

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


