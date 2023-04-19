With Graham Potter out at Chelsea after just over six months in charge, and Frank Lampard in charge on a caretaker basis, who should be the next permanent boss at Stamford Bridge?

This is a massive decision for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Blues’ new American owners went all-in on Potter. It has backfired spectacularly as they are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table despite spending eye-watering sums of money in the last two transfer windows.

Things were supposed to be different under the new ownership after the hire ’em and fire ’em reign of previous owner Roman Abramovich but Potter was in charge for just 31 games and Chelsea’s fans never really took to him.

Boehly and Co. have placed Lampard in interim charge but the Blues continue to lose and their talented players have a fight on their hands when it comes to both their short- and long-term goals. Chelsea’s winless in its first five games under Lampard, a draw with Liverpool followed by four-straight losses.

It seems like Chelsea will take their time to appoint a successor to Potter and below we rank the leading contenders.

Ranking the contenders to take charge at Chelsea

1. Julian Nagelsmann

The German coach has only just been fired by Bayern Munich but his pedigree speaks for itself. Nagelsmann, 35, is one of the best young coaches in the game and he seems to have the aura needed to manage Chelsea. Per a report from The Times, Chelsea have met with Nagelsmann about their vacant position. The only issue appears to be around potential clauses in his Bayern Munich contract which could led to hefty compensation. It appears the young German coach is taking his time to assess his options as the likes of Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and Bayern coach.

2. Luis Enrique

He said just a few weeks ago he would love to coach in the Premier League but only at a team which can challenge for big things. Well, Luis, it seems like that opportunity has arrived. He left Spain after a disappointing World Cup exit in November but the former Barcelona manager plays an attractive style and is highly-regarded and respected. If Chelsea truly commit to giving him time to bed in a new philosophy, this seems like a perfect fit. Per a report from AS in Spain, Luis Enrique was keen to take charge of Chelsea ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid as he met with Todd Boehly and Co about the job. The report states that Luis Enrique is Chelsea’s top target to take charge in the summer and also says that Enrique could have an advantage as he would help the Blues recruit Gavi and other top young Spanish talents to Stamford Bridge.

3. Mauricio Pochettino

A report from talkSPORT says Poch has plenty of admirers at Chelsea and the work he did at Tottenham was remarkable. But will his connections to Spurs put him (and Chelsea) off of him becoming the main man at Stamford Bridge? His most recent stop at PSG wasn’t a disaster given the circus often surrounding Les Parisiens and Pochettino wants a return to London.

4. Marco Silva

A surprise candidate, per the Daily Mirror, and this is a bit of a risk. Marco Silva has done a fine job just down the road at Fulham but is he too similar of a profile of coach as Potter? He has more experience at the top level and Silva is certainly someone who will demand respect from the players right away. It feels like Chelsea will go for a ‘bigger name’ manager than Silva though.

Other names to keep an eye on: Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank

Follow @JPW_NBCSports