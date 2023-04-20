Manchester City finish off Bayern Munich to set up Real Madrid semifinal

Manchester City secured passage to the UEFA Champions League semifinals by way of a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich (4-1 victory on aggregate) at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side rode its 3-0 first-leg lead for nearly an hour before Erling Haaland added to it with his 48th goal of the season (all competitions, including 12 in UCL), setting up a sensational semifinal tie with Real Madrid (May 9/10 and 16/17).

Haaland had the tie at his feet, 12 yards from goal, after Dayot Upamecano handled the ball inside the penalty area, but he blasted his penalty kick well over the crossbar in the 37th minute. 20 minutes later, Haaland redeemed himself and put Upamecano on the wrong end of a moment that will live a long, long time on the Internet.

Kevin De Bruyne found Haaland in space and Upamecano was the only thing between him and goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Haaland ran at him, went one way, then the other, and Upamecano crumbled to the ground, not so dissimilar to Lionel Messi and Jerome Boateng’s famous tango a few years ago. Haaland raced by and rifled a left-footed blast past Sommer to put the tie to bed.

Video review revealed a handball offense by Manuel Akanji in the 81st minute, and Joshua Kimmich converted from the penalty spot to ruin the clean sheet on the day and over two legs.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City second leg, final score: 1-1 (1-4 agg.)

37th minute – Erling Haaland misses penalty kick

57th minute – Erling Haaland shakes Dayot Upamecano to the ground, scores another goal

83rd minute – Joshua Kimmich converts penalty kick to ruin clean sheet

Stars of the show

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bayern’s fans know the chances of them reaching the Champions League semifinals are slim, very slim, but there is a chance they can blow teams away. Despite surprisingly sacking Julian Nagelsmann and having several key players out injured for spells, this is still Bayern Munich. This is still the Allianz Arena. They still have one of the best managers in Europe and one of the best squads. Is it impossible? No. The way Manchester City defended in the second half against Leicester proves they have spells where they can give up chances. Tuchel will be hoping Mane, Sane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and the returning Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting are clinical enough to take pretty much all of them.

As for City, this should be pretty straightforward. Should being the key word. They are absolutely flying right now with 10-straight wins in all competitions and Pep Guardiola has rotated his squad expertly but sometimes they like to make life harder for themselves than it should be. Erling Haaland is of course back in red-hot form and so are Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish as they’re creating chances galore. With Rodri holding down midfield and the new 3-2-4-1 formation confusing the heck out of opponents, Man City are the favorites to win the Champions League for a reason. They have reached their best form of the season at precisely the right time. It’s almost like they’ve been in this position several times before…

Bayern Munich team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Manuel Neuer (broken leg), Lucas Hernandez (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Phil Foden will return after having his appendix removed, with Guardiola saying he will start on the bench.

📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋 XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity pic.twitter.com/ja4yFMF6rU — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 19, 2023

